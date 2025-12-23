Okay, I'm Obsessed With the "Distinctly Northern" Interior Design at the Newly Opened Soho House Manchester — Here's How to Shop the Look

Walking into the newly opened Soho House Manchester feels like a step back in time, reimagined through the undeniably cool lens of Soho House’s design team. Occupying the storied former Granada Studios in the St John’s creative district, the House channels 1950s Manchester: bold terrazzo, citrus-toned plaster, and mid-century interiors softened with tactile fabrics and warm lighting.

Across its three floors of club space, rooftop pool deck, health club, and event studio, every corner feels meticulously designed — nostalgic yet modern. Each space reveals its own personality. The Club Lounge pairs polished plaster walls with custom textiles, including a playful, abstract leopard print developed in collaboration with Yorkshire fabric mill, Tibor.

Upstairs, the Club Bar and Orange Room lean into moodier palettes — think fluted leather, green velvet banquettes, smoked glass lighting, and deep burnt-orange tones that cocoon you long into the night. Meanwhile, the Pool Lounge and rooftop celebrate the building’s openness and views, featuring striped awnings, sculptural loungers, and an outdoor bar framed by planters that create a sense of calm above the city.

There are plenty of places to take a seat at Soho House Manchester. (Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas. Design: Soho House)

This mirrored console helps the space feel contemporary, while reflecting the range of textures featured throughout. Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas. Design: Soho House The color palette at the front desk feels warm and inviting. Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas. Design: Soho House

It’s a rich, textural, distinctly Northern take on Soho House style — and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to recreate it in your own home. Luckily, many of the design ideas translate beautifully into domestic spaces (and are conveniently available to shop at Soho Home).

Below, I've sourced six furnishings and decor pieces I spotted in the Manchester House that you can shop for, and shared advice for how to bring them into your home.

​​Soho House Manchester proves that mid-century design doesn’t have to feel nostalgic — it can be fresh, bold, and blend beautifully in modern homes. By introducing just a few of the furnishings above, you can bring that same Northern-cool, glamour into your own home. And trust me: once you’ve experienced the interiors in person, you’ll want them with you long after you’ve left the House.