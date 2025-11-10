‘Tis the season of shopping lists to tick off, festive dinners to rustle up, decorations to deck the halls with, and… oh, I've forgotten it again — Christmas cards to write. Why are they always the last thing on the agenda, despite being one of the most important?

If you’re anything like me, having a stack of greeting cards on hand is the only way to avoid having to pick up a last-minute 'whatever's left' option from the store on the way to said event. And while it's generally easier to find an ad hoc 'congratulations' or birthday card, classy Christmas cards don't always come so easily.

It's now November, and officially time to start planning your Christmas decorating ideas, so do yourself a favor and stock up on your Christmas cards now. Personally, I won't be reaching for the old-fashioned paintings, not-quite-funny jokes, or Dickensian scenes. Instead, I've scoured the internet to find some actually nice styles to shop — don't be naughty this year.

Okay, now all of my festive cards are ticked off the list, now it's time time to write them before decorating for Christmas takes over...