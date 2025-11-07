In the past month alone, my (admittedly tiny) apartment has been host to three weekends of out-of-town guests. Having my loved ones near me was, of course, a treat — that's what the holiday season is all about — but am I happy to have my floorspace back after being overrun by air mattresses? Most definitely.

Understandably, a month of mattresses piled on my living room floor had me thinking of more practical options for guest beds. I only have one sofa, so I don't necessarily want to replace it with a less-comfy fold-out bed. And then I found it: entryway beds. It was Pottery Barn's Josie Bed that first caught my eye. Narrow enough to fit into your entry hallway (but could equally work in any multifunctional space), and pulls out into a double-sized sofa bed.

Not everyone has an extra room to convert into a dedicated guest bedroom, so making the most of the space you have is essential during the holiday hosting season. An entryway bed may sound a bit atypical, but acting as a bench seat by day, and a sleeper come night, it means no more paper-thin, deflating air mattresses all over your living room floor, and that's a win for everyone if you ask me.

Pottery Barn UK Josie Sofa Daybed £1,599 at Pottery Barn UK This three-piece daybed from Pottery Barn was one of my favorites currently on offer. The piece is perfectly scaled for smaller spaces at 89cm wide by 222cm long. When the guests arrive, simply pull out the bottom portion of the cushion, and the bench turns into a double-size sofa bed. However, the cushions are fixed to the bed, so you'll need to add pillows to your guest bedding list.

Perfecting the art of the entryway bed means expertly combining form and function. Will the piece fit comfortably along the wall as a bench seat on a day-to-day basis? Will it be an entryway idea that will add to the overall style of your space rather than looking too practical? These are the important questions to ask during your search for the perfect piece.

The Josie Daybed from Pottery Barn has a sleek, minimalist style that fits into a wide range of design styles, while the bouclé texture keeps it feeling cozy. It's not necessarily a piece you'll buy on a whim (the price starts at £1,599); however, the investment will get you a multifunctional piece that will save you big time come your next spontaneous sleepover.

But, of course, I'm not going to leave you with only one option. I've found a few other variations that come in different styles and at different price points. Below are six more modern-daybed options to expand your sleeper sofa schemes.

Pottery Barn UK Loleta Iron Daybed £1,299 at Pottery Barn UK This aluminum-and-steel daybed highlights the love for traditional, vintage pieces in today's interior design trends. It can be styled in minimalist homes, modern farmhouse spaces, and even more modern interiors. With this piece, it's all about how you style it: as a sofa with loads of cushions for softness, or as a single bed for a guest. Norden Home Fortside Sofa Bed £259.99 at Wayfair UK This piece from Wayfair is a little more in line with traditional sleeper sofas, but has a much more affordable price tag (with just as much style). Both the arms and back fold down to a completely flat daybed for guests. Genius, but you'd obviously need a much bigger entryway to fit this one. Loaf Tip Top Daybed £1,295 at loaf.com You can always count on Loaf for a quality form-meets-function piece. The Tip Top daybed has a double cushion when in bench form, and then you can extend the wooden frame and lay out the mattresses for sleeping. I would've never guessed this sleek bench was secretly a bed, but it would also be the perfect perch for putting on shoes. John Lewis Duplet Daybed £999 at John Lewis This Duplet daybed is the true practical piece for any entryway bed idea. Formed of two foam mattresses, they can be stacked on top of each other to make a daybed, or laid side by side as two singles, or together to make a king-size bed. Plus, the foam acts like springs, moulding to the body for a supported sleep — music to my ears. Heal's Tilt Sofa Bed by Heal's £799 at Heal's If a slimmer form is what you're after, then this tilt sofa bed from Heal's is a fabulous choice. The seat is compact when the arms are up, but they fold down to increase length when in bed form. Granted, it may not be the most comfortable sleep, but it will more than suffice without cramping your interior's style. Soho Home Theodore Daybed - Velvet £1,695 at Soho Home Ltd This daybed from Soho Home certainly scores for style. Though it may not look it, this daybed measures 180 cm in length (about six feet), so it will comfortably fit most guests. Plus, the velvet bolster pillow adds that extra bit of elevated flair. And, for most of the time, it will look great styled in your entryway.

Need more clever furniture ideas for small spaces? Loaf just launched flat-pack sofa beds that make moving these larger pieces into an apartment that much easier.

