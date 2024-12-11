Flameless Christmas Candles? Yes Please! — We've Found One That Will Add an Eye-Catching Glow to Your Home

Dare I say that nobody loves the warm glow of candlelight more than me? Nothing beats having a flickering warm flame adorn your holiday tablescape or adding a soothing ambiance to the living room. However, hosting for the holidays adds a lot of things to your mental to-do list, and the last thing you'll want to do is worry about leaving the Christmas candles lit for too long. Enter chic, flameless LED candles.

Amazon currently has several stylish faux tapered candles for sale, but I spotted these stunning flameless Christmas tree-shaped candles trending on TikTok, and it is changing the way I plan my Christmas candle ideas. A decorative, uniquely shaped candle is the cherry on top of the perfect festive table decor display, but the downside is having to actually light the candle and watch it slowly melt away.

These Christmas tree candles have all the pros of a real flame (flickering lights and made of real wax), but you can enjoy them for years to come. And here's how you can get your hands on it.

Homemory Christmas Tree Candles View on Amazon Price: $30.99 Set of Three, Was: $39.99 Size: 9.7" H These Homemory candles from Amazon are not only festively stylish without the real flame, but they are made of real wax to give even more of that realistic candle feel. Even better? They flicker like real candles too. Content Creator, Lake and Lumber says in the caption of her video below that "they went out of stock quickly last year, so grab them while you can!" With a 4.9-star review on Amazon, I believe it.

The usual deterrent from shopping for LED candles is that they do not give the same glow as a real flame. Shopping for quality faux products is essential to perfecting the look. However, creating the illusion also lies in how you style your LED candles.

For instance, finding the best candlestick holders to compliment your look is the best place to start. I love a vintage-inspired look for the holidays. For example, brass and worn metals add a cozy, elegant aesthetic.

From there, you can get creative with DIY Christmas candle decor. Tie ribbons around the base for a trendy touch, or melt a bit of wax around the edge of your holder for an even more realistic detail. With no flames or hot wax in the mix, the options for styling flameless candles are limitless.

More Stunning LED Candles to Shop

16% Off Genswin Flameless Ivory Taper Candles View at Amazon Price: $16.89, Was: $19.99 Quantity: Set of 6 These classic taper candles from Amazon come in several different colors and styles so you can match your festive aesthetic. Not to mention, there are 10 different candle settings on the remote, and you can set them up on a timer to turn off after the festivities are over and it is time to rest for the night. 13% Off Vinkor Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles View at Amazon Price: $25.99, Was: $29.99 Quantity: Set of Nine This set of candles is a little bit of a different style than the classic candle stick, but they are such a stylish detail for the holidays. For $25.99, I had to include them. They come in staggering heights ranging from four inches to nine inches. And if you need any further convincing, these real wax pillar candles have scored 4.5 stars with over 21,000 ratings. Afineth Flameless Taper Candles View at Amazon Price: $18.99 Quantity: Pack of three What I love about this three-pack of taper candles, is that they are the perfect "fresh out of the box" shape. (And they will stay that way for as long as you own them!) These are made of real wax as well, so you can be sure you will not be compromising on style.

Ways to Style Flamless Candles

Antique Brass Iron Taper Candle Holder - Set of 3 View at Amazon Price: $52.99 Material/Finish: Iron/Antique Brass I am obsessed with these antique brass candle holders from Amazon. They look like expensive holders that have been passed down through the family, while still keeping a stylish contemporary edge. They have a 4.6 star rating on Amazon, with one reviewer saying "Nothing but love for this candlestick trio! Dare I say, better made than candle sticks I’ve purchased at a very well known retailer known for their exquisite showroom decor- and these are at a fraction of the cost!!" Denique Iron Taper Candle Holder Set of 3 View at Amazon Price: $41.99 Material: Cast Iron, Wrought Iron This Amazon find is a total style score. This year's Christmas decorating trends have been full of funky details and reimagined, creative twists on classic decor themes. The cast iron black candle sticks cater to a minimalist Christmas decor or would look fabulous paired with the green Christmas tree-shaped LED candles. 1.5" Velvet Fabric Christmas Ribbon 20' Black - Wondershop™ View at Target Price: $6 Quantity: Twenty Feet Since you do not have to worry about a flame, you can get creative with your candle decor. Tying holiday bow decor around the bases of my candle-stick holders is one of my favorite was to add some festive flair with minimal effort. Bows are one of this year's biggest trends, and this velvet black ribbon from Target is such a chic way to try the trend.