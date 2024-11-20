Florals for…. Christmas? Groundbreaking — Shop Flower Ornaments, the Tree Trend Blooming This Holiday Season

With Christmastime comes the usual suspects: flocked branches, snowflakes, sleds — perhaps a reindeer or two. But this year, tree decor is quite literally blossoming in a whole new direction: flowers.

Yes, flowers. In winter. This is a seasonal shake up that is actually groundbreaking. While a poinsettia might make an occasional cameo on the holiday scene, seeing glittering, jewel-encrusted magnolias — which are more at home in spring or late summer — blooming up and down an evergreen feels like a magical departure.

But perhaps even more surprising is that these Christmas decorating ideas don’t feel at all out of place among the wintry decor. Somehow, the juxtaposition of a delicate bloom peeking through a layer of faux snow is a match made in heaven — a cinematic, spellbinding, Disney-worthy moment of whimsy.

So if you’re sick of sleigh bells, this is your sign to cross hemispheres. Shop the Christmas decorating trend that defies seasons — and expectations.