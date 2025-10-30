If you asked me to name one shade that's timelessly chic, endlessly versatile, and effortlessly at home in a festive color scheme, the answer has to be burgundy. Rich, sumptuous, and undeniably elegant, this deep red hue is more than a cursory trend — it's a perennial favorite, which is precisely why it makes the perfect foundation for a sophisticated festive tablescape.

Typically, I'd advise against using color trends for seasonal decorating, but burgundy is an anomaly in my books. Yes, the luxe hue might be all the rage right now, but it promises to be just as relevant for 2035's holiday season as it is 2025's. The reason is simple: deep reds will always have their place at the Christmas table. Evoking autumn berries, warming spices, and full-bodied red wines, burgundy captures the essence of everything we love about this time of year.

Naturally, then, you can't go wrong with a festive table setting that features a wealth of burgundy decor. Whether you make it an accent color surrounded by glittering gold for a bit of festive magic, or go opulent and understated with a color-drenched tablescape, burgundy promises to elevate your dining experience. Not sure where to start? I've hand-picked 15 stylish buys for you to shop for a festive table that feels totally on trend.

Burgundy is, without a doubt, one of the best colors to bring to your festive table. Elegant and sophisticated, it has an air of quiet luxury only rich, jewel-toned hues can replicate, not to mention its warm and comforting qualities that echo the spirit of the season.

These table decor buys offer an excellent way to capitalize on this timeless and classy color. All that's left to do is brush up on the rest of this year's table setting trends for a display that's sure to get your guests talking this festive period.