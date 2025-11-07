This 'Entryway Bed' Helps Stop Air Mattresses From Taking Over My Tiny Living Room Every Time Guests Come to Stay

In the past month alone, my (admittedly tiny) apartment has been host to three weekends of out-of-town guests. Having my loved ones near me was, of course, a treat — that's what the holiday season is all about — but am I happy to have my floorspace back after being overrun by air mattresses? Most definitely.

Understandably, a month of mattresses piled on my living room floor had me thinking of more practical options for guest beds. I only have one sofa, so I don't necessarily want to replace it with a less-comfy fold-out bed. And then I found it: entryway beds. It was Pottery Barn's Josie Bed that first caught my eye. Narrow enough to fit into your entry hallway (but could equally work in any multifunctional space), and pulls out into a double-sized sofa bed.

Not everyone has an extra room to convert into a dedicated guest bedroom, so making the most of the space you have is essential during the holiday hosting season. An entryway bed may sound a bit atypical, but acting as a bench seat by day, and a sleeper come night, it means no more paper-thin, deflating air mattresses all over your living room floor, and that's a win for everyone if you ask me.

Perfecting the art of the entryway bed means expertly combining form and function. Will the piece fit comfortably along the wall as a bench seat on a day-to-day basis? Will it be an entryway idea that will add to the overall style of your space rather than looking too practical? These are the important questions to ask during your search for the perfect piece.

The Josie Daybed from Pottery Barn has a sleek, minimalist style that fits into a wide range of design styles, while the bouclé texture keeps it feeling cozy. It's not necessarily a piece you'll buy on a whim (the price starts at £1,599); however, the investment will get you a multifunctional piece that will save you big time come your next spontaneous sleepover.

But, of course, I'm not going to leave you with only one option. I've found a few other variations that come in different styles and at different price points. Below are six more modern-daybed options to expand your sleeper sofa schemes.

Need more clever furniture ideas for small spaces? Loaf just launched flat-pack sofa beds that make moving these larger pieces into an apartment that much easier.

