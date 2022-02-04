20 kitchen island ideas – how to create a practical and stylish focal point in your space

Kitchen island ideas are the ultimate in kitchen design. They're what gives you more space, more storage, and a general luxe feeling. As a friend of Livingetc said recently, 'you know you've made it when you own an island. Kitchen or otherwise.' Quite.

'Kitchen-diners and open-plan living areas have become more popular over the past year with the kitchen acting as more than simply somewhere to cook, and is now somewhere for families to congregate, work, as well as cook, eat, and clean.' explains George Miller, Home Designer at Neptune. 'This ties in with adding an island or a kitchen table, as well as extra seating in the room for more multipurpose use. It’s important to consider lighting within your kitchen diner, where you will need as much light as possible for cooking and cleaning, but more ambiance for when you sit down to eat.'

They're also ideal for defining spaces, like zoning an open plan kitchen and creating two 'separate' spaces for cooking and dining. And then, of course, they look lovely too and can create an instant focal point in a kitchen. From metro tiles, marble, and metal, to rustic wood, concrete, and stone, whether you are into period-style Shaker kitchens of fiber modern sleek designs, we have plenty of beautiful ideas that are sure to persuade you an island is now an essential in your space.

Kitchen island ideas

1. Get the sizing right

(Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Whether you are adding an island to your current kitchen ideas, or thinking of going for an island in a brand new kitchen design, size and shape are the first things to consider. You want the space to work ergonomically, you should be able to move around it easily and it should function as a key part of your kitchen.

'Although a practical choice for kitchens an island should be considered carefully before the final design is chosen.' explains Ben Burbidge, Managing Director at Kitchen Makers.

The average kitchen island is 40 inches wide by 80 inches deep. You'll need to leave at least 30 inches space around it - at the bare minimum - in order to be able to open cupboards.

2. Use an island to zone an open plan kitchen

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

'The benefit of an island layout is that it is great for zoning in open plan kitchen, which is what most people opt for today. It’s a good piece of social furniture and effectively creates two different spaces, one for cooking and one for prep, with one person at the island and the other at the worktop. Another big benefit in an open plan space is that an island can be made to look more like a piece of furniture.' explains Allison Lynch, Senior Design Consultant at Roundhouse.

'An island allows free movement all the way around, people can enter the space from different directions. It can feel less monolithic and seem like a much lighter piece of furniture than a peninsular. With judicious use of plinth lighting it can be made to look like it’s floating.'

3. Go symmetrical

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

How beautiful is this kitchen island idea? The inspiration for the look came from French bakeries, with tall glass fronted wall cabinets and a compact island sat in the center.

If space only allows you to consider small kitchen ideas then it's best to keep it simple. Symmetry is also a useful tool - place the island in the middle of the space with the same amount of room on either side and match the design to the style of your cabinets.

'I had a tiny kitchen I didn't think I could get an island into,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'But by pushing all the units to the side and opening up the space I found I didn't need as much room as I thought. They're more achievable than you might imagine.'

4. Mix finishes for a textured look



(Image credit: The Main Company)

A kitchen island is a lovely way to introduce a second finish to your kitchen, adding texture and depth to the space. You can go bolder with your kitchen island materials, and even choose something more luxurious and expensive that wouldn't be an option of all your kitchen cabinetry.

Complementing the rich green kitchen tile ideas seen here, the aged brass mixes richly with the off-black wooden cabinetry. Take the same material into just one of your kitchen cabinets to really up the two-tone effect.

'Make a kitchen island stand out with the addition of a brass metal sheet on the underside. Metallic finishes are a great way to add a wow factor while warming up the overall palette. They work especially well against dark tones such as blue or green and elevate the scheme to feel more luxurious. To complement the brass tones and tie the look together, add in upholstered stools in plush velvets.' suggest Jen & Marr, founders of Interior Fox.

5. Be daring in your island color choice

Kitchen by Harvey Jones (Image credit: Darren Chung)

As the popularity in two tone kitchens shows, not everything has to be matchy-matchy. Kitchen islands, in fact, are the perfect opportunity to play with color and make a bold central focus to the space.

'As this kitchen gets all its natural light from the adjoining rooms, it made sense to go for a pale paint color on the main units,' says Vlad Putjatins, the designer at Harvey Jones who created this space. 'The island’s color choice, Railings by Farrow & Ball, is far braver. Topped in glorious Stromboli granite, it makes a real statement and ensures this compact kitchen holds its own within the larger living space.'

6. Make the most of an island with plenty of storage

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

While we all love the look of a kitchen island, they are designed for functionality over form – an extra surface space to cook and eat at and prime real estate for adding lots of extra kitchen storage.

Make use of both sides of the island, and ensure you add either deep drawers or, as can be seen here, plenty of shelving that can be used for cookbooks, crockery, and any other general kitchen clutter.

'A hard-working kitchen needs plenty of work surface space, especially if you entertain a lot,' says the award winning recipe writer and journalist Diana Henry. 'And enough storage room, otherwise you are down on your hands and knees trying to find a particular size of tart tin. Everything needs a place and has to be accessible. Drawers instead of shelves are great as you can pull them out and look for stuff rather than losing everything at the back of your cupboards.'

7. Plan your lighting carefully

(Image credit: deVOL)

Getting your kitchen island lighting right is key to it being a practical part of your kitchen. You'll want to make sure you have enough task lighting so you can use your island to prep, cook, and work at if you need to.

'A kitchen should ideally have at least five sources of light,' says the interior designer Rebecca Wakefield. 'Wall, ceiling, under the cabinets, and two more. Illuminating the island, where you'll do a lot of food prep, is particularly key.'

Pendant lighting is a good option for an island as not only do they make the island even more of a focal point, they provide a strong overhead light. However, if you can add a dimmer switch so you can change the mood of the area from practical and bright (perfect for prepping or working) to softer and more ambient (perfect for eating or entertaining).

8. Use a kitchen island to add a pop of color

(Image credit: Københavns Møbelsnedkeri)

Just because you're going neutral, focussing on grey kitchen ideas, why should that extend to the island?

This handcrafted tambour kitchen is the work of Danish design studio and cabinetmakers Københavns Møbelsnedkeri, who created a buttercup yellow curved island to take center stage in this uplifting space.

‘The cabinetry is painted in a warm and welcoming honey-mustard shade, which was created especially for the kitchen,’ say its designers, who collaborated with stone experts Made A Mano on the glossy yellow lava stone countertop and tiles.

9. Go large and add lots of seating

(Image credit: deVOL)

Kitchen island ideas with seating are really the key to a successful space. Islands have taken over from breakfast bars as the place to perch, eat, read, relax. You do need to factor these into the design, however, as a stool simply placed next to the island means nowhere to put your knees.

'It's convivial to have seating on two sides of the island if you have the space,' says our editor Pip Rich. 'So that you're not all sat in a row. You need a lip of at least 19 inches of countertop to get your legs comfortably under.'

10. Use a kitchen island to zone an open plan space

(Image credit: Montse Garriga Gra)

When it comes to open plan kitchen ideas, islands are the easiest way to zone the space. This kitchen takes it even further by building open shelving from the ceiling above the island to create even more of that zoning effect, adding plants to soften the hardness of the functional space.

'Sofas, rugs, curtains and other soft furnishings will help to absorb sound and create a layered and soft look,' says the interior designer Rebecca Wakefield. 'Generally kitchens tend to have a more hard, architectural look as they need to be practical, so things like cafe style curtains, wall lights with fabric shades, plants or upholstered bar stools can help to feel less sterile and work more harmoniously with an adjacent living area.'

11. Pick a luxurious material for a stand out island

(Image credit: Kate Martin)

As we've mentioned an island is the perfect opportunity to go really bold with your choice of materials. The green kitchen ideas at work here play off the gold tones of the island inlays.

'Metallics are an easy way to elevate the aesthetic of a kitchen,' says Livingetc's Editorial Director Sarah Spiteri. 'Here, they also work as strips to break up the blockiness of the island, which can often feel like an imposingly bulky shape in the room.'

12. Add the hob to your kitchen island

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

We've all heard of the kitchen triangle theory – the basic concept that the kitchen main workstations in the kitchen should form a triangle. It's hardly groundbreaking but it does make sense, being able to move quickly and easily from the fridge to the sink to the stove, and adding a hob to an island makes that triangle a whole lot easier to create in your kitchen. Plus, it's more sociable if you use your kitchen as a space to entertain as you can cook while facing into the room rather than with your back to your guests.

'If you want to include appliances or sinks make sure you can accommodate the required plumbing or electrics,' warns Ben Burbidge of Kitchen Makers. A timely reminder about the practicalities behind the aesthetics.

And do consider where the extractor fan will go. You can get some lovely designs that come down over the hob, or worktop extractors are becoming more of a thing now, or you could do as in this kitchen and mount an extractor flush to the ceiling.

13. Choose the right island countertop

(Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

'Large format materials work really well on an island – such as granite and quartz.' explains Graeme Smith of Life Kitchens 'Subject to size they can be used in their entirety to give a seamless piece of natural beauty. Larger island may require a joint so consideration might be to change the material, color or thickness. Adding in timber elements such as chopping blocks or timber breakfast bars, can be a good way to subtly zone an island whilst also disguising the joints.'

Julia Brown, designer at Mowlem & Co agrees, 'It's great to add an integral wooden chopping block to your island, perhaps across the whole width as this will not only mean two people can work at once, it can mean using exactly the stone you want in two pieces instead of with a seam running down the island. It's also a great idea to have your island in a different tone of the same overall kitchen colour to add subtle extra visual dimensions and aesthetic interest.'

14. Incorporate a breakfast bar

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

'An island or a peninsula with seating is the perfect solution for those who host dinners or entertain regularly.' continues Graeme. 'This also helps to zone the space so that the chef can socialize with guests whilst also having a designated area for preparing dinner without being disturbed. An island can also work as a bar space as well as a sociable dining area if you don’t have space to house a dining table.'

If you do plan on adding a seating area to your island, consider how the seats will fit into the space when they aren't in use. You don't want them to be awkwardly sticking out into the space while you are trying to prep and cook. The best option is to add a space where you can tuck the seats totally out of the way by extending the island slightly, this also just makes it comfier to sit at, especially if you add in a bar at foot level to perch your feet.

15. Make it moveable

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

'With home cooking and entertaining guests on the rise, homeowners will seek high-performance open-plan kitchens with design at the forefront. Layout and functionality will have to work more efficiently than ever before, to ensure hosts can cook and entertain seamlessly.' explains Hayley Robson, Creative Director at Day True. 'Space will be key in order to maintain distance, with room needed to serve food and drink to guests. Breakfast bars, large dining tables and even portable solutions should be considered to ensure functional seating and serving solutions.'

Portable kitchen island ideas can ideal if you have a smaller space, or want the option to move the island to clear more floor space. They also allow for you to add an island without having to totally remodel and re-configure your layout. There's plenty of designs to choose from, from quirky vintage designs to a rustic butcher's block. Freestanding options do work best if they are on wheels so you can easily manoeuvre it around the space as you need.

16. Reflect the materials and style of your home

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Before deciding on a design for your kitchen island, look at the space it will stand in and be inspired by any original features of your home. An exposed brick wall, a marble fireplace, herringbone flooring, or, as is the case in this kitchen, beautiful timber beams. The island is also made of timber to mirror what's going on on the ceiling, creating a really rustic textured but still cohesive look.

17. Refresh a kitchen by painting the island

(Image credit: deVOL)

Re-painting kitchen cabinets is a surprisingly easy DIY job but it does take some commitment however, giving an island a fresh lick of paint could be done in just a weekend and give a kitchen a whole new feel.

'Give a new lease of life to your kitchen island with a fresh lick of paint. Instead of taking on the large task of painting the whole kitchen, find smaller areas to inject a new seasonal color. Choose a warming color that complements the existing cabinets such as a dark navy or deep green.' suggests Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr.

Create and on trend two tone kitchen by choosing a different shade to your kitchen cabinet color. We seen a lot of navy blue kitchen islands paired with crisp white cabinetry for a classic look, but this lovely muted yellow is definitely making a case to look to the other, warmer end of color spectrum for inspiration.

18. Save space by adding a peninsular island

(Image credit: deVOL)

'A peninsula with seating is the perfect solution for those who host dinners or entertain regularly. This also helps to zone the space so that the chef can socialise with guests whilst also having a designated area for preparing dinner without being disturbed. An island can also work as a bar space as well as a sociable dining area if you don’t have space to house a dining table.' says Graeme Smith.

'A simple prep island can be bijou in size but offer a focal point and act as a social hub for the kitchen. A lot of people suffer from architectural dysmorphia, and think they can fit an island in a space, when in reality it will compromise the functionality of the space. It can be many peoples dream layout but fear not the peninsular can be a good alternative to the full island, as it gives that illusion whilst offering more storage, prep space and functionality all without requiring that extra space to walk around.'

19. Add extra texture with ribbed wood

(Image credit: Kitty Lee Architecture / The Palm Co.)

Ribbed, corrugated, fluted kitchen islands are a huge interior design trend, adding lovely texture and shape to a space that's so often filled with straight clean lines. And it's a versatile look that can be created with a myriad of materials from marble to wood. In this sleek grey kitchen the wooden island works perfect too warm the space and balance out those cooler, more contemporary tones with a rustic touch.

As Daniel Bowler, Director for Eggersmann says, 'Ribbed wood is a simple vertical repeat pattern that adds another layer of sophistication and texture to the modern kitchen. This is especially true of the kitchen island, already a focal point of the room, that when clad in ribbed wood creates a very striking visual feature that is also wonderfully tactile. It’s the tactile nature of the ribbed pattern that adds depth and interest to kitchens that are otherwise quite minimal without creating fuss, making this a very popular look. Combine ribbed surfaces with smooth finishes elsewhere for a mix and match look that is really unique and highly contemporary.'

20. Make the most of the extra storage space

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Islands can add invaluable extra kitchen storage so maximize the space available by adding cabinets or shelving at one end. If space is tight in a smaller island, you could add slimline shelving, perfect for creating a display of cookbooks or keep spices accessible. You could also install a couple of rails to hang chopping boards and pans from, which can look lovely in a more rustic kitchen.

If your kitchen island is on the larger side, be inspired by this idea and add elegant glass fronted cabinetry that can be filled with your glass collection or best crockery. Opting for the glass makes the island appear less solid... and the display adds more texture and interest to the room.

Whats on trend for kitchen islands?

'Fluted islands are super on-trend at the moment and we anticipate that this will continue for some time.' says Oana Sandu, Lead Designer Blakes London. 'At Blakes we like to take a mix and match approach to the styles of cabinetry and colours we use. We find that using a contrasting material or colour on the island units adds an extra element of interest and depth to a kitchen scheme. We love to add raw timbers to a central kitchen island and use painted cabinetry in the rest of the kitchen which provides a visual break as well as a sense of warmth and texture to the kitchen.'

Mary Maydan, Principal of Maydan Architects adds that 'Minimalistic islands are not a new trend but they are becoming even more sleek. New technologies and hardware enable us to design islands that look exceptionally clean and sleek. With this new hardware, we can have large doors that conceal parts of the kitchen, such as counters, appliances, and even kitchen island seats. On the outside the look is continuous and homogeneous and only upon opening the concealing doors, are these elements exposed.'

What is the best size for a kitchen island?

'An island narrower than 900mm is unlikely to work well, especially if you’re hoping to place stools at the counter. Standard units are 600mm deep, and while here at Blakes we don’t work to a template so can make our units any size, if you plan to put appliances like fridges or freezers on your island, you will be constrained by those standard dimensions.' says Michele Meldrum of Blakes London.

'For comfortable leg room when you’re sitting at an island, you’d ideally be looking at about 400mm of depth but if you’re fighting for space you might chose to compromise a bit of space and comfort and get away with 300mm. You may be able to work around this issue by creating an overhang on one end of the island to place counter stools (not bar stools!) under the island.'

Also, think about the size of your room – 'there should be at least one meter gap between the island and the wall or run to allow freedom of movement. If space is limited, a peninsula where one end is attached to the wall could be a better option.' explains Chris Spink from Hush Kitchens, so again let this guide you when it comes to choosing the best size kitchen island for you.

What is the average cost of a kitchen island?

So how much does a kitchen island cost? We have a whole guide to help you with pricing but the numbers range from as little as $350 (you could get a second-hand butcher's block for this or an Ikea offering) to over $30,000 if you are after something large and in a really luxurious material. The average price however is around $4,000 for a good quality kitchen company to build and install a kitchen island.