The Women Defining Design — 11 Female-Founded Home Brands to Know (and Shop)

On March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day — a day to recognize the achievements of women across every industry, including one that’s historically been considered theirs: the home. But while design has long been linked to women, the business of home design has been a different story.

Despite that, some of the most beloved home brands today — Serena & Lily’s California cool, Lulu and Georgia’s artfully-curated treasures, The Citizenry’s always-artisan-led collections — are the brainchild of female founders. But those household names are but the tip of the iceberg.

So today, we’re not just celebrating women — we’re celebrating the ones who built this. From industry veterans who reshaped the space to rising talents making their mark, these are eleven female-founded home brands defining 2025.

11 Female-Founded Home Brands to Know

Gohar World

You might know Gohar World from their viral swan-shaped lemon squeezers. Or the candles that look like baguettes. Or the actual baguette bags (designed for bread but doubling as fanciful purses). Founded by Cairo-born sisters Laila & Nadia Gohar in 2020, the surrealist tableware brand is redefining what 'fancy' looks like — “future heirlooms” that blur the line between art and function. It’s handmade, theatrical, and a little absurd in the best way — proof that a dinner party should be anything but boring.

Mini Wrought Iron Candelabra
Gohar World Mini Wrought Iron Candelabra

Price: $190

Set of Three Silver-Tone Lemon Squeezers
Gohar World Silver-Tone Lemon Squeezers

Price: $105/set of 3

Hands Set of Four Lace-Appliquéd Cotton Napkins
Gohar World Hands Lace-Appliquéd Cotton Napkins

Price: $160/set of 4

Maison Balzac

Despite hailing from France, Elise Pioch Balzac launched Maison Balzac in Australia — a fittingly unexpected move for a brand that thrives on playful elegance. With a background in fashion (including a stint at Hermès under Martin Margiela), her eye for craftsmanship is obvious. What began with candles has since evolved into a full-fledged whimsical world, best known for color-happy glassware. Over a decade later, Maison Balzac still feels like "jewelry for your table" — each piece a tiny, artful indulgence.

Swan Napkins
Swan Napkins

Price: $101/set of 2

Cadaqués Chandelles
Cadaqués Chandelles

Price: $33

Manhattan Glass | Smoke & Red
Manhattan Glass

Price: $59

Parachute

If you consider yourself a towel connoisseur, frequent design hotels like The Santa Monica Proper, or simply have a TikTok account, you probably already know (and love) Parachute. Founded in 2014 by Ariel Kaye, the minimalist homeware brand has become a powerhouse in bedding and bath, offering linen sheets sourced from Portugal and Cloud Cotton so soft you’ll want to live in it. One touch — a single slumber — and you’re hooked.

Cloud Cotton Robe - Evergreen / X-Large
Cloud Cotton Robe

Price: $129

Percale Euro Sham - Light Grey
Percale Euro Sham

Price: $59

2+2 Organic Resort Stripe Bath Bundle - Camel With Soft Black
2+2 Organic Resort Stripe Bath Bundle

Price: $176.70, Was: $186

Kelly Wearstler

Jack of all trades, master of… apparently, all. Kelly Wearstler’s empire spans interiors, furniture, lighting, and beyond. Her design firm, founded in the mid-90s, is behind some of the most iconic residential and hospitality spaces, but her eponymous brand is what brings that high-design sensibility home. “Affordable” might not be in the vocabulary, but each piece — whether bespoke or ready-made — is a statement.

Zuma Coffee Cup & Saucer, Set of 4
Zuma Coffee Cup & Saucer

Price: $148/set of 4

Esfera Club Chair
Esfera Club Chair

Price: $6,900

Changing Vase
Changing Vase

Price: $1,300

Material

Finding kitchen tools that are both well-designed and practical is harder than it should be. Eunice Byun, co-founder and CEO of Material, wanted to change that. Her brand’s philosophy is simple: cooking should be easy, enjoyable, and beautiful. From precision-crafted knives to spoon rests designed to mimic natural forms, every product is made to fit seamlessly into your kitchen — not just take up space.

The Table Knives
The Table Knives

Price: $99

The Stand
The Stand

Price: $130

The Resting Stone
The Resting Stone

Price: $65

Ro’Table

For Roshan Adam-Holslag, hosting isn’t just a practice — it’s in her DNA. Born in Britain with Indian-Persian roots, she grew up in a home where an unexpected guest was the norm, and that spirit of generosity now defines Ro’Table. Her NYC-based tableware brand is all about whimsy and enchantment, blending natural materials with intricate artisanal techniques. Expect bold colors, rich patterns, and a sense of occasion baked into every piece — because for Roshan, the table is a canvas.

Bernadette Palm Soup Bowl - Set of 4
Bernadette Palm Soup Bowl

Price: $186/set of 4

Burnt Bamboo Cutlery 6 Piece - Set of 4
6-Piece Burnt Bamboo Cutlery

Price: $174/set of 4

Cherry Blossom Bauble Vase - Pair
Cherry Blossom Bauble Vases

Price: $48/set of 2

Armadillo

Jodie Fried and Sally Pottharst are the visionaries behind Armadillo, a luxury rug brand defined by its timeless, earthy aesthetic and commitment to artisanal craftsmanship. With roots spanning Los Angeles, London, and Australia’s Adelaide Hills, the duo’s global perspective informs a deep respect for both people and the planet — a sentiment woven literally and figuratively into every design. A stark contrast to mass production, Armadillo’s rugs are entirely handcrafted by artisans who have honed their skills over generations, preserving ancient techniques.

Armadillo runner rug
Atlas Runner in Limestone

Price: $1,100

Mason in Sangria
Mason in Sangria

From: $2,200

Eden in Citrine
Eden in Citrine

From: $5,300

Sophie Lou Jacobsen

French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen is the full embodiment of the offbeat-meets-opulence look du jour. Whether it’s her rippled glassware, sculptural pendant lights, or whimsical “Everything Nice” tableware (which you can also find at retailers like MoMA Design Store), every piece feels like a little work of art. It’s the kind of design that makes even a mid-tier grocery-store fare look, well… really nice.

Everything Nice Butter Dish
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Everything Nice Butter Dish

Price: $60

Sophie Lou Jacobsen Gemma Sconce
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Gemma Sconce

Price: $3,250

Squiggle Tray
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Squiggle Tray

Price: $195

Reflections Copenhagen

Crystal is so back — and Reflections Copenhagen is leading the charge. Founded in 2015 by self-taught Danish designer Andrea Larsson, the brand challenges the stuffiness associated with old-school crystal, trading dainty for daring. Think: stacked geometric tables, faceted tealight holders, and candy-colored crystal combos that feel more runway than relic. It’s the kind of decor you’d spot at a dinner party hosted by a 25-year-old heiress — effortlessly cool, almost too chic to be real. But trust us, it is.

Orlando Contemporary Crystal Table
Reflections Copenhagen Orlando Contemporary Crystal Table

Price: $3,815.24

Dakota Crystal Tealight Holder
Reflections Copenhagen Dakota Crystal Tealight Holder

Price: $450.80

Harlem Crystal Vase
Reflections Copenhagen Harlem Crystal Vase

Price: $670

Our Place

You know Our Place — or at least, you know the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, the do-it-all kitchen essentials that, in just a few years, have reached cult status. Before Shiza Shahid co-founded the brand in 2019, “luxury” and “minimalism” meant investing in a clunky, 15-piece cookware set most people didn’t have the space (or patience) for. She flipped the script: fewer pieces, better design, no toxins — just beautiful, multifunctional essentials with tens of thousands of five-star reviews to prove their worth. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot

Price: $140

Wonder Oven
The Wonder Oven

Price: $175

Titanium Always Pan Pro
Titanium Always Pan Pro

Price: $195

Natalia Criado

Plenty of cool-girl brands are dabbling in tableware and “objects” these days, but none do it quite like Colombian-born designer Natalia Criado. Her sculptural metalwork is instantly recognizable — orb details, round green stones, surrealist hand motifs — all imbued with a sense of whimsy and imagination. And it’s not just aesthetics: Natalia has a knack for reinventing the un-reinventable, like her Artefacto cutlery — more of a suggestion of silverware than traditional flatware, yet somehow, still entirely functional. She makes you question why forks were ever just… forks.

Orange Gelato Cup
Natalia Criado Orange Gelato Cup

Price: $207, Was: $340

Gold Perline Milk Container
Natalia Criado Gold Perline Milk Container

Price: $201, Was: $365

Ssense Exclusive Gold Artefacto Serving Set
Natalia Criado Gold Artefacto Serving Set

Price: $120, Was: $300

The future of home is in good hands — her hands. Each forging their own path, these female designers are pushing the boundaries of interiors and setting the tone for the year ahead.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

