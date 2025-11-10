You Never Have One When You Need It, So Here Are 15 Design-y Christmas Cards to Stock Up on Now, Before You Forget
Don't find yourself standing at the last-minute card section in Tesco this year...
‘Tis the season of shopping lists to tick off, festive dinners to rustle up, decorations to deck the halls with, and… oh, I've forgotten it again — Christmas cards to write. Why are they always the last thing on the agenda, despite being one of the most important?
If you’re anything like me, having a stack of greeting cards on hand is the only way to avoid having to pick up a last-minute 'whatever's left' option from the store on the way to said event. And while it's generally easier to find an ad hoc 'congratulations' or birthday card, classy Christmas cards don't always come so easily.
It's now November, and officially time to start planning your Christmas decorating ideas, so do yourself a favor and stock up on your Christmas cards now. Personally, I won't be reaching for the old-fashioned paintings, not-quite-funny jokes, or Dickensian scenes. Instead, I've scoured the internet to find some actually nice styles to shop — don't be naughty this year.
With a cocktail tower, candlestick and dove carrying a bowed ribbon, this hand-drawn-effect pink and red card is a must for the girls this festive season. With ‘holiday szn is here’ written in the middle and a blank interior, it’s also aa good choice for anyone who doesn't necessarily celebrate Christmas. One of 18 Typo designs on three for two, you can mix and match or just stock up on this cute design.
When it comes to festive wit, Oliver Bonas always understands the assignment. This charming pigs in blankets illustration features two rosy-cheeked hogs wrapped up warm in colourful blankets against a seasonal burgundy background. With a blank interior, all that’s left for you to do is come up with a message that’s just as ebullient.
With a 70s style bubble font and a zeitgeisty pink and red color combo, this is another winning Christmas card design — available in single or multipack, flat or folded, and standard or premium stock. Stuck for time? You can print not just your festive message inside the card but also recipient and return addresses on the envelope.
This 10 pack of 3D cards from Next is super-sweet, picturing Santa outside his very own pink patisserie with piles of baked goods in the window, a festive wreath on the door, a towering tree outside and his sleigh and reindeers parked on the roof. As Santa beckons us inside, flip it over to find ‘The most wonderful time of the year’ written in cursive, with space to add your own seasonal greetings, too.
For something classic but not too try-hard, I love this pink-hued interpretation of the Claus family home from Papier, which can be personalized with your own printed message inside. You can also order anywhere from one to a batch of 1,000 cards, perfect if you’ve got countless friends to deliver well wishes to this year.
If you like cards that have a little bit (or in this case, a lot) of cheek, head to Oliver Bonas. The homeware store has quite a few funny cards that are sure to bring out plenty of cheer and joy this holiday season. Take this one, for example. Everyone loves a pair of Christmas socks...
Not specifically Christmas-related, I've seen these 'Wish Cards' about this year and think they're just so cool. Each comes with a match, a strike-pad, and a candlewick and are designed for the recipient to make a wish, light it, and let it go. Printed on 400gsm FSC sustainability approved paper in the UK, it's something special, that's for sure.
Brussel sprouts as a big part of British Christmas, and whether you love them or hate them, it's hard to argue with how cute they look on this pretty pink card by Poet & Painter. Plus, the non-denominational 'Seasons Greetings' message means its the perfect for all your friends.
It's hard to deny the 'cowboy' culture that's taken over trends in the past few years, and if ya'll are here for it, this 'Yee-haw' Christmas card is the perfect pick for you. Illustrated and printed here in the UK on 100% certified sustainable 350gsm paper, it's blank inside, leaving space for your own personal message.
For London-themed Christmas wishes (and for the Hugh Grant lover in your life), this eight-pack of square cards from Graham & Greene is a playful yet elegant riff on the classic festive scene featuring colourful townhouses and snow galore, all gathered around a quintessential Christmas tree in Notting Hill.
Fortnum & Mason knows how to do Christmas — and their festive cards are no different. My top pick for 2025 is this set of 15 gold-hued paintings designed by Robert Dohar, featuring a quintessential Christmas tree beside a staircase, two wreaths shining from the wall and a garland tumbling down the bannister. It feels like being welcomed into the most warm and stylishly festive of homes.
Got lots of greeting cards to write this year? Do yourself a favor and pick up a few of these mini Christmas cards by Archivist. There are a few different prints to mix and match, and leave the perfect amount of room for those short but meaningful words. The price includes a white envelope, too.
A card like this not only feels chic, but could also be used for celebrations year-round, so you know you won't regret stocking up on a few while you're at it. This A6-style comes with a kraft envelope and sweet 'gold' heart clip that the recipient can re-use as a book mark or diary tag.
I can’t resist anything David Hockney does, and now he has come for my Christmas cards. Here the quirky British artist infuses a snowy scene with his signature flair. With ‘seasons greetings’ printed on the inside, this 10 pack of landscape cards is perfect for sharing seasonal wishes whether or not the recipient celebrates Christmas.
For your art-loving friends and family members, give the dual gift of an art print Christmas card. Desenio has crafted a collection of eight festive prints this year, including a gift-laden car, a seasonal cocktail and a festive swan (all of which are available in larger sizes, too). Just scrawl your message on the back of the premium-quality paper and you’re good to go.
Okay, now all of my festive cards are ticked off the list, now it's time time to write them before decorating for Christmas takes over...
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.