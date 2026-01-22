It's a Small Bathroom Savior — This Furniture Design Is Shelving, Storage, and Seating All in One, and Budget-Friendly, too
A little bit minimalist, a little bit Scandi, this piece of furniture is good-looking as well as endlessly versatile
Generally, I'm pretty good at staying on top of my home organization. But the one space that always seems to trip me up is my bathroom. No matter what I do, it always seems to be overflowing with stuff — towels, toiletries, and whatever other clutter I've collected everywhere I look.
It's not all my fault, though, I must say. Finding suitable small bathroom storage ideas can be difficult — often, you will find those that do the job, but don't look great, or vice versa. And the smaller the space, the harder the storage will need to work. That's where the Akio Towel Stool from Habitat comes in.
It ticks all the boxes — working as both a towel rack, a chair, and a storage space, this is the ideal multi-purpose purchase, particularly for a tiny bathroom. It's also incredibly stylish and very reasonably priced, too. Win, win, and win.
Size H129, W45, D35cm
I'm a sucker for anything with a cool, minimalist design look, and this towel stool certainly hits that note. Crafted from solid pine, this towel-rack-chair-hybrid is ideal for small bathrooms. Having the option of a seat instantly gives your room that spa bathroom appeal, and combined with all that extra towel storage, this is an easy no-brainer purchase.
Alternative Multifunctional Bathroom Storage
If you're looking for something slightly more slimline, this rack is a great alternative. While it doesn't include a seat, it does have a roomy shelf and three rails to hang your towels on. Plus, unlike other storage ladders, this one can be used to store more than just towels, thanks to the lower shelf portion.
The return of the bobbin detail has been one of the trends I've been most excited about this year, so seeing it take the form of a towel rail seat was a particularly exciting win for me. This design is full of smart storage space, and looks good, too.
This simple, white design from Relaxdays hits all the right notes. Its clean, crisp design is ideal for modern bathrooms, and the triple railings mean you can store all your towel on this one chair.
A different style of bathroom-chair-storage combo, this clever design from Relaxdays turns your laundry basket into a cushioned stool — perfect next to your makeup vanity, so you can take a seat while getting ready.
For more ways to streamline your storage for a neat and tidy space, these are the five things people with tidy bathrooms always have in them.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.