Small, but Important — Every Bathroom Needs a Bin, and I've Found the Most Design-Forward Ones That Elevate Rather Than Distract
Don't treat your bathroom bin as an afterthought — the right design can elevate your whole space, and these are my 9 favorites
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Relegated to the background by the larger, more costly features, like the tub and toilet, your bathroom bin is likely to be a last-minute, grab-and-dash decision. And while I'm not trying to convince you that the bathroom bin deserves the same degree of consideration as your permanent fixtures, I would argue that this is a bathroom accessory that should not be overlooked.
A truly beautiful, elegant modern bathroom is more than just a nice tub and shower; it's about an overall sense of cohesion, an intentionalism that runs through every last detail — and that includes your bathroom bin. Although a fundamentally functional feature, there's no reason why a bin can't fulfill a decorative role, too. The right style can help to emphasize the overall design of your space, especially when used alongside other, complementary accessories.
And, you'll be delighted to hear, there's no shortage of stylish bathroom bin options out there. With designs that appeal to a range of aesthetics, you can find something for every style of bathroom. To help you in the search, I've picked out nine of my personal favorites that will elevate your space, rather than distract from it.
I can't get enough of ribbed finishes, and this bin gets the trend just right. And better yet, it's part of a full collection of ribbed bathroom accessories, so you can create a fully cohesive finish in your bathroom.
This design from Rebecca Udall is hand-woven by Burmese artisans, ensuring a high-quality, sustainable product. Warm tones and a textured, woven rattan finish give this bin a laid-back California-cool look, adding a lovely tactility to your space.
For a modern, minimalist design, I love this dark wood, square bin. It has a cool, sleek feel and would look particularly striking paired with some stainless steel items. After all, mixing chrome and wood is always a good move.
Or, for something slightly sweeter, this scalloped-edge bin from John Lewis ticks all the boxes. The neutral, greige color brings some soft, natural tones into your bathroom design, and the small size and cutesy finish make it ideal for a stylish children's bathroom.
For something a little bit more luxurious, opt for this mother-of-pearl bin from Zara Home. The small, pearlescent tiles lend the bin a gently sparkling finish that feels just as elegant as a marble bathroom, but slightly less conventional.
You don't have to spend a lot on a bathroom bin, but if you're interested in an investment piece, look no further than Soho Home. The super-chic brand brings the brushed brass metallic finish trend to your bathroom bin, with this simple but classic design.
If you aren't interested in anything but the best, this is the bathroom bin for you. The price tag is undeniably steep, but the soft, calf-skin leather finish and elegant design create that true, 'quiet luxury' bathroom aesthetic.
But, if minimalism isn't your style, embrace some playfulism in your bathroom with this fun, tongue-in-cheek design from Italian brand, Seletti. They have a few other printed designs too, if this spaghetti one isn't to your taste.
And it's not just your bin that can make the difference — these are the things that make your bathroom look cheap, so be sure you steer clear of them for a space that looks and feels luxurious.
For more design tips and ideas, make sure you're subscribed to our newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.