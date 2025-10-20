Sofas are typically always an investment piece, and like all big-ticket items, you want to get the most bang for your buck. So, when it comes to sofa shopping, I've recently concluded that investing in a sofa bed is always worth it. Especially when it's as clever as Habitat's new Stanley three-seater sofa.

As someone who loves to host (and also lives in a small apartment), setting up and tearing down the blow-up mattresses is a task that gets old, fast. Yes, sleeper sofas and sofa beds of the past have unfortunately gotten a bad rap in terms of comfort and form, but it's almost 2026, and the standards are rising. Habitat's Stanley sofa bed is more than just a sofa bed; it's a multifunctional furniture piece that can be arranged in three different ways depending on how you need it.

Want to kick your legs up on a chaise lounge for movie night? Looking for an extra bed for out-of-town guests? Need a little more space in your living room when the sofa bed's not in use? Check, check, and check. This piece has extendable parts that provide an array of lounging opportunities.

Don't you just love finding a golden egg while furniture shopping? More on this genius sofa bed, below.

Habitat Stanley Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Bed £700 at Habitat UK This clever sofa seemingly has it all when it comes to practical functions. With a simple pull-out mechanism, the Stanley sofa turns into a relaxing recliner. Or pull it out fully, and it becomes a cozy, small double bed. But even more interestingly, on the back of the sofa, there is a spacious built-in shelf to stow a magazine or book. Upholstered in blue jumbo cord, it's also made to handle everyday wear-and-tear.

As mentioned, I'm a small space dweller, and every small space dweller knows the struggle of finding the perfect sofa. At 208 centimeters long by 119 centimeters wide, the Stanley sofa is a great piece of furniture for small apartments. Pull the chaise or bed out when needed, and just tuck the chaise back in when you need that little bit of extra floor space.

With hosting season right around the corner, I know that now, more than ever, it's time to get your home ready for guests. A chic sofa bed is the perfect refresh piece for any living room, media room, or guest bedroom idea where multifunctionality is a priority.

Luckily, several stunning options are floating around the best sofa brands right now. Below are six more styles to browse.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other Sofa Beds to Try

Need something even more space-saving than an extendable sofa bed? IKEA just launched an armchair bed if you can believe it — and I'm obsessed.