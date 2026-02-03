Habitat Just Quietly Launched a Super Sleek, Mid-Century-Style Sofa Bed That Feels Anything but Clunky
It's affordable, comfortable, and stylish — all in a small-space-approved size
When I think of sofa beds, I typically think of a clunky, unaesthetic couch or worse — an uncomfortable futon. Something that you keep around for convenience's sake, shyly pull out when guests are over, and shove away soon after. But sofa beds are having their long-awaited upgrade in 2026. Case in point? Habitat's mid-century-inspired Theo sofa bed (that costs only £299, no less).
The best sofa beds combine comfort, style, and convenience, and this one has all three. It's all sleek lines, unfussy design, and slim dark wooden legs, while a simple clic-clac mechanism snaps it from sofa to (3ft 6') bed. Plus, you can recline the backrest on just one side, or completely, making it more modular than other designs.
As for comfort? Well, this model has fixed seats with foam filling, much like many of Habitat's other sofa beds. And if you want to feel it before buying, you can get free fabric swatches sent straight to your door. While there aren't any reviews just yet, Habitat has a... habit of making 5-star sofa beds, so I wouldn't sleep on it too long (I mean... I would sleep on it, but not on buying it).
Dimensions: 191cm wide, 81cm high, 57cm deep (or 110cm when reclined)
This mid-century style sofa bed is part of Habitat's Theo seating range. As you can see, the design itself is very slim, making it ideal as a sofa for a small living room, an entryway bed, or an apartment where space is a premium.
At just £299, this sofa bed competes with similar models from other brands, including Swyft's Model 12 sofa bed or Wayfair's sofa selection. And where the Habitat's Theo three-seater sofa bed may lack some helpful features, like hidden storage and thick cushions, it makes up for it in its slim design and affordable price point.
If your interior is anything like my small city apartment, then you'll know that large sofas and sofa beds are out of the question. But when style still reigns as a top priority, pieces like this are a godsend.
Of course, the sleek mid-century is not for every interior. There is a range of styles that have a similar aesthetic or clic clac mechanism to Habitat's newest release, and to make it easy, I've gone ahead and sourced a few favorites for you.
Habitat's Kota sofa bed has a slightly cozier style to it. The extra-plush stuffing gives it a more contemporary design and higher rating for comfort from reviewers. Plus, the color is actually a nutmeg, gray-brown, catering to modern cozy minimalist styles.
For those working with less room in their guest bedroom and living room, perhaps a sleeper chair is the wiser investment. The Roma sofa chair is one of Habitat's best-selling sleeper sofa models and is a great option for those wanting a slimmer solution.
Leather is making a return in material trends in 2026, and the classic aesthetic works so well in mid-century modern interiors. This faux-leather sofa bed has excellent reviews for quality, value, and comfort.
This tufted sofa bed from George Oliver is very close in style to the Habitat Theo three-seater sofa. It embraces retro-style design while still feeling contemporary. Plus, it's another piece with a slim size for smaller spaces.
The contemporary sofa bed has come a long way from the clunky, uncomfortable designs of the past. Whether you have a small guest bedroom or a more generous one, a sofa bed that mixes style and adaptable design is always the right choice.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.