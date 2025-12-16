Don’t Have Space for a Bar Cart? Try This Sleek Wall-Mounted Wine Rack Instead (Which Is Actually Better for Your Bottles)

A home bar doesn't have to be what you first imagine it as — it can be much more streamlined, if you're lacking space

One.World wine rack mounted on wall above console
(Image credit: One.World)
Seraphina Kyprios's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whether you live in a compact apartment or simply prefer a clean, uncluttered aesthetic, the desire for stylish storage that works with your space — rather than taking it over — has never been stronger. And nowhere is that more apparent than in the way we display (and enjoy) our favorite drinks. The bar cart may once have been displayed prominently, the star of the show, but the amount of floor space it occupies isn’t always compatible with real-life living.

Enter wall-mounted wine racks: slim, design-led, and visually striking. These pieces don’t shout for attention; instead, they elevate the walls you might otherwise overlook, turning everyday storage into something that integrates well with your home bar ideas.

If you’re looking to free up floor space without compromising your home’s entertaining potential, a wall-mounted wine (or any other bottle) rack is the perfect solution. And this One.World option from Next (which holds up to 20 bottles) oozes sophistication and would be a great bar cart alternative — here's why.

Functionally, this wine rack holds up to 20 bottles, making it a hardworking storage piece that doesn’t visually overwhelm your space. The open, grid-like structure gives your wine collection room to breathe whilst also allowing labels to remain visible.

Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, it ensures that the ritual of reaching for a bottle feels stylish from the very start. But it's not the only one that does that. Below, find six other wall-mounted bar ideas for your home.

Wall-mounted bottle racks like these ensure you’re using vertical real estate — often underutilized — to store your collection. By removing the need for a floor-based piece (like a bar cart or wine fridge), you reclaim precious square footage.

But also, by keeping bottles off the ground and mounted horizontally, these wine racks actually minimize pressure on corks and reduce the risk of accidental knocks, while also adding a clean, design-forward element to your interior.

Seraphina Kyprios
Seraphina Kyprios
Contributing Editor

Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.