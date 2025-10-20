This Genius Sofa Bed Has an 'Extendable' Chaise So You Can Have a Corner Sofa in a Small Space (Only When You Need It)
It's a converting sofa that does it all — great for small living rooms and guest rooms alike
Sofas are typically always an investment piece, and like all big-ticket items, you want to get the most bang for your buck. So, when it comes to sofa shopping, I've recently concluded that investing in a sofa bed is always worth it. Especially when it's as clever as Habitat's new Stanley three-seater sofa.
As someone who loves to host (and also lives in a small apartment), setting up and tearing down the blow-up mattresses is a task that gets old, fast. Yes, sleeper sofas and sofa beds of the past have unfortunately gotten a bad rap in terms of comfort and form, but it's almost 2026, and the standards are rising. Habitat's Stanley sofa bed is more than just a sofa bed; it's a multifunctional furniture piece that can be arranged in three different ways depending on how you need it.
Want to kick your legs up on a chaise lounge for movie night? Looking for an extra bed for out-of-town guests? Need a little more space in your living room when the sofa bed's not in use? Check, check, and check. This piece has extendable parts that provide an array of lounging opportunities.
Don't you just love finding a golden egg while furniture shopping? More on this genius sofa bed, below.
This clever sofa seemingly has it all when it comes to practical functions. With a simple pull-out mechanism, the Stanley sofa turns into a relaxing recliner. Or pull it out fully, and it becomes a cozy, small double bed. But even more interestingly, on the back of the sofa, there is a spacious built-in shelf to stow a magazine or book. Upholstered in blue jumbo cord, it's also made to handle everyday wear-and-tear.
As mentioned, I'm a small space dweller, and every small space dweller knows the struggle of finding the perfect sofa. At 208 centimeters long by 119 centimeters wide, the Stanley sofa is a great piece of furniture for small apartments. Pull the chaise or bed out when needed, and just tuck the chaise back in when you need that little bit of extra floor space.
With hosting season right around the corner, I know that now, more than ever, it's time to get your home ready for guests. A chic sofa bed is the perfect refresh piece for any living room, media room, or guest bedroom idea where multifunctionality is a priority.
Luckily, several stunning options are floating around the best sofa brands right now. Below are six more styles to browse.
Other Sofa Beds to Try
If you are loving what you are seeing with Habitat's new bed, then be sure to check out the Stanley sofa in this natural colorway as well. The beige textured weave fabric would pair harmoniously with a minimalist palette, all while prioritizing comfort.
I've seen this style of sofa bed popping up all over sofa trends this year. Its design is unique in the way that the seat completely folds out to form a large bed that sits low to the ground. I'm imagining this piece as the ultimate cozy hangout for a movie night or delightfully lazy afternoon.
Swyft's new model 12 sofa bed is part of the brand's new sofa collection, and I was immediately impressed by its versatility. You wouldn't be able to immediately tell from the piece's timeless look, but not only does the backrest lie flat to create a bed, the chaise lounge lifts, revealing a hidden storage compartment. It's a gem amongst the multifunctional furniture selection.
This sofa bed from Wayfair instantly became one of my favorites because you would never guess that this design doubles as a bed. It's made from a beige, 100 percent linen material, and the modern style adds a fashionable flair to any room. All I have to say is that this piece is simple, stylish, and only £230.
If you are working with a large living space, then this brand new sofa bed from West Elm is sure to make an elegant statement while fulfilling practical needs. The chenille fabric is inherently stain-resistant and highly durable. However, West Elm recommends caring for the sofa with spot cleaning methods only. Throw on a few cozy throw pillows and you'll have the perfect sofa bed for hosting.
It's not every day that you spot a patterned sofa this fabulous that doubles as a sofa bed! While this Anthropologie sofa may lack any hidden storage or fancy bells and whistles (it's just your standard pull-out sofa bed), it makes up for it in style. All the reviews on the brand's site are five stars with notes about the sofa's comfort and practicality.
Need something even more space-saving than an extendable sofa bed? IKEA just launched an armchair bed if you can believe it — and I'm obsessed.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.