When I think of sofa beds, I typically think of a clunky, unaesthetic couch or worse — an uncomfortable futon. Something that you keep around for convenience's sake, shyly pull out when guests are over, and shove away soon after. But sofa beds are having their long-awaited upgrade in 2026. Case in point? Habitat's mid-century-inspired Theo sofa bed (that costs only £299, no less).

The best sofa beds combine comfort, style, and convenience, and this one has all three. It's all sleek lines, unfussy design, and slim dark wooden legs, while a simple clic-clac mechanism snaps it from sofa to (3ft 6') bed. Plus, you can recline the backrest on just one side, or completely, making it more modular than other designs.

As for comfort? Well, this model has fixed seats with foam filling, much like many of Habitat's other sofa beds. And if you want to feel it before buying, you can get free fabric swatches sent straight to your door. While there aren't any reviews just yet, Habitat has a... habit of making 5-star sofa beds, so I wouldn't sleep on it too long (I mean... I would sleep on it, but not on buying it).

Habitat Theo Fabric 3 Seater Clic Clac Sofa Bed £299 at Habitat UK Dimensions: 191cm wide, 81cm high, 57cm deep (or 110cm when reclined) This mid-century style sofa bed is part of Habitat's Theo seating range. As you can see, the design itself is very slim, making it ideal as a sofa for a small living room, an entryway bed, or an apartment where space is a premium.

Image 1 of 2 As a sofa, this model has a classic and streamlined look. (Image credit: Habitat) It doesn't take up too much room when in bed mode either, making it ideal for smaller spaces. (Image credit: Habitat)

At just £299, this sofa bed competes with similar models from other brands, including Swyft's Model 12 sofa bed or Wayfair's sofa selection. And where the Habitat's Theo three-seater sofa bed may lack some helpful features, like hidden storage and thick cushions, it makes up for it in its slim design and affordable price point.

If your interior is anything like my small city apartment, then you'll know that large sofas and sofa beds are out of the question. But when style still reigns as a top priority, pieces like this are a godsend.

Of course, the sleek mid-century is not for every interior. There is a range of styles that have a similar aesthetic or clic clac mechanism to Habitat's newest release, and to make it easy, I've gone ahead and sourced a few favorites for you.

The contemporary sofa bed has come a long way from the clunky, uncomfortable designs of the past. Whether you have a small guest bedroom or a more generous one, a sofa bed that mixes style and adaptable design is always the right choice.