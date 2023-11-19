'You'd never guess where they're from' - These are the 12 best home buys on Amazon, as chosen by a style editor

Why scroll endlessly when we could do it for you? Below, a style editor highlights some of her favorite picks from Amazon

Collage of furniture and decor iems from Amazon
(Image credit: Illustrated | Amazon)
published

No one's trying to argue that shopping on Amazon isn't convenient — few other retailers, if any, offer such a diverse selection of reasonably-priced, cross-vertical products and offer most of them with reliable two-day shipping. But what I will argue today is that shopping at Amazon can be quite overwhelming, especially if you're looking for something larger and more expensive than the average impulse buy. Take furniture, for instance; Amazon has plenty of inventory, but that's almost the problem. How can the average shopper even begin to suss out which couch is worth the cost and which armchair is both trendy and high-quality?

Well, reader, scroll no more — the solution is here. As a Livingetc style editor dedicated to uncovering the best and trendiest deals on home decor and furniture, I've done the dirty work for you and compiled my favorite Amazon home buys into a handy dandy shopping edit below. Get your wallet ready ... you're going to need it.

Best Amazon couches

Leather sofa
Faux Brown Leather Mid-Century Modern Couch

Price: $359.99

This couch is the best kind of couch: one that looks like it should be more expensive than it is. The faux leather looks perfectly aged, while the design is quite sophisticated for something you can get for $360 off Amazon. Huge win!

Sectional sofa
Modern Sectional Couch with Soft Chenille Fabric

Price: $509.99

Sectionals can obviously get pretty pricey, but this khaki-colored chenille sofa is a great bang for your buck. It has two chaises to really maximize seating, stacked on top of stylish gold legs.

green fabric sofa
Dark Green Sherpa Teddy Modular Sectional Sofa

Price: $542

Modular and modern, this green teddy sofa is so playful and vibey. I can't so much imagine napping on this couch, but I can see party guests loving the chance to socialize while enjoying such a funky seating option.

Best Amazon armchairs

modern armchair
Dewhut Mid Century 360 Degree Swivel Cuddle Barrel Accent Sofa Chair

Price: $279.99

My jaw dropped when I saw this bright orange accent chair. Hard to believe you can buy it on Amazon! Would be perfect in a sitting room.

leather accent chair
JOYBASE Mid Century Modern Accent Chair

Price: $149

If you have a home office, buy this chair. If you love to read in your living room, buy this chair. If you like mid-century modern design, buy this chair. In short: buy this chair.

modern fabric armchair
YOOBECH Pink Modern Accent Single Sofa Chair

Price: $159.99

This rose-colored, upholstered chair is so minimalist and cozy-looking. It almost blends into the background of the room ... not in a way that's forgettable, but in a way that almost declutters the picture.

Best Amazon coffee tables

coffee table with conical bottom and marble top
Inspired Home Zyler Coffee Table

Price: $326

Marble + black = the most luxury combo of all time. You just cannot go wrong with that pairing, as evident by this elegant conical coffee table.

rattan coffee table
Tiita Cane Coffee Table

Price: $189.99

Travel back to 50s and 60s California with this cane-covered coffee table, complete with a place to proudly display your personal treasures.

white nesting coffee tables
kevinplus White Round Nesting Coffee Table

Price: $399.99

It's a BOGO (sort of) with these whimsical nesting coffee tables, perfect for to display as a set or even individually. The texture around the side adds a funky touch.

Best Amazon rugs

vintage-looking persian rug
Loloi Amber Lewis x Loloi Georgie Collection Moss/Bark

Price: $98.73

I covered the launch of Amber Lewis' new collection with Loloi, and truly did love the understated elegance of all the pieces. The muted tones in this persian-esque piece are extremely versatile, and Loloi itself is known for its quality, anyway.

neutral area rug with subtle checkerboard design
Loloi Chris Loves Julia x Polly Collection Ivory/Natural

Price: $158

Speaking of ... try this minimal checkerboard design if you're into the quintessential pattern but like things a bit more understated.


colorful geometric area rug
nuLOOM Skyler Contemporary Geometric Diamond Area Rug

Price: $44.75

If a statement rug is what you're after, a geometric design is a great place to start. Couple that with a decent price and exciting colors and you're off to the races.

Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

