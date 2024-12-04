I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — And the Best News? They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round

Garlands are one of, if not the most, iconic decorations during the holidays. Is a mantel or door even complete at Christmas without a lush strand of pine and ribbon? These days, there are so many different iterations, but I've just stumbled upon what could be my new favourite. Not only can these iron garlands from Anthropologie work indoors and out, but they also don't feel traditionally festive, which means you can even leave them up year-round (and they'll last!)

The best Christmas garlands add a touch of festivity, but an abundance of style. They feature florals, festive-colored foliage, and introduce plenty of texture to your space — and once you've fallen in love, it seems such a shame to have to pull it down at the end of the season. Whether used to frame your fireplace or wrap around your outdoor pergola come the warmer months, opting for iron garlands is the gift that keeps on giving, and a stylish (not to mention timeless) twist that offers florals for every season. Plus, they somehow look so realistic?

So, get ready to throw all your previous festive garland plans away, because we're predicting iron garlands are going to be the new go-to Christmas decorating idea that will last all throughout the year. Nothing is better (or more sustainable) than a decor item that can transition through your home as your styles ebb and flow. Below, are my favorite styles to shop.

