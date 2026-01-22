Generally, I'm pretty good at staying on top of my home organization. But the one space that always seems to trip me up is my bathroom. No matter what I do, it always seems to be overflowing with stuff — towels, toiletries, and whatever other clutter I've collected everywhere I look.

It's not all my fault, though, I must say. Finding suitable small bathroom storage ideas can be difficult — often, you will find those that do the job, but don't look great, or vice versa. And the smaller the space, the harder the storage will need to work. That's where the Akio Towel Stool from Habitat comes in.

It ticks all the boxes — working as both a towel rack, a chair, and a storage space, this is the ideal multi-purpose purchase, particularly for a tiny bathroom. It's also incredibly stylish and very reasonably priced, too. Win, win, and win.

Habitat Habitat Akio Towel Stool £60 at Habitat UK Size H129, W45, D35cm I'm a sucker for anything with a cool, minimalist design look, and this towel stool certainly hits that note. Crafted from solid pine, this towel-rack-chair-hybrid is ideal for small bathrooms. Having the option of a seat instantly gives your room that spa bathroom appeal, and combined with all that extra towel storage, this is an easy no-brainer purchase.

Alternative Multifunctional Bathroom Storage

For more ways to streamline your storage for a neat and tidy space, these are the five things people with tidy bathrooms always have in them.