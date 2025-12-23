Okay, I'm Obsessed With the "Distinctly Northern" Interior Design at the Newly Opened Soho House Manchester — Here's How to Shop the Look
There's an abstract leopard print designed in collaboration with a local mill, and heaps more
Walking into the newly opened Soho House Manchester feels like a step back in time, reimagined through the undeniably cool lens of Soho House’s design team. Occupying the storied former Granada Studios in the St John’s creative district, the House channels 1950s Manchester: bold terrazzo, citrus-toned plaster, and mid-century interiors softened with tactile fabrics and warm lighting.
Across its three floors of club space, rooftop pool deck, health club, and event studio, every corner feels meticulously designed — nostalgic yet modern. Each space reveals its own personality. The Club Lounge pairs polished plaster walls with custom textiles, including a playful, abstract leopard print developed in collaboration with Yorkshire fabric mill, Tibor.
Upstairs, the Club Bar and Orange Room lean into moodier palettes — think fluted leather, green velvet banquettes, smoked glass lighting, and deep burnt-orange tones that cocoon you long into the night. Meanwhile, the Pool Lounge and rooftop celebrate the building’s openness and views, featuring striped awnings, sculptural loungers, and an outdoor bar framed by planters that create a sense of calm above the city.
It’s a rich, textural, distinctly Northern take on Soho House style — and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to recreate it in your own home. Luckily, many of the design ideas translate beautifully into domestic spaces (and are conveniently available to shop at Soho Home).
Below, I've sourced six furnishings and decor pieces I spotted in the Manchester House that you can shop for, and shared advice for how to bring them into your home.
The Soho Home's Blair Tub Armchair is a standout piece from its furniture collection, epitomizing the informal seating that defines the social spaces at Soho House Manchester. Upholstered in rich velvet and finished with clean piped edges, the seat is perfect for curling up with a book or creating a stylish conversation corner. This chair will bring a touch of that members’ club sophistication into everyday living spaces. Whether placed in a living room, bedroom, or reading nook, its timeless tub shape and velvet upholstery effortlessly lift the room and bring instant, relaxed sophistication.
The Emmie Portable Lamp is the kind of quietly confident lighting piece that warm modern interiors rely on to soften a room rather than shout in it. Its slim brass stem and neat fabric shade are perfect for lounge seating and bedroom furniture. Designed to be both decorative and functional, Emmie can be moved around freely thanks to its rechargeable base, making it as adaptable as it is stylish. Whether placed on a side table, coffee table, or as part of a layered lighting scheme, the lamp enhances relaxed, comfortable interiors with classic Soho Home sophistication.
The Soho Home Margeaux Cushion elevates the humble scatter cushion to something far more considered. In Soho House Manchester, they have chosen a deep, jewel-toned blue that has a subtle sheen that catches the light, bringing an element of luxe texture to upholstered seating. Placed against rich velvets or contrasted with earthy linen tones, Margeaux adds a cozy layer to your sofa or chaise longue. Whether used singly or grouped in a small cluster, this cushion channels an aesthetic that looks right at home in seriously stylish living rooms.
The Greyson Floor Lamp feels entirely natural when removed from the luxurious interiors of Soho House Manchester and recreated at home. This is the kind of Soho Home lamp that doesn’t just illuminate a corner, but elevates it: the tall oak stem brings a natural warmth to the room, and the slender profile becomes complementary to the space instead of overwhelming it. Rather than acting as a focal point, the Greyson floor lamp works as part of the backdrop — a design choice that supports the room’s mood without ever competing with it.
The Theodore Armchair in Light Oak perfectly captures the sort of considered warmth you see woven throughout the interior of Soho House Manchester. Upholstered in a rich antique rose velvet, the chair brings just enough color that blends well with oak panelling and neutral colour schemes. Placed beside a low table or beneath one of the ambient Greyson floor lamps, the Theodore armchair feels the kind of armchair that you could just as easily sit upright to read a newspaper or slouch in front of the television and unwind.
Even when taken out of the carefully curated interiors of Soho House Manchester, the Soho Home Mae Barstool would still fit in perfectly at home. Upholstered in a lush, moss-like velvet, it would bring a soft, grounding effect whether arranged around a kitchen island or a home bar. Paired with varnished wood, warm metals, and soft upholstery, lichen color adds a layer of relaxed sophistication — a place to perch comfortably with a drink in hand, or linger for conversation long into the evening.
Soho House Manchester proves that mid-century design doesn’t have to feel nostalgic — it can be fresh, bold, and blend beautifully in modern homes. By introducing just a few of the furnishings above, you can bring that same Northern-cool, glamour into your own home. And trust me: once you’ve experienced the interiors in person, you’ll want them with you long after you’ve left the House.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.