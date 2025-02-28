The Women Defining Design — 11 Female-Founded Home Brands to Know (and Shop)
Meet the fierce, female-led home brands that are shaping the way we decorate, dine, and design in 2025
On March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day — a day to recognize the achievements of women across every industry, including one that’s historically been considered theirs: the home. But while design has long been linked to women, the business of home design has been a different story.
Despite that, some of the most beloved home brands today — Serena & Lily’s California cool, Lulu and Georgia’s artfully-curated treasures, The Citizenry’s always-artisan-led collections — are the brainchild of female founders. But those household names are but the tip of the iceberg.
So today, we’re not just celebrating women — we’re celebrating the ones who built this. From industry veterans who reshaped the space to rising talents making their mark, these are eleven female-founded home brands defining 2025.
11 Female-Founded Home Brands to Know
Gohar World
You might know Gohar World from their viral swan-shaped lemon squeezers. Or the candles that look like baguettes. Or the actual baguette bags (designed for bread but doubling as fanciful purses). Founded by Cairo-born sisters Laila & Nadia Gohar in 2020, the surrealist tableware brand is redefining what 'fancy' looks like — “future heirlooms” that blur the line between art and function. It’s handmade, theatrical, and a little absurd in the best way — proof that a dinner party should be anything but boring.
Maison Balzac
Despite hailing from France, Elise Pioch Balzac launched Maison Balzac in Australia — a fittingly unexpected move for a brand that thrives on playful elegance. With a background in fashion (including a stint at Hermès under Martin Margiela), her eye for craftsmanship is obvious. What began with candles has since evolved into a full-fledged whimsical world, best known for color-happy glassware. Over a decade later, Maison Balzac still feels like "jewelry for your table" — each piece a tiny, artful indulgence.
Parachute
If you consider yourself a towel connoisseur, frequent design hotels like The Santa Monica Proper, or simply have a TikTok account, you probably already know (and love) Parachute. Founded in 2014 by Ariel Kaye, the minimalist homeware brand has become a powerhouse in bedding and bath, offering linen sheets sourced from Portugal and Cloud Cotton so soft you’ll want to live in it. One touch — a single slumber — and you’re hooked.
Kelly Wearstler
Jack of all trades, master of… apparently, all. Kelly Wearstler’s empire spans interiors, furniture, lighting, and beyond. Her design firm, founded in the mid-90s, is behind some of the most iconic residential and hospitality spaces, but her eponymous brand is what brings that high-design sensibility home. “Affordable” might not be in the vocabulary, but each piece — whether bespoke or ready-made — is a statement.
Material
Finding kitchen tools that are both well-designed and practical is harder than it should be. Eunice Byun, co-founder and CEO of Material, wanted to change that. Her brand’s philosophy is simple: cooking should be easy, enjoyable, and beautiful. From precision-crafted knives to spoon rests designed to mimic natural forms, every product is made to fit seamlessly into your kitchen — not just take up space.
Ro’Table
For Roshan Adam-Holslag, hosting isn’t just a practice — it’s in her DNA. Born in Britain with Indian-Persian roots, she grew up in a home where an unexpected guest was the norm, and that spirit of generosity now defines Ro’Table. Her NYC-based tableware brand is all about whimsy and enchantment, blending natural materials with intricate artisanal techniques. Expect bold colors, rich patterns, and a sense of occasion baked into every piece — because for Roshan, the table is a canvas.
Armadillo
Jodie Fried and Sally Pottharst are the visionaries behind Armadillo, a luxury rug brand defined by its timeless, earthy aesthetic and commitment to artisanal craftsmanship. With roots spanning Los Angeles, London, and Australia’s Adelaide Hills, the duo’s global perspective informs a deep respect for both people and the planet — a sentiment woven literally and figuratively into every design. A stark contrast to mass production, Armadillo’s rugs are entirely handcrafted by artisans who have honed their skills over generations, preserving ancient techniques.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen
French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen is the full embodiment of the offbeat-meets-opulence look du jour. Whether it’s her rippled glassware, sculptural pendant lights, or whimsical “Everything Nice” tableware (which you can also find at retailers like MoMA Design Store), every piece feels like a little work of art. It’s the kind of design that makes even a mid-tier grocery-store fare look, well… really nice.
Reflections Copenhagen
Crystal is so back — and Reflections Copenhagen is leading the charge. Founded in 2015 by self-taught Danish designer Andrea Larsson, the brand challenges the stuffiness associated with old-school crystal, trading dainty for daring. Think: stacked geometric tables, faceted tealight holders, and candy-colored crystal combos that feel more runway than relic. It’s the kind of decor you’d spot at a dinner party hosted by a 25-year-old heiress — effortlessly cool, almost too chic to be real. But trust us, it is.
Our Place
You know Our Place — or at least, you know the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, the do-it-all kitchen essentials that, in just a few years, have reached cult status. Before Shiza Shahid co-founded the brand in 2019, “luxury” and “minimalism” meant investing in a clunky, 15-piece cookware set most people didn’t have the space (or patience) for. She flipped the script: fewer pieces, better design, no toxins — just beautiful, multifunctional essentials with tens of thousands of five-star reviews to prove their worth. Minimal effort, maximum impact.
Natalia Criado
Plenty of cool-girl brands are dabbling in tableware and “objects” these days, but none do it quite like Colombian-born designer Natalia Criado. Her sculptural metalwork is instantly recognizable — orb details, round green stones, surrealist hand motifs — all imbued with a sense of whimsy and imagination. And it’s not just aesthetics: Natalia has a knack for reinventing the un-reinventable, like her Artefacto cutlery — more of a suggestion of silverware than traditional flatware, yet somehow, still entirely functional. She makes you question why forks were ever just… forks.
The future of home is in good hands — her hands. Each forging their own path, these female designers are pushing the boundaries of interiors and setting the tone for the year ahead.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
