I have been told I'm "impossible" to buy gifts for. Multiple times. By multiple different people. Often, they'll resort to gifting me vouchers, which I, of course, appreciate, but there's nothing quite like receiving a gift that shows someone has really thought about you and what you'd like.

With this gift guide, I'm attempting to put an end to any assumption that I, and anyone else particularly design-inclined, are hard to buy gifts for. In fact, the truth is that it's the complete opposite. There are so many things we'd like to receive: tableware that's a talking point, scented candles that smell expensive, coffee paraphernalia that doubles as decorative, and loungewear stylish enough to be seen in the streets. It's the home decor and accessories we might not typically be able to justify the higher price for, but would certainly appreciate having in our spaces.

The act of gift-giving isn't just about the exchange of goods; it's about being able to demonstrate you've spent the time to really think about that person, and giving them something that will remind them daily of the fact. That's not going to happen if they never use what you get them (or worse, end up re-gifting it). So, to ensure you give and get the best gifts this festive season, feel free to steal an idea from the list below, or share this article with your friends and family as a subtle *hint hint*. I know I will be...

Marnie 'Magenta Blush' Bergonia, Patch Plants Ever considered gifting someone a plant for Christmas? It's worth knowing their home before you do, as you want to make sure they've got enough space, natural light, or what would look good in their room. But they're truly the gift that keeps on giving (or growing!) (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Rejuvenation Set 01, Baina Rather than a voucher to a spa, get the spa experience at home every day with this set from Baina, which includes a natural sea sponge, a hand towel in the brand's Tabac & Noir checkered print, and a bath towel in the Tabac colorway. (Image credit: Baina)

Monochromatic Picture Frames, Etsy Polaroids are always fun to take, but harder to style in your home due to their size. These frames make it easy and stylish. In fact, the color-matched matting in the frame was a big trend this year; the coolest way to style pictures. (Image credit: Etsy)

Girl/Boy Dinner Tablemats, La Jambu Embroidered tablecloths and napkins were a hot design trend this year and show no signs of slowing. It's the easiest way to introduce a bit of personality into your setting, and how cool is this 'boy dinner/girl dinner' design? Yum. (Image credit: La Jambu)