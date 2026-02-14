Sofa beds are notoriously hard to shop for. They have a reputation of being uncomfortable to sleep on, and the less stylish version of the average (proper) sofa. However, Habitat's sofa bed range has recently been breaking the stigma. Notably, Habitat's Reagan sofa bed has racked up hundreds of 5-star reviews for style, comfort, and practicality.

So what's the deal with this sofa bed style, and why is it suddenly becoming one of the top sleeper sofa contenders? First and foremost, it cements itself as a more practical purchase with its timeless, classic design. It may not hit on current, characterful sofa trends, but it makes up for this with its dependable style that will last through the years. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. The Habitat Reagan sofa bed has a pull-out trundle design and a corner chaise that lifts to reveal hidden storage.

Let's be honest, when shopping for a sofa bed, while style is always important, the most essential element is practicality. Sofa beds are meant to be used multifunctionally — a bed when you have guests staying the night, and extra seating when you don't (storage is a bonus). This is a piece that hits all the marks and has the reviews to prove it.

Habitat Reagan RH Storage Corner Chaise Sofa Bed - Natural £700 at Habitat UK As Habitat says, "Smart lines, simple styling, and handy storage space. There's a lot of reasons to love Reagan." The chaise lounge makes this piece easy to relax on when it's in sofa mode, and has a trundle function with easy-to-use handles when the bed is needed. Plus, it's a double bed size, so your guests have enough room to relax.

The biggest selling point of this sofa bed is its multifunctionality. The design is simple enough to fit amongst a range of design styles, and you can bet you'll be getting your use out of it. Hidden storage to hide extra blankets? Check. A pull-out function for sleepover or cozy movie nights? Check. Firm, but plush foam cushions? Also, check.

Unless you are a small apartment-dweller (like me), this may not be the main living room sofa in your home. However, for £700, this is a sofa bed you can trust for form and function. Though I've not actually tested this sofa bed for myself, plenty of others have (it's racked up over 100 5-star reviews on the Habitat site). Here's what they have to say:

"It's really well made, it’s comfortable and strong enough. If you want a cozy, comfy, and good-looking sofa for a very cheap price, this is perfect."

"Super quick and easy to assemble, and the storage is amazing. Easily fits a double duvet and two pillows with room left over."

"It's a lovely color — warm and light."

"Very easy assembly, only two hook-up connections, then a few legs screw on."

"Great value, very impressed with sofa bed, easy to use, a bit firm to begin with, but now softened up."

"Over the moon with the Reagan sofa bed. Outstanding quality and super comfy, perfect fit for my summer house with the bonus of a spare bed when guests stay over."

Plus, this sofa bed is currently 20% off on Habitat's website. That, and several of the brand's other stylish sofa beds. Need help perusing? Here are a few other chic options to consider.

More Stylish Alternatives

Dunelm Barker Velvet Trundle Corner Chaise Sofa Bed £699 at Dunelm This trundle sofa bed has great reviews, hidden storage under the chaise, and comes in a stylish olive, navy, or brick red colorway. Win, win, and win. SO'HOME Nexis Soft Wool 3 Seater Corner Sofa Bed With Storage Chaise £879.99 at La Redoute UK A sleek, off-white will always bring a clean yet cozy aesthetic. And you don't have to compromise on functionality either with this piece from La Redoute. Pizzello L Shaped Sofa Sleeper & Chaise £499.99 at Wayfair UK A dark sofa can make a stunning addition to any guest bedroom or transitional area. This sofa bed has a little extra function with cupholders, magazine storage, and USB outlets.

It's time to start putting more effort into the secondary moments in our interiors, and upgrading your guest bed situation is the perfect place to start. Now, all that's left is to plan how to style your new sofa bed.

