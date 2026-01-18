Did you know you can buy luxury used kitchens? You'd be surprised at how many people move into beautiful houses, and instantly rip out a perfectly good kitchen to make their own mark on the property. It's created a whole market for second-hand kitchens from some of the best designer brands, so you can pick up

However, before you wonder how much a new kitchen costs compared to a used one. After all, bar its sustainability factor, there's not a whole lot of reason to go second-hand if it's not saving you money.

To help you make an informed choice, we spoke with experts to gather practical advice on used kitchens; their pros and cons, and what you should know before committing to one. Read on.

What Are Used Kitchens?

Consider used kitchens for their cost-effective practicality. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Erica Colpitts Interior Design)

A used kitchen, also known as a second-hand kitchen or an ex-display kitchen, features pre-owned cabinets, appliances, fixtures, and countertops that were once part of a private home or a showroom. These components may be lightly used and can look as good as new or show minor cosmetic wear, but they generally offer significant savings if you’re remodeling a kitchen.

Used kitchens are sensitively removed from properties, preserving the integrity of the carcasses and door fronts. They can then be used and adapted to slightly different layouts by skilled used kitchen designers. Some second-hand kitchens will be easier to adapt than others, but working with an expert will help you make the most of what you have to work with.

How Do You Work a Used Kitchen Into a New Home?

To understand exactly how a kitchen designed for a different home can be moved into a new one, Helen Lord, founder of Rehome, which specializes in re-used kitchens, wardrobes, and more, explains the process for the kitchen brand.

"Redesigning a used kitchen starts with the way we build each listing. We ‘map’ every kitchen thoroughly, because with pre-owned it’s the details that make the difference, especially when it comes to heights. We carefully note the maximum height of each kitchen first, because this is one of the most important practical starting points when you’re planning for a new space. We then give the overall size and footprint of the kitchen (for example, a U-shape that measures 3m x 3m x 3m), before breaking the kitchen down into its individual components."

"From there, each cabinet and piece of worktop is listed by size, so customers can see exactly what’s included and create a clear ‘shopping list’ to work from. This approach also makes it much easier to understand what can be reused as-is, what might need adapting, and where you may want to add additional pieces to achieve a particular layout."

To help customers plan, Rehome has partnered with the Reno app, but it "also offers an in-house specialist design service which covers both ex-display and pre-loved kitchens. For a small fee (refundable if you go on to buy), our specialists will do the redesign for you, as well as share practical hints and tips to improve the layout or solve any challenges they spot along the way. It’s a straightforward way to take the uncertainty out of buying pre-owned and to make sure the kitchen you love can be made to work in your home."

Helen Lord Founder of Rehome Helen Lord is the founder of Rehome, a pioneering company dedicated to giving quality kitchens a second life. Driven by a passion for sustainability and smart design, she created Rehome to make reused kitchens accessible, affordable, and desirable. Helen combines environmental purpose with practical innovation, helping homeowners reduce waste without compromising on style or quality.

Pros of Used Kitchens

Used kitchens won't amp up your home renovation budget. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Erica Colpitts Interior Design)

And there are several. Buying a used kitchen can be a cost-effective alternative. “A pre-owned kitchen allows homeowners to access premium kitchen cabinet systems, stone countertops, or branded appliances at a fraction of their original cost,” says interior designer Nishtha Vashist. “Many ex-display kitchens are barely used and showcase excellent craftsmanship, meaning buyers can secure elevated quality without the custom price tag.”

Beyond price, this approach is also more sustainable. “Choosing a used kitchen keeps perfectly functional materials out of landfills and reduces the demand for new manufacturing,” Nishtha adds.

Interior designer Rubina Hughes of Rubina Hughes Design also notes that many showrooms sell ex-display kitchens that are nearly new and offer exceptional value. “With more consumers becoming conscious of both environmental impact and rising costs, the used-kitchen market continues to grow,” she says.

Nishtha Vashist Interior Designer Nishtha Vashist, an interior designer based in Seattle with roots in India, has seven years’ experience specializing in immersive, interactive spatial design. Known for her clean, minimalistic approach, she has worked across retail and residential projects, from boutiques to luxury villas.

Rubina Hughes Founder of Rubina Hughes Design Rubina Hughes, a kitchen designer with 20+ years’ experience, creates elegant, functional, and sustainable spaces that blend cultural depth, creativity, and individuality with timeless design.

Cons of Used Kitchens

Choose the right style of used kitchen for your home. (Image credit: Enviable Designs)

Perhaps the biggest and most obvious disadvantage of second-hand kitchens is that, as the name suggests, they don’t come with brand-new, pristine elements or appliances, nor are they ones you’ve chosen yourself. This can interfere with achieving the ideal kitchen layout and overall design you may have envisioned.

"From a layout point of view, the most common considerations are things like not having quite enough corner cabinetry for the exact configuration you’d choose from new, or finding that appliance housings (for ovens, fridge-freezers or larders) aren’t the size you need, or sit on the opposite side to where you’d ideally like them," explains Helen Lord from Rehome. "Ceiling height differences can be another one, especially if you’re moving from a showroom environment or from a home with different proportions, as tall units and bulkheads can become a factor. Worktops are another area that needs a bit of thought. Sometimes they can be reused and re-cut depending on the new layout; in other cases, it makes more sense to replace or add new sections while still keeping the main cabinetry."

“These kitchens often include older appliances with fixed dimensions that are built into existing cabinetry,” says Jane Lockhart, founder of Jane Lockhart Design. “This may mean you have to alter the kitchen if you want to upgrade an appliance, such as a refrigerator, microwave, or stove, which limits your options. Existing cabinets may also have outdated hinges and storage styles, making them harder to access fully or open wide. Today’s European-style hinges are concealed inside the door, allowing it to open completely without visible hardware. Modern drawers also run on slide rails, making them far easier to open and close than older systems.”

You may also encounter scratches and dents on certain surfaces, which can be difficult or costly to restore. It’s also important to note that if a used kitchen is heavily worn or outdated, replacing multiple components, especially the kitchen countertop, can end up costing nearly as much as installing a new kitchen, ultimately negating any initial savings.

Jane Lockhart Founder of Jane Lockhart Design Founded in 1997, Jane Lockhart Design specializes in interior design and renovations, and has since launched two Canadian-built, eco-conscious luxury furniture collections for retail and trade.

How Much Cheaper Is Used Kitchen to Buy?

Used kitchens can offer huge savings vs a new kitchen, but Helen warns there's more to budget for than just the initial price. "With pre-owned kitchens, it’s important to factor in the ‘add-on’ costs early; dismantling, delivery logistics, missing fixings, installation, trades (such as plumbing and electrics), and any worktop alterations," Helen explains. "Those costs aren’t necessarily huge, but they can add up, and if you don’t account for them upfront, they’re the most common reason people feel they’ve drifted over budget. Done thoughtfully, buying pre-owned is one of the smartest ways to get high-quality cabinetry and a beautiful finish for significantly less, but it works best when you look at the full picture from day one."

"As a broad guide, ex-display kitchens often sit at around 50% off retail, and sometimes more depending on the retailer’s clearance pricing and how quickly the display needs to move," Helen says. "Pre-loved kitchens can offer even bigger savings, in many cases up to 80% off retail in the right circumstances. As an example, a Martin Moore ex-display kitchen from Rehome had an RRP of £84k, but the purchasers only paid £27k including appliances."

It's an idea that can, then, put a luxury kitchen within reach, if you consider those extra costs.

What to Know Before Buying a Used Kitchen

Ensure all the appliances are in working conditions in used kitchens. (Image credit: Joshua Caldwell. Design: AMB Design Inc)

If you’ve decided to go with a pre-owned kitchen, designers recommend keeping a few essential tips in mind to avoid regrets later.

“When buying a used kitchen, make sure it aligns with the style you actually want and suits your practical needs,” advises Rubina. “There’s little value in snapping up a bargain handleless kitchen if your dream is a Shaker kitchen. It also needs to work for your space: check that there are enough units, that the kitchen appliance brands' housing is the right type, and that most of the cabinetry can be reused. While some modifications are possible, the majority of the units should be suitable to make the purchase worthwhile.”

It’s equally important to confirm that cabinets, mechanisms, and fittings are in good working condition and sturdy enough to withstand dismantling and transport. “Always clarify what’s included in the sale,” Rubina adds. “Kitchen countertops, for example, may not fit your new layout, so consider whether they can be reused or if you’ll need to replace them. You may also need to purchase additional appliances.”

However, Helen wants you to know used kitchens are more versatile than you'd think. "It’s helpful to have a clear idea of the style you want, but many of the things people fixate on initially are often the easiest to change. Color can be updated, handles swapped, and even the overall layout can often be reworked more than people expect, especially if you buy slightly bigger than your room strictly needs, which gives you flexibility to achieve the configuration you really want," she says.

Finally, thoroughly inspect the kitchen’s structural integrity, looking for signs of water or heat damage. Before proceeding, get the precise measurements, view the kitchen in person if possible, and inspect the backs and bases of all units.

Refresh a used kitchen with a fresh lick of paint. (Image credit: Blakes London)

You can update an older kitchen or even opt for a kitchen extension to make the space more usable, modern, and flexible. “When deciding what to update, start by identifying your top priority: is it aesthetics, or is it function?” says Nishtha. “Clarifying this helps guide more informed decisions and ensures that any changes truly support the way you live and cook every day.”

“Repainting a used kitchen is by far the easiest and most cost-effective way to repurpose it,” says Jane. “Resetting parts of the kitchen, such as updating only the lower cabinets and adding floating shelves above, is also a smart way to refresh the look. Another simple option is replacing old hardware with new styles or finishes, which can instantly transform cabinets.”

Even if appliances appear lightly used, Nishtha advises that updating them is usually worthwhile for safety, energy efficiency, and warranty reasons. “Countertops, sinks, and faucets are high-touch surfaces that show wear first. Replacing the countertop or installing a new sink and faucet not only improves hygiene and performance but also helps the used kitchen blend seamlessly into its new setting. It’s often the fastest way to make the space feel custom rather than inherited.”

FAQs

Is There a Market for Second-Hand Kitchens?

Yes, there is a growing market for second-hand kitchens, due to the rising renovation costs, sustainability concerns, and greater awareness of reuse. Many homeowners in fact, prefer ex-display kitchens as they offer high-quality cabinets, good appliances, and durable materials at significantly lower prices. Online resale platforms and specialist showrooms have further fueled demand.

Used kitchens can be a smart, sustainable choice when selected carefully, offering cost savings and quality materials, with little or no renovation required.