'You'd never guess where they're from' - These are the 12 best home buys on Amazon, as chosen by a style editor
Why scroll endlessly when we could do it for you? Below, a style editor highlights some of her favorite picks from Amazon
No one's trying to argue that shopping on Amazon isn't convenient — few other retailers, if any, offer such a diverse selection of reasonably-priced, cross-vertical products and offer most of them with reliable two-day shipping. But what I will argue today is that shopping at Amazon can be quite overwhelming, especially if you're looking for something larger and more expensive than the average impulse buy. Take furniture, for instance; Amazon has plenty of inventory, but that's almost the problem. How can the average shopper even begin to suss out which couch is worth the cost and which armchair is both trendy and high-quality?
Well, reader, scroll no more — the solution is here. As a Livingetc style editor dedicated to uncovering the best and trendiest deals on home decor and furniture, I've done the dirty work for you and compiled my favorite Amazon home buys into a handy dandy shopping edit below. Get your wallet ready ... you're going to need it.
Best Amazon couches
Price: $359.99
This couch is the best kind of couch: one that looks like it should be more expensive than it is. The faux leather looks perfectly aged, while the design is quite sophisticated for something you can get for $360 off Amazon. Huge win!
Price: $509.99
Sectionals can obviously get pretty pricey, but this khaki-colored chenille sofa is a great bang for your buck. It has two chaises to really maximize seating, stacked on top of stylish gold legs.
Best Amazon armchairs
Price: $279.99
My jaw dropped when I saw this bright orange accent chair. Hard to believe you can buy it on Amazon! Would be perfect in a sitting room.
Price: $149
If you have a home office, buy this chair. If you love to read in your living room, buy this chair. If you like mid-century modern design, buy this chair. In short: buy this chair.
Best Amazon coffee tables
Price: $326
Marble + black = the most luxury combo of all time. You just cannot go wrong with that pairing, as evident by this elegant conical coffee table.
Price: $189.99
Travel back to 50s and 60s California with this cane-covered coffee table, complete with a place to proudly display your personal treasures.
Best Amazon rugs
Price: $98.73
I covered the launch of Amber Lewis' new collection with Loloi, and truly did love the understated elegance of all the pieces. The muted tones in this persian-esque piece are extremely versatile, and Loloi itself is known for its quality, anyway.
Price: $158
Speaking of ... try this minimal checkerboard design if you're into the quintessential pattern but like things a bit more understated.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 things expert hosts always pay attention to at Thanksgiving that you're probably forgetting
Incorporate these expert tips and tricks into your celebrations this year for an elevated Thanksgiving experience
By Amy McArdle Published
-
No pantry? No problem! This viral hack shows you how to make one using a display cabinet
A walk-in pantry may be the dream, but this furniture hack is the next best thing for small spaces
By Lilith Hudson Published