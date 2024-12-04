I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — And the Best News? They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round

Whether styled inside or out, these unique garlands might just be the coolest way to decorate these holidays

Garlands are one of, if not the most, iconic decorations during the holidays. Is a mantel or door even complete at Christmas without a lush strand of pine and ribbon? These days, there are so many different iterations, but I've just stumbled upon what could be my new favourite. Not only can these iron garlands from Anthropologie work indoors and out, but they also don't feel traditionally festive, which means you can even leave them up year-round (and they'll last!)

The best Christmas garlands add a touch of festivity, but an abundance of style. They feature florals, festive-colored foliage, and introduce plenty of texture to your space — and once you've fallen in love, it seems such a shame to have to pull it down at the end of the season. Whether used to frame your fireplace or wrap around your outdoor pergola come the warmer months, opting for iron garlands is the gift that keeps on giving, and a stylish (not to mention timeless) twist that offers florals for every season. Plus, they somehow look so realistic?

So, get ready to throw all your previous festive garland plans away, because we're predicting iron garlands are going to be the new go-to Christmas decorating idea that will last all throughout the year. Nothing is better (or more sustainable) than a decor item that can transition through your home as your styles ebb and flow. Below, are my favorite styles to shop.

Mountain Ash Iron Garland
Mountain Ash Iron Garland

Price: $88

Size: 72" L

The mountain ash garland is the perfect choice for indoor/outdoor living and decorating. Enliven your home with the rich, autumnal hues of this leafy iron garland by placing it through decorative foliage. You can even wrap this strand on the side of your home for a rustic look or wrapped around pillars, fences, and doorways — the decorating options are limitless.

Tulip Iron Garland
Tulip Iron Garland

Price: $58

Size: 72"

Pink tulip petals make up this gorgeous iron garland, which features multiple hues for a distinct appearance. With eight reviews so far, this tulip garland has gained a 4.6-star rating on Anthropologie. We all know how lovely a tulip looks in a space, and this decor offers a pop of pink in the winter months when we need it most.

Wisteria Iron Garland
Wisteria Iron Garland

Price: $98

Size: 48" L

Modeled after the romantic blooms of a wisteria vine, this iron garland is the definition of a whimsical, fairy-tale touch. (I still can't believe it's been crafted from iron.) We don't all have the luxury of growing wisteria in our gardens, but this iron version allows it to stay all year round.

Magnolia Flower Iron Garland
Magnolia Flower Iron Garland

Price: $58

Size: 72" L

If you want a sweeter touch for your Christmas styling this year, the magnolia flower will provide it. Pink is a gorgeous pairing with classic red and green. "Handmade from iron with a rosy finish, this blooming garland captures the springtime beauty of the magnolia for year-round enjoyment," says the product listing.

iron flower garland
Virginia Creeper Iron Garland

Price: $78

Size: 72" L

Accent your home with the rich, red hue of this leafy iron garland — an absolutely stunning choice for the holidays. The red will pair perfectly intertwined with real Frazier fur or as an accent to your natural outdoor plants. Nothing goes better with the festive season than an unexpected red accent, and this richer shade hits the oxblood color trend perfectly.

Dogwood Iron Garland
Dogwood Iron Garland

Price: $34

Size: 72"

I adore a dogwood bloom. Their cheerful bloom is perfect in any setting. Each flower is designed and hand-crafted from durable iron. I am imagining this as an embellishment for outdoor gathering spaces to add a little spritely florals in the wintertime. The 11 reviews online have given the garland a 4.6-star rating, and it's hard to argue with that.

Eucalyptus Leaves Iron Garland
Eucalyptus Leaves Iron Garland

Price: $24

Size: 66" L

"Handmade from iron in an aged finish, this intricate eucalyptus leaf garland brings a natural feeling to wreaths, centerpieces, mantel displays, and more," says the product listing. With eight reviews so far, this eucalyptus iron garland has a complete five-star rating. Plus, the light green color is the perfect pairing to intertwine with live garland for a festive touch.

Laurel Leaves Iron Garland
Laurel Leaves Iron Garland

Price: $58

Size: 72" L

What is Christmas decor without a moment of silver or gold? Weave this shining iron strand on your tree or as a Christmas table centerpiece idea. This garland of golden laurel leaves can even double as a ribbon for special holiday gifts. The gift of garland that keeps on giving.

Leaf + Berry Iron Garland
Leaf + Berry Iron Garland

Price: $42

Size: 72" L

Adorned with patinated leaves and glass beads to recall sweet berries, this garland adds a gorgeous seasonal touch to the mantel, staircase, doorway, your wreath, and beyond. The leaf and berry pairing are, of course, perfect for the holiday season, but the neutral colors will carry them throughout the year.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

