15 Burgundy Picks That Will Make Your Festive Table Totally on Trend This Year (Without Trying Too Hard)
Rich, cozy, and elegant, burgundy is more than an on-trend color; it's a perennial favorite for the festive season
If you asked me to name one shade that's timelessly chic, endlessly versatile, and effortlessly at home in a festive color scheme, the answer has to be burgundy. Rich, sumptuous, and undeniably elegant, this deep red hue is more than a cursory trend — it's a perennial favorite, which is precisely why it makes the perfect foundation for a sophisticated festive tablescape.
Typically, I'd advise against using color trends for seasonal decorating, but burgundy is an anomaly in my books. Yes, the luxe hue might be all the rage right now, but it promises to be just as relevant for 2035's holiday season as it is 2025's. The reason is simple: deep reds will always have their place at the Christmas table. Evoking autumn berries, warming spices, and full-bodied red wines, burgundy captures the essence of everything we love about this time of year.
Naturally, then, you can't go wrong with a festive table setting that features a wealth of burgundy decor. Whether you make it an accent color surrounded by glittering gold for a bit of festive magic, or go opulent and understated with a color-drenched tablescape, burgundy promises to elevate your dining experience. Not sure where to start? I've hand-picked 15 stylish buys for you to shop for a festive table that feels totally on trend.
Every table needs a beautiful candlestick, especially during the festive season. I'm totally smitten with bobbin detailing right now, and the sculptural shape and glossy finish of this candlestick add a playfulness to your table. The style also comes in an array of other colors that go with burgundy, including sage, dark green, and chambray, if you want to mix and match.
Napkin rings are the unsung heroes of the Christmas table. I like to think of them as the jewellery of a table setting — the sort of small detail that doesn't feel like much on its own, but ties a whole look together when you step back. Speaking of detail, these napkin rings by Casa Latina are handwoven in Colombia using Werregue Palm, resulting in a beautiful textured design.
Coasters are often overlooked when decorating a Christmas table, but they're a great way to bring an extra burst of color to your display. There's something so whimsical about this set from Finnish design house Marimekko, which celebrates the imperfect with an uneven stripe. Characterful and quaint, they show that you don't take your table decor too seriously.
If you're serving wine at your table, why not make a playful nod with these stone grapes? After all, there are few natural burgundy colors quite like this deep red fruit. The rich hue is beautifully complemented by a glimmering gold stem that adds sparkle to a table centerpiece. Style alongside other faux fruits to build a generous cornucopia.
I'm always on the lookout for ways to up the coziness factor during the festive season. When it's cold and dark outside, lighting your dining table with beautiful accents will make it feel extra warm and inviting. I love dotting slim cordless lamps along a table à la French bistro, and this glossy burgundy number ticks all the boxes. It's sleek, elegant, and there's no need for a socket.
If you want to add burgundy to your festive table without trying too hard, think outside the box. The colored glassware trend has had me in a chokehold all summer, and now I'm ready to refresh my collection for winter. The elegant burgundy stems of these chunky wine glasses have a stunning chromatic effect that looks so elegant. Designed by Nason Moretti and Stefano Marcato, they're a study in Italian excellence.
The only trend giving burgundy a run for its money this year is ruffles. From pillows to sofa skirts, ruched borders are everywhere — placemats included. These ones promise to keep your Christmas place setting simple, but with just enough frill to add a bit of flirty fun. Pair with H&M's burgundy bow napkin rings to play into a fun and frivolous coquette theme.
I'm obsessed with the more informal dining trend that's emerged of late. Instead of a traditional menu and three rigid courses, I prefer serving up sharing platters that can be passed around the table. Stylish dinnerware is — of course — a must, and this wavy plate from Ferm Living delivers. It's a subtle nod to the burgundy color trend alongside a helping of contemporary edge.
Sometimes, however, it pays to keep things traditional. When festive table decor is in question, you can't go wrong with a beautiful burgundy tablecloth to act as the perfect foundation to your sophisticated color scheme, and Zara Home has some of the best on offer. This one features an embroidered floral design on all four corners, plus it comes with matching napkins if you're after a full-blown tonal look.
Back to my penchant for informal dining for a moment. Ever considered serving your starter or dessert in a miniature Le Creuset dish that's worthy of a permanent place on the table? These tiny-weeny casseroles are sure to make guests smile, and the Garnet colorway is the best example of burgundy in the world of kitchenware. Use for a pastry-lid pie starter, a potato gratin side dish, or a molten chocolate dessert.
Simple yet effective, a contrasting border is the best way to elevate the simplest of accessories, be it a pillow, a rug, or a napkin. This burgundy napkin set from West Elm comes with a scarlet edge that's guaranteed to catch the eye, because clashing colors are all the rage right now. The pairing feels undeniably festive, but it's just as relevant for balmy summer barbecues, too.
Every festive display needs a table centerpiece idea, and what could be more classic than a simple vase of flowers? This burgundy glass option has a low profile, meaning it won't interrupt conversation at the dinner table, and the sculptural shape makes it the perfect complement to the wavy, bobbly forms elsewhere in this line-up. Add a bunch of seasonal amaryllis and let the festivities commence.
We all love a bit of shimmer this time of year. If you're looking for a set of burgundy charger plates that bring a subtle bit of sparkle, try this glazed set. Inspired by Japanese stoneware, they oscillate between matte and shiny, creating a beautiful luster that shows off the very best of burgundy's qualities. They're guaranteed to be some of the best glazed plates around.
If you want to fully embrace Christmas decor ideas, eschew the green, red, and gold in favor of rich burgundy — perhaps with a complementary navy, if you want more color. I love these simple paper tree designs, which come in a range of sizes. Pepper them along the table to spread the festive cheer, or use them to support name place holders so they serve more of a function. The best part? They fold away flat for easy storage.
Every festive display deserves taper candles — as many as safely possible, if you ask me — so consider adding a larger candelabra like this one in amongst your candlesticks. Damson Madder has already taken the fashion world by storm, but few are aware of the brand's beautiful homeware collection. Here, their whimsical style comes to life in the form of a burgundy candelabra with white polka-dots for a vintage-inspired look.
Burgundy is, without a doubt, one of the best colors to bring to your festive table. Elegant and sophisticated, it has an air of quiet luxury only rich, jewel-toned hues can replicate, not to mention its warm and comforting qualities that echo the spirit of the season.
These table decor buys offer an excellent way to capitalize on this timeless and classy color. All that's left to do is brush up on the rest of this year's table setting trends for a display that's sure to get your guests talking this festive period.
