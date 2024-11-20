Florals for…. Christmas? Groundbreaking — Shop Flower Ornaments, the Tree Trend Blooming This Holiday Season

This season, we’re swapping hemispheres. See the spring-coded Christmas decoration gracing our trees right now

(Image credit: H&M Home; Macy;s Anthropologie; Walmart)
With Christmastime comes the usual suspects: flocked branches, snowflakes, sleds — perhaps a reindeer or two. But this year, tree decor is quite literally blossoming in a whole new direction: flowers.

Yes, flowers. In winter. This is a seasonal shake up that is actually groundbreaking. While a poinsettia might make an occasional cameo on the holiday scene, seeing glittering, jewel-encrusted magnolias — which are more at home in spring or late summer — blooming up and down an evergreen feels like a magical departure.

But perhaps even more surprising is that these Christmas decorating ideas don’t feel at all out of place among the wintry decor. Somehow, the juxtaposition of a delicate bloom peeking through a layer of faux snow is a match made in heaven — a cinematic, spellbinding, Disney-worthy moment of whimsy.

So if you’re sick of sleigh bells, this is your sign to cross hemispheres. Shop the Christmas decorating trend that defies seasons — and expectations.

The Met X Anthropologie Floral Pick Ornament
The Met X Anthropologie Floral Pick Ornament

Price: $50

I’ve seen these The Met x Anthropologie flower pick ornaments in person, and let me tell you — they’re even more exquisite up close. Though these velvet, beaded, metallic-threaded beauties are certainly an investment, their versatility makes them worth every penny. Try repurposing them as extravagant napkin rings for a holiday table that will leave everyone talking.

Hellebore Ornament
Hellebore Ornament

Price: $2.99

H&M Home has one of the season’s best — and most affordable — flower ornament lineups. Choose from sophisticated neutrals like gold, beige, and white, opt for classic red, or lean into the spring of it all with soft pinks. At just $2.99 each, they’re a great low-stakes way to experiment with floral Christmas tree ideas.

Briful 10’’ Large Heads Christmas Glitter Magnolia Flowers Christmas Tree Ornaments Set of 3 Artificial Flowers With Picks Stems for Xmas Tree Holiday Decorations, Chocolate Gold
Briful Magnolia Christmas Tree Ornaments, Set of 3

Price: $21.99

I was about to include a nearly identical ornament set on this list that cost — no joke — five times as much. Luckily, I trusted my gut and kept searching. For just $22, you get three glittering, highly rated ornament picks in a variety of whimsical finishes. At a striking 10 inches wide, they’re perfect for filling out larger trees or serving as statement accents along a staircase.

Brylanehome Amaryllis Clips, Set of 6
Brylanehome Amaryllis Clips, Set of 6

Price: $119, Was: $139

Balsam Hill’s magnolia blossoms are the most realistic I’ve seen yet. I was immediately drawn to the red, but they’re available in several hues, each with its own unique floral style. Pro tip: don’t wait — reviewers mentioned they had to hold out an entire year for a restock. They’re certainly worth the wait, but why risk it?

Holiday Lane Shine Bright Gold-Tone Flower Pick Ornament
Holiday Lane Shine Bright Gold-Tone Flower Pick Ornament

Price: $3.99, Was: $12

Shine bright like a… flower? Sounds about right. Just one of these dazzling flower ornaments is enough to make sure Santa can’t miss your house. Gold-toned petals, edged with glitter for that extra sparkle, strike a perfect balance between glamorous and fresh. Plus, they play nicely with classic metallic ornaments in silver, gold, or bronze that you likely already own.

Black Velvet Poinsettia Christmas Clip Ornament, Polyester, 11 In, by Holiday Time
Black Velvet Poinsettia Christmas Clip Ornament

Price: $1.28

Black might not exactly scream Christmas, but the classic poinsettia shape of these ornaments brings just the right amount of festivity. I’m envisioning them decorating a flocked artificial Christmas tree for contrast. Tack on some metallic accents or warm glowing garland, and you’ve got yourself an absolute show-stopper.

