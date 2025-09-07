What Color Kitchen Cabinets Actually Go Well With Wooden Countertops? Designers Share Their Perfect Pairings

There is a certain timeless beauty to a wooden countertop. Rustic, welcoming, warm, and chic, it's the material that will never go out of style. A wooden counter is an easy, timeless choice. Knowing what color to pair it with, however, is a whole other story.

As Richard Davonport, from Davonport, says, “We find that wood or butcher block worktops are incredibly versatile because they bring natural warmth and texture into a kitchen scheme. The cabinetry color you pair with them can help to set the tone and show off the natural beauty of the wood."

Unlike other kitchen countertop colors, wood is essentially a neutral, working beautifully with a wide array of colors and tones. So much so that it can become difficult to pick which is the best. Luckily, our experts have done that task for you, so you have a designer-approved shortlist to consult.

Inky Blues

The darkness of the blue cabinets and wooden floors allows the butcher's block kitchen island to act as the focal point. (Image credit: Jessica Helgerson Interior Design)

One of the most appealing aspects of a wooden kitchen worktop is the rich textural variation that can only be found in natural materials. To play into this, designers suggest looking to nature for your color inspiration, bringing in tones you'd find in the natural world.

"Deep, inky blues and rich greens are often the most successful choices, as they create a strong contrast against the grain of the timber and highlight its organic beauty," says Richard Davonport from Davonport, a bespoke kitchen firm.

Opting for rich, dark tones brings a moody intensity to your kitchen, while allowing the attention to remain on the wood as opposed to the cabinets.

As Richard says, "These shades feel timeless yet contemporary and allow the wood to become a focal point rather than blending in."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Benjamin Moore Paint Midnight Navy £38.50 at benjaminmoorepaint.co.uk A deep, enchanting blue with purple undertones.

Richard Davonport Managing Director at Davonport For over three decades, Davonport has been crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen designs for a discerning clientele. As a British kitchen manufacturer, each project they undertake is a unique endeavour, driven by a singular ambition: to create an ideal space that perfectly complements your lifestyle.

Sage Green

"When pairing cabinet colors with butcher block or wood countertops, sage green is an absolute standout," says Liane. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

If there was one color that has dominated interior design trends over the past decade, it's decorating with sage green. And for good reason, too, the soft green shade looks beautiful alongside pretty much any material, though it works particularly well when paired with warm, wooden countertops.

"The soft, muted tone of sage green strikes a beautiful balance between warmth and freshness. It complements the natural wood tones without competing with them, creating a calm, organic feel that feels both timeless and modern," says Liane Burrett, a senior designer at Roundhouse.

Much like dark blue shades, sage green works so well because of its presence in nature, making it a natural pairing with wood and other natural materials.

"Sage green works especially well because it picks up on the earthy, natural qualities of wood, while still offering a subtle pop of color. It also works harmoniously with other natural materials, from stone flooring to ceramic accessories, making it incredibly versatile in kitchen design," says Liane.

Benjamin Moore Paint Sage Wisdom £38.50 at benjaminmoorepaint.co.uk A pale, soft green with a grey tinge.

Creamy Yellow

Yellow cabinetry, light flooring, and a dark wooden island come together to make a kitchen that feels timelessly classic. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Unless you've been living under a rock (or you don't spend your life scrolling through social media), you probably have noticed that butter yellow is having a bit of a moment. But, I'm willing to bet that this color trend won't be going anywhere soon, at least, not if I have anything to do with it. Because, as cute as it looks on a summer dress, it actually looks even better when paired with wood in your kitchen.

If you're keen to experiment with the shade, before fully committing, Helen Parker from deVOL says, "Introducing yellow as the shakers did, by painting one cupboard, is a nice toe in the water, especially if you have muted colors in the rest of the room. But going for a full kitchen in butter yellow is my suggestion, as I always say, if you’re going to go for something, then commit fully to it."

Plus, this isn't just a fad, trend-following look. As Helen explains, "Many Victorians used yellows with whites and creams, terracotta floors and dark wooden worktops, this has an authentic understairs feel."

The combination of a sunny, light yellow, and warm, earthy wood makes for a balanced and inviting feel. Both classic and on trend.

Lick Yellow 07: Supreme £49 at lick.com A warm, muted butter yellow with undertones of brown and grey to mellow it out.

Helen Parker Creative Director at deVOL Helen Parker is deVOL’s Creative Director. She joined in 2004 as a kitchen designer and by 2011 she had become responsible for deVOL’s style, creating one-of-a-kind showrooms, sourcing antiques and gifts and designing new pieces of furniture and accessories.

Soft Black

"The rich, matte dark cabinetry provides a striking contrast to the warmth and texture of the wood, allowing the butcher block element to really shine without overwhelming the space," says Liane. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

"Deep charcoal or soft black tones can be incredibly effective with wooden countertops," says Liane.

While decorating with black can often feel more intimidating, dusty blacks and charcoals have an alluring softness to them, which, when used with wood, can make a room feel super cozy.

"What makes this combination work so well is the balance — the dark base units ground the design, while the light wood adds warmth and tactility. It’s a pairing that feels sleek and contemporary, but still inviting and organic," Liane explains.

Little Greene Obsidian Green™ £26 at littlegreene.com Where green meets black, this shade has all the comforting depth of a true black with a touch of earthy tones behind it.

Pale Neutrals

White cabinets bring a light, airy feel to an otherwise dark space. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

All-white kitchens are often at the receiving end of quite a significant amount of criticism, largely due to their tendency to look slightly sterile. However, throw some wood in the mix, and any risk of stark sterility immediately dissolves, making way for a light, airy, and comforting space to take its spot.

"Lighter neutrals, such as soft greys or off-whites, can also work beautifully, offering a fresher, more airy aesthetic that lets the wood bring character without overwhelming the space," notes Richard.

This combination feels refreshing and classic, especially when paired with beautiful period architecture.

Benjamin Moore Paint Sweet Cream £38.50 at benjaminmoorepaint.co.uk A rich, comforting creamy color, with hints of soft yellow tones.

What Cabinet Colors Should You Avoid?

Now you know the colors that make your wooden counters pop, it's time to get to know the tones the experts suggest you stay away from.

One of the most helpful tools to bear in mind is thinking not just about the color itself, but how it would look next to the tone of wood you're using. As Richard explains, “Colors we would generally advise avoiding are those that sit too close to the tone of the wood itself. For example, orange-based shades or yellowy creams can clash with the natural variations in the butcher block, making the kitchen feel heavy or dated."

Liane largely agrees, adding, "I’d generally stay clear of red–yellow–toned cabinetry when using butcher block counters — they can clash with the warmth of the wood or make the space feel too visually busy."

Knowing what colors go with your counters is one thing, but knowing how to care for your butcher's block countertop is quite another. So, before you go and buy your paint, try brushing up on a few expert tips first.