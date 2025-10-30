It's called a guest bed for a reason; they're only unfolded, rearranged, and put into use when guests come around. And due to the temporary nature of them, sofa beds are notorious for being lumpy, bumpy, and generally, all-around uncomfortable. So when Loaf — a brand known for its squishy, sink-in-me sofas — released a new range of sofa beds it promised would end "guest bed guilt," I needed to know more.

As I said, the UK sofa brand is known for its ultra-squishy cushioning and timeless style. This translates well for a sofa bed collection. "Our sofa bed cushions are made to the same plush sink-in standard as our sofas, meaning you’d never guess there’s a sofa bed mechanism tucked beneath," Laura Burnett, the category lead on made-to-order upholstery at Loaf, tells me. And you can expect to see the brand's most popular styles, including Brioche and Squishmeister, reimagined, so you don't have to sacrifice on style either.

And the best part? You can order all of these sleeper sofas and sofa bed styles as a flat-pack for easier delivery and unpacking. Living in an apartment with a tight entryway myself, you bet that made me sigh with relief.

The range features the same stylish sofas you know and love, just with the added function of a sofa bed. (Image credit: Loaf)

One of the biggest sofa bed buying mistakes is the tendency to forget to measure your space first — especially the entry points (doors, hallways, corners) the furniture will need to travel through. But thankfully, Loaf's done the heavy lifting for you. "We introduced our flat-pack sofa bed designs in response to real customer feedback about access challenges for sofa beds," says Laura.

Many homes, particularly in cities, are smaller or, at least, have narrow hallways and tricky staircases, so making sure your sofa bed fits through doors, hallways, and staircases is key. "We wanted to ensure everyone could enjoy a seriously comfy sofa bed, no matter their space," says Laura. "The clever flat-pack design simply makes delivery smoother and stress-free."

But more than accessibility, these sofa beds promise true comfort. How? The mattresses are 12 centimeters deep, pocket-sprung, and made from layers of cotton and soft, breathable wool.

If you love the feeling of sinking into your seat, this is for you. But for those who like a firmer sofa (or mattress for that matter), perhaps not so much.

Loaf Squishmeister Flat-Packed Sofa Bed £3,295 at loaf.com The Squishmeister is famously Loaf's most comfortable sofa. Each cushion is stuffed with a recipe of feathers, foam, and fiber. As for using the bed mechanism, Laura says, "Simply pull from the center and the legs drop down automatically — no clunky mechanisms or heavy lifting required." Loaf Brioche Flat Packed Sofa Bed £3,295 at loaf.com For a little extra cushion, the Brioche sofa is also popular. Though on the smaller side, if you're seeking even more convenience, Loaf offers a room-ready delivery service, where its "two-person team sets it up in the room of your choice and takes away all the packaging, so you can just put your feet up," adds Laura. Loaf Squisharoo Flat-Packed Sofa Bed £3,295 at loaf.com The Squisharoo is a more snuggle-friendly design, but the mattress also seems to speak for itself when it comes to comfort. It's made of layers of breathable cotton and super-soft polyester, which helps keep its shape and lasts for longer. It's then wrapped in viscose and edged with cotton ticking, allowing air to circulate.

Other Flat-Packed Sofa Beds to Shop

Though Loaf is bringing an exciting selection to the sofa bed market, it's not the only brand that prioritizes comfort and convenience. Not to mention, its price tags are on the higher end, depending on your level of investment.

If you are looking for something slightly more affordable, but just as streamlined, I've sourced a few other styles worth the space in your home.

IKEA TORNSBORG 2-Seat Sofa-Bed £450 at IKEA This new IKEA sofa bed may not be as flat-packed and simple to assemble as Loaf's design, but if you've built anything from IKEA, you'll know that it's usually a rather easy process. Not only that, but the slim size is ideal for apartment living and won't take up an overwhelming amount of room when not in use. (Plus, it also comes as an armchair-bed style for smaller spaces.) Litbird Modular Sectional Sofa £539.99 at Amazon UK Or you could opt for a boneless couch and save yourself from any strenuous setup time. While not technically a sofa bed, many of the reviews describe this sofa as comfortable, yet firm, making it perfect as a daily sofa bed or occasional guest bed. Model 04 3-Seater Sofa Bed in Maple Leather £2,599 at Swyft Home Sofa trends are predicting a comeback for leather. And Swyft makes adding this classic style to your home easy with their sofa-in-a-box delivery system (with next-day shipping, too). No guest bed guilt here, this sofa has a 300 pocket sprung, double bed mattress, and removable arms if extra space is needed. Add Swyft's mattress topper for even more comfort.

There's more where this came from; many brands are jumping on the new and improved sofa bed game just in time for the holiday season. Swyft's new model 12 sofa bed is another multifunctional model worth considering.