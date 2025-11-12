The Fifty: Winter 25 — A Gift Guide for the Design-Inclined, Curated by an Editor Who Is Notoriously "Impossible" to Shop for
When it comes to buying gifts for anyone particularly discerning on your list, let this extensive edit be your one-stop shop
I have been told I'm "impossible" to buy gifts for. Multiple times. By multiple different people. Often, they'll resort to gifting me vouchers, which I, of course, appreciate, but there's nothing quite like receiving a gift that shows someone has really thought about you and what you'd like.
With this gift guide, I'm attempting to put an end to any assumption that I, and anyone else particularly design-inclined, are hard to buy gifts for. In fact, the truth is that it's the complete opposite. There are so many things we'd like to receive: tableware that's a talking point, scented candles that smell expensive, coffee paraphernalia that doubles as decorative, and loungewear stylish enough to be seen in the streets. It's the home decor and accessories we might not typically be able to justify the higher price for, but would certainly appreciate having in our spaces.
The act of gift-giving isn't just about the exchange of goods; it's about being able to demonstrate you've spent the time to really think about that person, and giving them something that will remind them daily of the fact. That's not going to happen if they never use what you get them (or worse, end up re-gifting it). So, to ensure you give and get the best gifts this festive season, feel free to steal an idea from the list below, or share this article with your friends and family as a subtle *hint hint*. I know I will be...
Sign me up for a full set of these pretty ceramic cups by HAY. I love the color palette, the hand-drawn quality (a big trend this season), and how they'd look just as good on your shelf as they would on your breakfast table.
I'm predicting the evolution of chrome decor in 2026 is going to be 'sanded stainless' — a more brushed, softened finish that feels characterful yet contemporary. And this Sabre flatware set ticks all the boxes.
Basketweave bowls were back in a big way this year. In fact, basketweave everything was a big trend — woven leather, ceramics, rugs. This ceramic hurricane candleholder feels so hand-made, and I can already imagine the magical shadows it would cast all around it.
Cozy season calls for one thing: cozy slippers. And just because they're designed to stay indoors doesn't mean they can't ooze style, too. These Bernadette Antwerp Terry Slippers have been on my list for the longest time. The pattern is so pretty, and the padded terry material makes them perfect for stepping straight out of the shower.
A lamp might seem like a weird Christmas present, but stick with me. Come wintertime, we're all craving more ways to introduce warmth and light into our homes, and something like this one doubles as sculpture. Plus, they'll think of you every time they switch it on, and isn't that nice?
If the go-to gift for guys is socks, let it be candleholders for girls. I don't think you can ever have enough — you can put them everywhere: consoles, coffee tables, shelves, side tables... These remind me of a traditional style I saw in Marrakech, but the glossy white glaze feels so modern. I'll take both, thanks.
Coffee stuff is just so cool. Especially Bodum's range of colorful coffee accessories, including this stovetop espresso maker. It's the sort of piece that looks so good they won't mind leaving it out on their stovetop 24/7. Plus, I checked this one with the resident 'Italian' in our team, and it got her tick of approval.
Today, coffee bar ideas are just as considered as a home bar would be, so some beautifully-colored ceramic mugs that will look design-forward while displayed on a shelf will always go down a treat. This set feels cohesive without being matchy-matchy.
As we continue to look for ways to 'switch off' in our homes, having your own record bar set-up has become the height of luxury again, and it all starts with a stylish record player, like this classic design from trusted brand, Crosley.
Available in two colors, Pomelo (seen above) and Corallite, this soft, quilted velvet hot water bottle cover is bound to get plenty of use over winter. Plus, they'll think of (and thank) you every time they snuggle up with it on the sofa.
The best Christmas presents will bring a smile to the recipient's face, and are you telling me you wouldn't find the fun in these asparagus-shaped pillar candles by Maison Balzac? They're almost too good to burn.
Almost anything from Soho Home is high on my Christmas wish list, but this stylish set of bamboo and shell-shaped servers is so cool (and honestly, would go straight on my Christmas table setting if I were gifted it).
The best gifts are the ones people reach for over and over again. I once gifted my partner a roll-up Backgammon board, and it now comes on holidays with us everywhere. This design comes in a range of different colors and can be personalized, too.
Most of Anthropologie's home section is highly giftable, but this cotton embroidered table runner feels especially fun. An easy way to elevate any table setting, it also comes in three other colorways, so you can find one they'll love.
Is it just me who hates the feeling of earbuds? I have these headphones, which show the device's inner workings (cool), on my wish list this year. They've got noise cancellation, are wireless for up to 80 hours (a five-minute charge gives you 5 hours of listening), and are currently discounted by £100.
At first I thought these were pretty egg cups, but then I realized they're slightly bigger, and designed to be 'nibble bowls', perfect for presenting dips and nuts on a cheeseboard, and ideal for the hosting season. So cute.
Okay, perhaps the only thing more giftable than stemware is a stylish olive oil. I wouldn't mind leaving this bottle out on my counter all the time. Plus, you can also get it infused with chilli, lemon, truffle, or rosemary. And for this price, why not get a few?
Pottery Barn has landed in the UK, and that means so has its beautiful range of ceramic vases. This handled design is my favorite, and the rich green, glossy finish is utter perfection — no blooms required, but it would be beautiful with a big burst of white petals, too.
H&M is my go-to place for affordable marble decor. This stunning curved tray is just £35. It would be perfect for styling on your coffee table, with a candle, on your dinner table, with your perfume collection, jewelry, trinkets, even for easy-to-reach condiments in your kitchen.
I have actually gifted this terracotta pomegranate to my partner before, and honestly, it was really a gift for myself. It subtly perfumes your space without looking like an obvious diffuser or candle, but looks like a piece of decor while it's at it.
You can never have too many taper candles in my opinion, and these striped styles from ZARA Home are just so pretty. Hot tip: if you're going to use them for styling (instead of actually burning them), make sure you still burn the top of the wick so they don't look so obviously 'styled'.
What's better than giving the gift of sleep? This 100% Mulberry silk mask is designed to not only completely block out light, but the natural thermoregulating properties of the silk will help reduce puffiness and locks in your skincare while you sleep.