We Asked 7 of the Most Stylish Designers to Spill on Where They Get Their Sheets — Here's What They Buy
A cozy bed is a top priority, so we asked trusted designers where they source their very favorites from
There's perhaps no place in your home more personal than your bed. It's more than just the place you rest your head after a long day — it's a source of comfort, the embodiment of a warm hug, and the one spot in your home where you can truly unwind. That's why it's all the more important that your sheets live up to expectations.
Our bedding is the perfect example of where style and function seamlessly converge. Aesthetically, they offer a great way to refresh your bedroom and tap into current trends, but being tactile in nature, quality should always prevail. Personal preference also comes into play — whether you gravitate toward the silky feel of sateen or the crispness of percale, a cloud-like duvet or a light quilted comforter, your choice of bedding should suit both your style and sleep habits.
As with most homeware shopping, it can be difficult to know where to buy bedding you can truly count on. That's why here at Livingetc, we turn to the most trusted designers and style insiders to tap into their expert insights. If you've ever wondered where the most stylish designers source their own bed linen for the best bed imaginable, we've got the inside scoop.
Although recent bedding trends have given rise to colored undersheets, for Laylah Holmes, founder and creative director of London-based studio Holmes Bespoke, you can't beat simple white.
"My go-to is these bright white sheets from the White Company," she says. There's something so appealing about a tight, white, hotel-worthy undersheet, and this option will guarantee the same look and feel in your own bedroom.
Boasting a 1000-threadcount and an elegant, sateen feel, this silky bed linen promises to stay soft and white wash after wash. Made from 100% cotton and manufactured in Portugal (home to some of the top textile producers in Europe), it promises to be a luxury foundation for your bedding.
Few styles have proved quite as popular this year as the piped-bedding trend. There's something so elegant about a simple, sleek border that exudes sophistication. It's a style Marcelina Janiszewska, senior interior designer at Project London, considers a timeless choice, too.
"Off-white sheets with dark contrast piping feel chic without being too stark," she says. "I’m loving Rebecca Udall's collection at the moment — her piped and scalloped details strike just the right balance between classic and characterful, and I see contrast piping becoming a standout bedding trend for 2026."
For decorative detail that feels understated, choose a white bedding set with a colorful border, or for something more striking, go for a high-contrast palette like black and white.
Cotton is a classic choice for our bedding, but it does absorb and hold onto moisture, which is less than ideal during the summer, in more humid climates, or for hot sleepers.
For Paulina Hospod, president of Aha!nteriors in New York City, breathable, temperature-regulating bedding materials such as Tencel are a top priority. She recommends this cooling duvet set from Olive + Crate. "I buy these for my own home as we sleep with my dogs," she says. "The color options are beautiful, and they're also hypoallergenic."
While more costly than cotton, 100% eucalyptus Tencel sheets are always super soft, plus they have a greater tensile strength, which makes them one of the best bedding materials for durability.
Our beds have become a place for more self-expression of late. If you're looking to bring more visual interest to your bedroom, consider adding a few frills. Think: vintage-style valances, ruffle borders, and lots of pattern (all of which converge in this striped valance from cult-favorite, Piglet In Bed).
"Sometimes I’ll add a playful pop with the sheet set like butter yellow, stripes, or a skirted edge if I’m leaning into a trend," explains Marcelina. "For pillows, I go for a relaxed stack: patterned on the bottom, plain on top." It's small details like this that can really bring character to your bedroom.
Linen has also proved a popular choice for customizing your different types of bedding. Not only is it durable, breathable, and naturally hypoallergenic, but it adds a rustic, textured appearance to your bed.
US-brand PeachSkin Sheets has been making waves on its side of the Atlantic. "My clients are always looking to achieve a beautiful, luxurious bed that's easy to care for without the luxury price tag, and this is where these sheets come into play," says architectural interior designer Lauren Coburn. "They feel like high-thread-count Italian luxury sheets, yet come at a very reasonable price point. Plus, they’re moisture-wicking and keep you cool at night, making them as practical as they are beautiful."
Made from 100% polyester microfiber, these sheets might not score huge points for sustainability, but they are affordable, comfortable, and seriously low-maintenance. Unlike cotton sheets, they won't shrink or wrinkle, plus they're super lightweight and breathable, making them some of the best bedding for hot weather.
A cozy bedroom starts with your bedding. If premium quality is important to you, interior designer Erik Munro, founder of Munro, names the Secret Linen Store as a personal favorite. "Their quality really is next level," he says. "It does that perfect mix of luxury and comfort." This 100% linen fitted sheet is made with the finest flax from Portugal, which has earned it a 4.8-star review.
For customizable quality, he recommends bespoke bedding brand Sirimiri, who offer made-to-order linens in sustainable fabrics. "I have some of the Sirimiri sheets at home and they’re indulgent in the very best way: beautifully made and eco-conscious." Always look for high threadcounts, natural materials, and certification labels for the highest quality bedding.
Speaking of low-maintenance, one of the most common complaints with natural linen bedding is its tendency to crumple. This is the reason why many opt for a linen-cotton blend to prevent a wrinkled appearance, but Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan and Trove, urges us to lean into the more relaxed look.
She notes how a linen bedspread can look cozy and rustic if you embrace the crumples. And where to go for the best linen bedsheets? Tiffany recommends Trove's ruffle-edged Trove bed linen, which is handmade to order in Italy with a choice of colored trim. "It gets softer and softer with every wash," she explains. "I love that relaxed, crumpled linen look, so I pop it straight on the bed after washing without ironing."
If you do prefer a smoother look, a cotton-linen blend remains a sound choice of bedding. These sheets offer the best of both materials, pairing linen's breathability and softness with cotton durability.
Marcelina of Project London loves pairing crisp cotton sheets with a cotton-linen blend duvet cover. "The subtle contrast in materials feels elevated yet relaxed," she says. Like others on this list, this 200-thread-count duvet cover from John Lewis is manufactured in Portugal, offering a soft feel and a relaxed look at an affordable price point.
When shopping for a coordinating undersheet, Mercelina prefers to go for a classic match. "'Tone-on-tone' is my bedding mantra," she says.
If you like the silky smoothness of a sateen weave but love the soft, fuzzy feel of brushed cotton (one of the warmest bedding materials out there), Jennifer Adams' bed sheets might be for you. Crafted with microfiber using an enzyme-washing process and an exclusive double-brushing technique, these sheets boast a petal-like softness like no other.
"They're my all-time favorite bedding sheets for creating that spa-worthy retreat at home," adds interior designer Tila Lee. "There’s an unmistakable sense of calm the moment you slip into bed, like slipping into a private suite where the world slows down and comfort takes over, surrounding your senses."
An interior designer's bedscape isn't complete without a throw or quilt to up the coziness factor. "At the foot of the bed, I love using a patterned or multicoloured mohair or alpaca throw," says Marcelina. "It brings in warmth and richness while tying the palette together."
Lauren also puts an emphasis on layering. "I love adding cashmere or wool blankets and throws for that elevated finishing touch," she says. "Brands like Bella Notte and Loro Piana make incredibly sumptuous coverlets and blankets that create the perfect chic layer on the bed."
This alpaca throw from Jonathan Adler is perhaps the pinnacle of luxury. Made from hand-loomed baby alpaca wool, they offer unrivalled comfort and warmth.
If you don't want the faff of duvet covers, comforters are a classic choice. Paulina at Aha!nteriors is a big advocate for velvet bedspreads. "Anthropologie is always my go-to," she says. "Their Iluka quilt is a great option with double-sided patterns that I've used in the past. It's just so charming, and you get two designs for the price of one."
We love the Bohemian theme of this collection, which comes in five different colorways, all made from 100% cotton. The Kelly, adorned with charming scalloped trim, is a highlight, as is this Turquoise option inspired by traditional block prints, which brings a whimsical allure to your bedroom.
Lastly, if you're just looking to layer up your bed for warmth, Laylah loves a quilted throw. "Our hand-stitched organic quilt from Toast is essential in the winter months," she says.
The ultimate finishing touch for a bed, this cosseting blanket is made from soft cotton velvet and quilted by hand. It's really weighty, making your bed feel extra snuggly during those cold winter months, and the slubby linen reverse is so soft to the touch.
Available in three earthy colors — a rust red, a breezy sage, and this steely blue tone — there's one to match any style, but be warned: leaving a bed topped with one of these could be the hardest thing you ever do.
It's the little things in life that bring us the most joy, so splurging on some luxury bedding is one of the best investments you can make for your home. From your decorative throw right down to your undersheet, listen to the expert and choose from these trusted buys when shopping for your next set of bedding.
With that out of the way, all that's left to do is brush up on the best ways to dress a bed for that hotel-level of luxury. Bedtime really can't come fast enough.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.