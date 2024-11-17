Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Collaborate With LEGO® on Their Holiday House
The designers have paired up with the iconic brand to get your home ready for Christmas brick-by-brick
This holiday season, interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are giving us an imaginative twist on festive decor, reimagining a classic New York City brownstone with LEGO bricks. Known for their fresh and timeless designs, Berkus and Brent have partnered with LEGO to create a Holiday House that turns playful brick building into an art form and how it can be used effectively throughout the home. This brownstone project showcases how the beloved toy brand can seamlessly blend with elegant interiors, providing us with some unique Christmas decorating ideas.
Positioned in the heart of an NYC neighborhood, the brownstone chosen for this project has been transformed into a magical holiday retreat, with every room reflecting a unique blend of Berkus and Brent’s design philosophies. Berkus, renowned for his attention to detail and love of neutral colors, and Brent, celebrated for his embrace of bold colors and textures, have come together to make a space that’s as layered as it is festive. Their collaboration with LEGO adds a playful layer, capturing the holiday season with pieces that evoke warmth, personality, and creativity.
“Working with LEGO allowed us to merge two worlds — the structure and timelessness of a classic NYC brownstone with the freedom of creativity that LEGO inspires,” Berkus explains. Brent adds, “We wanted each room to tell a different holiday story, incorporating LEGO elements in unexpected ways that feel both elegant and joyful.”
The Holiday House project is both a tribute to LEGO’s legacy and a demonstration of how LEGO-inspired decor can fit into any home. From imaginative LEGO-built ornaments to statement pieces designed with LEGO motifs, each space reflects a style-forward approach to holiday decorating.
Shop the Holiday House
Here are five must-have products from the Holiday House that bring a refined yet playful touch to any home this season:
Price: $299.99
This iconic home has been recreated in LEGO just in time for the holidays. From the attic to the basement, you will be able to relive the classic Home Alone movie moments in amazing detail.
Style Tip: Place this fan-favorite on top of the mantle away from clutter, keeping the LEGO as the focal point.
Price: $99.99
Bringing a playful twist to a classic holiday decoration, this LEGO-inspired wreath captures the essence of the Christmas period and can be used as a wall or table decoration.
Style Tip: Position it above a fireplace or console table, and pair with greenery or small decorative lights for an extra festive touch.
Price: $39.99
Add a touch of creativity and fun to your table display this Christmas with this LEGO table decoration. Piece together the festive elements of red berries, green foliage and gold stars to create a wonderful Christmas ornament that can be enjoyed for years to come.
Style Tip: Display this decoration as a centerpiece on your dining table either between two candles or alone.
Price: $44.99
A LEGO inspired Christmas would not be complete without a LEGO christmas tree. An artistic take on the Christmas tree, this sculptural piece is designed entirely with LEGO blocks, creating an avant-garde addition to holiday decor. It’s compact, making it ideal for apartments or small spaces.
Style Tip: Display it in the entryway for an immediate festive feel, or place it atop a sideboard as a chic seasonal accent.
Price: $12.99
Create everlasting Christmas ornaments for the whole family to enjoy. In this set of four, you and your children can create iconic Christmas motifs including Santa Claus, a reindeer, and a snowman.
Style Tip: Display these hanging ornaments across your home either on your Christmas tree, on the mantle or in combination with other LEGO Christmas decor to create a festive LEGO arrangement.
As Berkus and Brent demonstrate, celebrating the holidays doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Whether you’re decorating a cozy apartment or an expansive home, the Holiday House collection has the perfect piece to inspire and elevate your space. This season, celebrate with style — and perhaps a few bricks along the way.
You can explore the full Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s LEGO® Holiday Gift Guide here.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on organizing and storage. She loves to decorate and also grow her own produce from her home in London. Her previous experience includes working for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health and Fabulous Magazine.Seraphina is also a graduate, who completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London.
