Dubbed the "Perfect Outdoor Sofa," It's Not Hard to See Why Most People Buy Two of These — It's Elegant, Comes With a Coffee Table, and Is Currently on Sale
The sleek, linear silhouette of this outdoor sofa set makes it look so much more expensive than it is
I spend a lot of time searching online for stylish garden decor and furniture. That means I know a few tricks for sourcing high-quality outdoor seats, sofas, and side tables. One is to look at the reviews. So, when I saw that one had called Habitat's Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set "the perfect outdoor sofa," and many others mentioned it was so good, they bought two, I knew I'd struck gold.
So, what makes this outdoor sofa set one of the best garden furniture buys of the season? Well, its style is the most obvious factor — rattan-effect is both a timeless and stylish material for outdoor spaces. It adds a little texture to your scheme, but its neutral colorway also means it's a classic foundation. Plus, many of the reviews (mostly five-stars, might I add) note that it's surprisingly spacious and comfortable, too.
As 2026's outdoor furniture trends guide us towards comfort-centric spaces (thank goodness), finding pieces that expertly blend form and function is crucial. This sofa set makes you want to invite your friends over to show off your new seating or curl up with a book, a cold drink, and the sun shining overhead.
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The weave of the rattan-effect material on this set is what sets it apart. From the pictures (the Habitat site includes a close-up shot), it looks pretty expensive. The materials are durable, but it's recommended to cover the cushions and store them inside during the winter months for best upkeep. And if you're worried about the white color getting dirty, you can remove the covers and throw them in the wash!
Yes, matchy-matchy sets are often a mistake when buying garden furniture, but this set somehow bucks the trend. The timber top on the coffee table makes it look unique enough next to the sofa, while the rattan-like sides tie them together.
If you're looking to squeeze in more outdoor seating, you could easily style this sofa set with a low-slung outdoor seat or outdoor lounger for a more complete outdoor living room layout. Just don't get too carried away if you're working with a particularly small space, as many of the reviews note it's bigger than it looks (for reference, it's 70cm high x 220cm wide x 95.5cm deep).
On the other hand, if you have the luxury of space, others have said they bought two sets (it's super affordable, after all) and styled them facing one another. "I read the reviews for the sofa and was impressed," writes one reviewer. "It's easy to put together, and I ended up buying two as it's on sale. They look great, the cushions are comfy, and the table complements the sofa well."
Once it sells out (and trust me, it will), I've found six other outdoor sofa sets with a similar energy, at a range of prices to suit your budget.
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Still craving a few more ideas before you settle on the right outdoor furniture for your garden this year? Another recent favorite style of mine is the cozy bistro sets popping up everywhere — it's dining and lounging in one!
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.