I Scrolled 298 Products to Find the Most Expensive-Looking (but Not Actually Expensive) Pieces From Dunelm's 'The Home of Color' Edit

Every home deserves a dose of dopamine decor this time of year, and this collection delivers happiness in the form of kaleidoscopic homeware

A selection of homeware cut outs on a colorful grid
(Image credit: Dunelm)
Lilith Hudson's avatar
By
published
in Features

If recent trends in interiors have taught us anything, it's that every home needs more color. I've never been one for strict minimalism, but even I — a life-long devotee of bold palettes — have come to realize just how transformative a peppering of bright hues can be. In short, if your room feels like it's lacking a certain je ne sais quoi, chances are color is the cure. And that doesn't always require a paintbrush.

Often, it's accents that can make the biggest impact. A few thoughtfully chosen pieces can infuse a room with joyful, saturated hues that promise to draw the eye, and if you're looking for the perfect place to start, it's Dunelm's new "Home of Color" edit. From soft textiles and sculptural lighting to playful accessories and standout furniture, it's a kaleidoscopic collection that taps into the latest trends.

Decorating with color doesn't have to be complicated. If you have a space that feels drab, dull, and lacks depth, a dose of joyful shades can completely change the game. To help you on your way, I've scrolled through Dunelm's entire edit (that's 298 pieces) and picked out 12 of the best budget-friendly offerings that actually look high-end.

Until now, your dreams of a characterful and kaleidoscopic home may have felt like a far-off reality, but this vibrant edit from Dunelm promises to breathe new life into your monotone interiors.

Bold, affordable, and seriously impactful, these pieces are the solution to an expensive-looking revamp without the price tag. Time for those colorful living room ideas to finally come to fruition!

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.