It's fair to say that I spend an unhealthy amount of time looking at Habitat's new-in section — but for good reason. I've long been a fan of the brand, consistently impressed by the designer-look homewares and furniture I come across, and I also feel it's one of the high street brands that keeps upping the ante with seriously design-led products at seriously good value — and its new-in lighting drop is no exception.

I'm talking modern takes on mid-century-inspired style, sculptural, undulating forms, and the use of textural and natural materials that each bring a stylish slice of that warmth and coziness we are increasingly craving in our interiors. Lighting should not be considered as purely functional; this transformative piece of decor sets the tone for a space — it injects life, depth, and character, and the wrong lighting can make a room fall completely flat.

Safe to say, it pays to get it right. But it's even better when you don't have to pay over the odds to get it right. Of my 12 favorite, expensive-looking picks from Habitat's latest lighting selection, only one is priced at over £50 (and it's a floor lamp) — so if you're looking to buy new lighting, here's a great place to start.

Don't underestimate the power of good lighting — it can make or break your space, and this often criminally overlooked piece of decor is a vital element of a cohesive design. But it isn't just about finding beautiful, functional pieces, such as those in this selection from Habitat; it's about building a layered lighting scheme that balances the practical with the aesthetic to create purposeful design moments and moods.

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