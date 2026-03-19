Okay, Habitat’s New-In Lighting Looks So Expensive, Yet Almost All of My Favorites Cost Under £50 — Talk About a Designer Look for Less
With modern, sculptural silhouettes starting at just £16, Habitat has failed to disappoint with its latest lighting drop
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It's fair to say that I spend an unhealthy amount of time looking at Habitat's new-in section — but for good reason. I've long been a fan of the brand, consistently impressed by the designer-look homewares and furniture I come across, and I also feel it's one of the high street brands that keeps upping the ante with seriously design-led products at seriously good value — and its new-in lighting drop is no exception.
I'm talking modern takes on mid-century-inspired style, sculptural, undulating forms, and the use of textural and natural materials that each bring a stylish slice of that warmth and coziness we are increasingly craving in our interiors. Lighting should not be considered as purely functional; this transformative piece of decor sets the tone for a space — it injects life, depth, and character, and the wrong lighting can make a room fall completely flat.
Safe to say, it pays to get it right. But it's even better when you don't have to pay over the odds to get it right. Of my 12 favorite, expensive-looking picks from Habitat's latest lighting selection, only one is priced at over £50 (and it's a floor lamp) — so if you're looking to buy new lighting, here's a great place to start.
I've been seeing lots of sculptural, natural, woven lighting styles lately, but none at this price point — in fact, many are easily three times the price — and this Norah style is particularly elegant. The gentle curves of the cone rattan shade are offset by the brass of the light's arm and base in a mid-century modern design that offers diffused downward light for a warm, cozy glow — making it ideal for a bedroom or living space.
There is something so striking about this table lamp. I love how the square edges of the shade and base have been carefully rounded to ensure the lines are not too harsh for a softer feel. And with modern retro vibes, the oversized white shade balances the dark green and glossy resin of the metro-patterned base for a statement, yet functional decor piece that would work perfectly in a modern living or dining room.
I can see this sculptural silhouette working perfectly above a cozy banquette seating area to create a charming focal point and cozy glow. The wonderful interplay between the velvet and raffia materials is a textural delight, and I love the definition created by the green velvet sections when the light is on. It's giving me ultimate minimaluxe vibes with the subtle softness and contrast it brings to a space.
So this is the most expensive of my favorites — and at £50, I am mightily impressed. This contemporary brushed antique brass table lamp hits several of this year's biggest lighting trends — namely, curved forms and lighting that's poised for comfort — and its quiet drama lends itself perfectly to a side or console table in a living space as a sculptural piece that is a statement in itself.
The steel net shade of this uber-cool rechargeable lamp is also on point as an interiors trend for 2026 — chainmail decor has been on the rise, and this modern take makes for a great Industrial living room decor piece. It would also work just as well in a bedroom, or be easily brought outdoors with you for those warmer evenings when the sun starts to set.
I genuinely can't quite believe that this wall light only costs £16 — it absolutely looks way more expensive than it is, and if you're looking to add a pop of the unexpected red theory to your space, this one's for you. It's great for a touch of drama, but if vibrant red isn't your thing, this glossy metal wall light is also available in Ivory for a more muted, mid-century style — a lovely accent piece ideal for any space (just not the bathroom).
This delicate yet statement-making ceiling shade is another total steal — I have a similar style rattan shade in my bedroom and it casts the most gorgeous filtered light across the room adding depth and warmth. The scalloped edge is a lovely touch bringing softness and elegance, and the handwoven rattan adds a textural quality to it that also plays with the light.
This space-age style glass globe lamp has just landed, and it already has a 5-star review: "Amazing aesthetic and luminosity. The finish looked great!" The sleek, futuristic design looks undeniably more expensive than its £22 price tag, and, as a piece of art in itself, it looks just as cool off as it does turned on. The mirrored finish is made of chrome and glass, and totally demands attention.
When I first saw this table lamp, I actually didn't realize it had a pale blue base — but it made me like it even more, giving it that extra little something. Another mid-century-inspired design, the opal glass shade creates a lovely contrast with the unique-shaped baby-blue metal base, creating a statement-making piece that would bring any home office desk to life.
So this is the only one of my picks that comes in above the £50 mark — but it is a floor lamp after all, and a super chic one at that. Another option from the Norah collection, this sculptural beauty exudes understated elegance, with its slender ornamental rattan-wrapped stem and soft, undulating shade. To me, this floor lamp feels like quiet luxury at its finest.
I love the transformation that takes place when this lamp is switched on — the reactive glaze of this blue ceramic lamp comes to life, producing a lovely ombre effect as it casts a cozy downward light. An ombre effect might not typically be to everyone's liking, but it's undeniably joyful, and having a touch of it in the form of a (turned-on) table lamp is a lovely way to introduce it without needing to blend your wall paint.
Out of Stock
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, the Norah Rattan Table Lamp is already out of stock, but I am absolutely keeping my eye on it. It's the sister to the Floor Lamp and Wall Light I highlighted earlier, and I also feel like you can appreciate the detailing of the ornamental rattan wrapped stem more on the table lamp than you can on the floor lamp — it has that wonderful quiet elegance to it that I'm loving so much right now.
Don't underestimate the power of good lighting — it can make or break your space, and this often criminally overlooked piece of decor is a vital element of a cohesive design. But it isn't just about finding beautiful, functional pieces, such as those in this selection from Habitat; it's about building a layered lighting scheme that balances the practical with the aesthetic to create purposeful design moments and moods.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!