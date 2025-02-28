Which Anthropologie Collection Are You? Pick Between These 3 Spring 2025 Looks and We'll Tell You What It Says About You

If there is one brand I can't get enough of, it's Anthropologie. Overflowing with home decor that is both chic and playful, the brand really never disappoints. Don't think it's your style? Think again. This year, Anthropologie has creatively organized its spring catalogue into three unique looks: the Modern Romantic, the Artful Aesthete, and the Curated Cottage. There really is something for everyone.

From soft pastels and bold patterns to intriguing shapes and silhouettes, these collections feel elevated and fresh, while still maintaining that whimsical charm we all love from Anthropologie. Each collection also features a healthy mix of spring decor — from rugs, chairs, plates, and lamps, to large couches, cabinets, and coffee tables.

The internet seems obsessed with putting labels on things these days — there seems to be a "core" for almost everything — but these labels? Sign me up. Its modernized takes on more traditional spring motifs... and I'm happy to admit I'm totally a Modern Romantic.

Below, I've shared a quick guide to help you pick your style.

The Modern Romantic

This collection features a healthy mix of light and dark wood tones, as well as muted pastels. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Do you crave a space that feels welcoming and warm, but also looks elegant and refined? Or what about traditional decor that's elevated in style? If you do, the Anthropologie's Modern Romantic collection just might be the interior aesthetic for you this spring.

With lush velvets, attractive patterns, and alluring wood tones, this collection is a polished take on your average decor. It's stocked with statement pieces that might look bold on their own, but come together in a soft, inviting, and cohesive manner. One of my favorite pieces is the Martinique Velvet Swivel Chair, with its unique shape and luxurious materiality.

Taking inspiration from charming homes in the South, this curated edit is elevated, well-considered, and simply comforting.

Martinique Velvet Swivel Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $998 This chair is the perfect example of how to do pastels right. The soft shade of purple is subtle yet striking, and will certainly become a standout piece in any room. Plus, with its unique round shape and ruched velvet base, this chair exudes a romantic charm. Like I said, this is easily one of my favorite pieces from this collection. Moretti Oak Curio Cabinet View at Anthropologie Price: $2,598 Charming wood furniture is common throughout the Modern Romantic collection. This cabinet is a perfect example of that — with its warm oak construction and sleek glass doors. It's an elegant version of a traditional china cabinet that will stylishly inhabit any room with a sophisticated charm. Lala Reimagined Velvet Ottoman View at Anthropologie Price: $398 This ottoman (from the Anthropologie x LALA reimagined collaboration) embodies the essence of the Modern Romantic collection — classic pieces with a twist. It's an elevated take on the average ottoman with its unique triangular shape and patterned velvet finish. It's bold, different, and playful, but prioritizes function. Certainly a statement piece.

The Artful Aesthete

The Artful Aesthete collection is contemporary and full of personality. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Bold, punchy, and full of personality — the Artful Aesthete isn't shy, and neither is their decor. Falling completely into our playfulism decor trend, this collection is brimming with exciting designs featuring fun patterns, bright colors, and contemporary silhouettes. It treats the home as a blank canvas, eager for a jolt of creativity.

But while bursting with color, these designs aren't only about bright hues. It also incorporates lively design through shapes and silhouettes — the Sculptural Oak Side Table is a great example of this, and happens to be one of my favorite pieces of this collection.

Although this collection is categorized by bold, contemporary designs, it's still full of practical decor that is sure to bring the essence of spring to your home in an artistic way.

Edie Pivoting Metal Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $298 Each piece from this collection captures the contemporary charm of the Artful Aesthete, including this sleek table lamp. I'm loving the spherical chrome base completed with a triangular blue shade. While playful in shape and color, this lamp still looks sophisticated and modern. It'll bring the right artistic touch to any room. Hand-Tufted Hoxton Rug View at Anthropologie Price: $598 Size: 5' x 8', other sizes available The Artful Aesthete is all about incorporating color in your home in the most tasteful way possible. This rug, while quite the sight, is such a unique piece that'll easily bring excitement to a room, both through its varying colors and eye-catching pattern. If you have neutral-toned furniture and are looking for that statement piece, this rug will do the trick. Lala Reimagined Sculptural Oak Side Table View at Anthropologie Price: $298 Like I said, the Artful Aesthete isn't just all about the color — they're into really unique silhouettes as well, like this side table. With its sculptural, cotton swab-like legs, it is a subtly playful style that would elevate the decor of any room in your home. Plus, its elegant dark wood finish won't clash with any existing decor.

The Curated Cottage

The Curated Cottage collection feels like home through its inviting and warm through colors and patterns. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

The Curated Cottage collection is Anthropologie's updated take on the cottagecore trend that we loved a few years back. Think of it like this: Grandma's rural country home that received a tasteful redecoration from her stylish granddaughter. The home maintains a charming element of nostalgia, but feels fresh and refined through chic decor choices.

This collection is filled with patterns, exciting pops of color, and elevated furnishings that capture the warm and inviting essence of a cottage. Pieces like the Nera Striped Quilt reflect this, with combining feelings of coziness and luxury. With lots of whimsical charm and tasteful statement pieces, the Curated Cottage collection comes together to feel personal and intentional.

Nera Yarn Dye Jacquard Striped Quilt View at Anthropologie Price: $248 Size: Queen, more sizes available I'm a firm believer that quilts make for the best bedspreads. Through pattern and texture, these styles provide an easy way to add a statement to a bedroom. I love this quilt from the Curated Cottage collection — its light color and simple pattern evoke the essence of an elevated yet charming spring-themed cottage. Keller Woven Dining Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $498 When I think of a cottage, I immediately picture a cozy kitchen with rustic, old, wooden chairs. However, a curated cottage turns these rustic chairs into elegant statement pieces. This chair from the collection is just that — constructed with solid wood legs and a neatly woven seat. A set of these chairs can elegantly update your dining room decor this spring. Abi Stoneware Dinner Plates View at Anthropologie Price: $112/set of 4 No curated cottage is complete without the right kitchenware. This plate (which comes in a set of four) is an updated version of your grandparents' china with its floral design and playful charm. Plus, the purple color is perfect for a spring table setting. If you love this look, be sure to get the matching soup bowls, mugs, and dessert plates, too.

While these spring collections feature a few trends that I love, check out our top interior design trends for 2025 and how to incorporate them in your home.