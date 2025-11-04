I Scrolled 298 Products to Find the Most Expensive-Looking (but Not Actually Expensive) Pieces From Dunelm's 'The Home of Color' Edit
Every home deserves a dose of dopamine decor this time of year, and this collection delivers happiness in the form of kaleidoscopic homeware
If recent trends in interiors have taught us anything, it's that every home needs more color. I've never been one for strict minimalism, but even I — a life-long devotee of bold palettes — have come to realize just how transformative a peppering of bright hues can be. In short, if your room feels like it's lacking a certain je ne sais quoi, chances are color is the cure. And that doesn't always require a paintbrush.
Often, it's accents that can make the biggest impact. A few thoughtfully chosen pieces can infuse a room with joyful, saturated hues that promise to draw the eye, and if you're looking for the perfect place to start, it's Dunelm's new "Home of Color" edit. From soft textiles and sculptural lighting to playful accessories and standout furniture, it's a kaleidoscopic collection that taps into the latest trends.
Decorating with color doesn't have to be complicated. If you have a space that feels drab, dull, and lacks depth, a dose of joyful shades can completely change the game. To help you on your way, I've scrolled through Dunelm's entire edit (that's 298 pieces) and picked out 12 of the best budget-friendly offerings that actually look high-end.
Patterned rugs are now all the rage, and the bolder the color combinations, the better. I am utterly obsessed with this green and blue geometric number designed by the queen of color, Sophie Robinson. It taps into the intricate plaid rug trend championed by high-end brands like Layered, but comes at a fraction of the cost.
Lately, my Instagram algorithm has been dominated by bold, glossy, playful interpretations of color à la Gustaf Westman, and this pendant light embodies just that spirit. The retro silhouette is complemented by two undeniably 70s-inspired colors — a vibrant orange glass shade with a deep red top cap — and it promises to deliver a heavy dose of color where you least expect it.
Soft furnishings are one of the easiest ways to inject more color into a home. They're affordable and impermanent, so you can easily switch them up depending on your mood. This blue jacquard cushion, for example, feels like the perfect accessory for a statement dinner party. Jazzy and geometric with a luxury splash of chenille, it's distinctly Jonathan Adler-esque.
If there's one trend that's defined the past few years besides color, it's wavy, sculptural forms. The two converge in this vase, a contemporary piece that's an artful statement in its own right, even sans flowers. If that wasn't enough, the steely blue shade has been at the forefront of color trends, too, meaning this piece is probably as chic as dopamine decor gets.
Color and eccentricity go hand in hand, and while you don't have to be a maximalist to embrace bold pops of color, something about characterful conversation pieces in rich, punchy hues just makes so much sense. This lamp is a case in point. The wavy base turns an otherwise forgettable light into a stop-in-your-tracks moment. It reminds me of one of the iconic table lamps from cult brand Pooky, but costs less than £25.
Glass side tables capture the spirit of 2025 so well. Architectural, translucent, and 70s glam-inspired — they tell me that you don't take decorating too seriously. For a long time, these art-forward furnishings were only seen in the most high-end homes, but Dunelm has made the trend accessible to all. If you're after a punchier color, this one also comes in a bright blue shade, but the demure amber tone has my personal vote.
I couldn't resist including another piece that champions colored glass in this lineup. The way glass interacts with color — bouncing around light and playing with luster — just seems to amplify it in the best way possible. The wavy forms of this pendant, reminiscent of an upside-down flower, have an expensive, Tom Dixon-inspired effect, while the yellow and pink make the perfect pastel pairing.
Red and pink tones have been front and center lately, so this relaxed, mulberry accent chair feels oh-so chic. The simple frame and pillowy cushioning are unmistakably 70s-inspired, and it features a Sherpa fabric for soft, cozy lounging. Effortlessly understated and undeniably luxe-looking, I'd go as far as to say it wouldn't look out of place in a B&B Italia showroom.
The smallest details work best for delivering a strong dose of color. I’m a firm believer that even the most everyday homewares deserve pride of place — glassware included. A few of these bright green tumblers stacked on your kitchen's open shelving or arranged along a home bar will make an impactful moment. Pair with a few complementary green accents elsewhere, and this fresh shade becomes the jewellery of the room.
Big, bubbly shapes are everywhere right now. They made their debut in our larger furnishings (think: Mario Bellini's Camaleonda sofa), and have slowly worked their way into our smaller accessories, like this 'tubular' photoframe. It's everything I love about over-the-top inflated forms, condensed into one small piece of decor. And of course, as the unexpected red theory dictates, the vibrant red tone promises to elevate any space.
Okay, so this mirror might not offer the biggest color moment, but it will help reflect color around your space. The bobbin-inspired frame has a charming handcrafted quality that would make it look so at home in a boho-style space. Available in two wood tones, it’s the kind of quietly chic neutral that grounds your brighter accents to let your color story shine.
Bold, zesty shades have been leading the latest wave of trends, but you can always rely on pastel color palettes to offer a more delicate dose of color. I just love the lilac shade of this mirror tray, designed by Sophie Robinson. Pretty and playful with its sinuous border, it promises to bring a coffee table or living room console to life without overwhelming the more prominent colors of your scheme.
Until now, your dreams of a characterful and kaleidoscopic home may have felt like a far-off reality, but this vibrant edit from Dunelm promises to breathe new life into your monotone interiors.
Bold, affordable, and seriously impactful, these pieces are the solution to an expensive-looking revamp without the price tag. Time for those colorful living room ideas to finally come to fruition!
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.