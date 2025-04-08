7 Ideas to Steal From Milan Design Week's 'Apartments' — Rooms Decorated by the World's Best, and Most Creative, Designers
At Milan Design Week, some of the most exciting showcases of design are delivered in beautifully decorated apartments, conceived to push the boundaries of design today
Milan Design Week is in full swing, and whether at the Salone del Mobile, or the Fuorisalone surrounding the fair, the design world has descended on the city to soak up inspiration for some of the very best design brands and creatives from around the world.
Milan is currently awash with installations, showrooms, and pop-ups to see, but my favorite thing to visit at Milan Design Week are the apartments. These spaces, already epic in the sense of their beautiful Milanese architecture, are taken over and decorated during Design Week and often beyond, and open to the public, too. There's something particularly inspiring about seeing the ideas surfacing at the event played out in situ, as it were. Where sometimes installations have a 'stand-and-stare' sense to them, these apartments and salons put you in amongst the design, giving you a real sense of the effect the colors, materials, and forms have on the space.
This year, the apartments are particularly spectacular and serving up our editors and writers all kinds of inspiration. But, are there lessons to be learned in how to actually decorate your home? Yes, and they tie into the wider trends for design also emerging at the fair. Here are some of my favorites.
1. One Amazing Thing
Let's start with Artemest's L’Appartamento, this year at Palazzo Donizetti, (Via Gaetano Donizetti 48, Milan). Celebrating its 10 year anniversary, the brand has worked with six top designers on the rooms in its apartment this year, a tribute to Italian craftsmanship and design.
It's among the grandest, most spectacular displays at Milan Design Week, and the 'Reading Room', designed by Saudi-based design studio Nebras Aljoaib is no exception. There's not a room in the apartment you could say only has 'One Amazing Thing' in, but this design harkens to our theory that any room can hang on the strength of one good hero piece, in this instance, the incredible light blue Bottega Veneziana chandelier, that stands apart from the rest of the design.
2. The Power of Red
In the apartment's 'foyer', designer Simone Haag creates balance between the extravagance and subtlety that sit at either end of the Italian design spectrum. Much like the reading room above, there's a clear 'punctum' for this space — an inescapable bright red, lacquered coffee table.
Red remains a big color trend for Milan this year, especially now in larger items such as accent chairs, sofas, and particularly tables. We've already coined the 'red table trick' as the most expensive-looking design trend of 2025, and this design only reinforces our point.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
3. A Sense of Scale
At Italian lighting brand Bocci's installation with The Future Perfect's David Alhadeff, it's unsurprising that the lighting is the star of the show. "The space is a masterclass in using scale and repetition in lighting," Livingetc's editorial director Sarah Spiteri tells me, after visiting the apartment.
For this bedroom lighting, a large, cloud-like pendant installation proves that the 'big light' isn't dead and, in fact, doesn't have to feel harsh. Throughout the apartment, the lighting is romantic and atmospheric, using recurring motifs that connect and flow through the rooms.
Find it at Via Giuseppe Rovani 20, 20123.
4. A Gleam in the Dark
At Muuto's design apartment, Via Solferino 11, 3rd floor, 20121 Milan, things take a colorful, modern turn. The contemporary Italian furniture brand uses this apartment, with its spectacular mosaic floors, each year, creating a sensory journey through the space with a bold application of color to set the scene.
In the modern living room, this year, the palette is dark and cocooning, but in how the room is put together, there's a lesson in how to decorate with dark colors successfully.
"Even more than you can appreciate in the photographs, there's a real sense of depth to the darkness in this room," stylist and Livingetc writer Luke Arthur Wells, who visited this apartment, tells me. "The light picks up the metallic threads in the sofa, the lacquer of the furniture, and of course the tiled fireplace. It has such dimension through this contrast of matte and shine."
5. Tonal Drenching
I remember, two years ago, Muuto's apartment drenched, almost entirely, in an acidic lemon yellow. Its approach this year uses color in not such a monotone way, adding more contrast with a more tonal approach to color drenching.
"The darker, forest-y green tones really help to ground the brighter lime green in the kitchen," Luke says, "while the shades inbetween help soften the look, making the transitions flow." It's double drenching at its finest.
6. Raw Forms
Brera Design Apartment, Via Palermo 1, should be another pitstop on your Milan itinerary, though its only open for the press right now by appointment, and to the public from May 2nd. Designed by Daniele Bortotto and Giorgia Zanellato, and informed by the Fuorisalone theme of 'Connected Worlds', 'Orizzonti' takes inspiration from the horizon across the rooms of this apartment in different ways.
The idea manifests through horizontal lines, paired with color, to create throughlines through the apartment, but what interests me most is the raw character it applies to the idea, even in a more graphic space like the dining room. The paint line isn't taped and precisely painted, but wavering and organic — a small detail that changes the feel of the space.
In the bathroom, the idea goes one step further, with an effect that feels like raw-edged stone, but created with mosaic tiles. If the dining area is daybreak, the bathroom undoubtedly represents dusk.
7. Ethereal Ombres
It's the interior design trend I wasn't sure I was ready to see again, but the ombre is making a return. However, echoing wider trends, these gradients are softer, more ethereal — think a 'desert haze' palette of warm, dreamy hues.
In the living area of the Brera Design Apartment, the palette introduces an interesting contrast to these pink and terracotta tones. A pop of vibrant butter yellow almost feels a little incongruous, but it works to offer a relief from the rusticity of these earth tones, elevating the space into something a little more modern.
If you want more inspiration fresh from Milan Design Week, stay with us — our editors our digesting what they're seeing and pulling together the essential edits for what you need to know, even if you couldn't make the journey to the Italian design capital this year.
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.
-
-
I May Have Just Found the Greatest Blanket on Earth — Cozy Earth, That Is
Plush, photogenic, and so luxurious it made my sofa look expensive — this viral throw is more than TikTok fodder
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Zeitgeist Edit — What's Heating Up in April, and What Our Editor Wants to Leave Behind This Spring
What do butter yellow and oxblood, bistro restaurants, and hotel gift shops all have in common? They're on our hot list for the month ahead
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
7 Ways Designers Are Embracing Beautiful Marble in Furniture for 2024 — "This Trend Works in Every Room"
Marble details were everywhere at this year’s Milan Design Week, elevating pieces of furniture to luxurious new heights
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
The 70s Are Back — We Predict These "Retro-Inspired" Furniture Designs Will Be the Big Trend Next Year
Vibrant colors, glossy textures, and fun shapes all celebrate the return of the 70’s at this year’s Salone del Mobile, but with a more elevated touch
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Colorful Tables" Are the Big Design Trend We Saw Everywhere at Milan Design Week — These Were Our Favorites
At Milan Design Week coffee tables bring a pop of color to interiors and look joyful in fun, geometric shapes that will instantly lift up any interior
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
The Surprising Color Trend From Milan Design Week 2024 Proves Pure White Furniture Is Back
Pure white had a notable presence at Salone del Mobile
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
The 9 Best Dining Tables At Salone del Mobile 2024 — Monumental Shapes Of Glass, Marble, And Metal
This year’s Milan Design Week is setting the tone for dining tables with a presence, in large sculptural shapes and made of the most exquisite materials
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
8 of the Most Stylish Accent Chairs I saw at Milan Design Week 2024
State of the art accent chairs were presented at this year’s Salone del Mobile and they were all about comfort, color, sculptural shapes, and interesting details
By Pip Rich Published
-
6 of the Most Important Kitchen Trends We Spotted at One of the World's Biggest Design Weeks
This year at EuroCucina in Milan brands revealed the future trends we should keep an eye on, from colored glass to reimagining terracotta
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
Porada Sets The Trend For The Most Elevated Materials Mix — Marble, Wood, Leather, And Murano Glass
Marble, wood, leather and colored glass are back and look more stylish and modern than ever combined in Porada’s latest collection at Milan Design Week
By Raluca Racasan Published