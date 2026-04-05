Relegated to the background by the larger, more costly features, like the tub and toilet, your bathroom bin is likely to be a last-minute, grab-and-dash decision. And while I'm not trying to convince you that the bathroom bin deserves the same degree of consideration as your permanent fixtures, I would argue that this is a bathroom accessory that should not be overlooked.

A truly beautiful, elegant modern bathroom is more than just a nice tub and shower; it's about an overall sense of cohesion, an intentionalism that runs through every last detail — and that includes your bathroom bin. Although a fundamentally functional feature, there's no reason why a bin can't fulfill a decorative role, too. The right style can help to emphasize the overall design of your space, especially when used alongside other, complementary accessories.

And, you'll be delighted to hear, there's no shortage of stylish bathroom bin options out there. With designs that appeal to a range of aesthetics, you can find something for every style of bathroom. To help you in the search, I've picked out nine of my personal favorites that will elevate your space, rather than distract from it.

And it's not just your bin that can make the difference — these are the things that make your bathroom look cheap, so be sure you steer clear of them for a space that looks and feels luxurious.

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