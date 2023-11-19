'You'd never guess where they're from' - These are the 12 best home buys on Amazon, as chosen by a style editor

No one's trying to argue that shopping on Amazon isn't convenient — few other retailers, if any, offer such a diverse selection of reasonably-priced, cross-vertical products and offer most of them with reliable two-day shipping. But what I will argue today is that shopping at Amazon can be quite overwhelming, especially if you're looking for something larger and more expensive than the average impulse buy. Take furniture, for instance; Amazon has plenty of inventory, but that's almost the problem. How can the average shopper even begin to suss out which couch is worth the cost and which armchair is both trendy and high-quality?

Well, reader, scroll no more — the solution is here. As a Livingetc style editor dedicated to uncovering the best and trendiest deals on home decor and furniture, I've done the dirty work for you and compiled my favorite Amazon home buys into a handy dandy shopping edit below. Get your wallet ready ... you're going to need it.

Best Amazon couches

Faux Brown Leather Mid-Century Modern Couch View at Amazon Price: $359.99 This couch is the best kind of couch: one that looks like it should be more expensive than it is. The faux leather looks perfectly aged, while the design is quite sophisticated for something you can get for $360 off Amazon. Huge win! Modern Sectional Couch with Soft Chenille Fabric View at Amazon Price: $509.99 Sectionals can obviously get pretty pricey, but this khaki-colored chenille sofa is a great bang for your buck. It has two chaises to really maximize seating, stacked on top of stylish gold legs. Dark Green Sherpa Teddy Modular Sectional Sofa View at Amazon Price: $542 Modular and modern, this green teddy sofa is so playful and vibey. I can't so much imagine napping on this couch, but I can see party guests loving the chance to socialize while enjoying such a funky seating option.

Best Amazon armchairs

Dewhut Mid Century 360 Degree Swivel Cuddle Barrel Accent Sofa Chair View at Amazon Price: $279.99 My jaw dropped when I saw this bright orange accent chair. Hard to believe you can buy it on Amazon! Would be perfect in a sitting room. JOYBASE Mid Century Modern Accent Chair View at Amazon Price: $149 If you have a home office, buy this chair. If you love to read in your living room, buy this chair. If you like mid-century modern design, buy this chair. In short: buy this chair. YOOBECH Pink Modern Accent Single Sofa Chair View at Amazon Price: $159.99 This rose-colored, upholstered chair is so minimalist and cozy-looking. It almost blends into the background of the room ... not in a way that's forgettable, but in a way that almost declutters the picture.

Best Amazon coffee tables

Inspired Home Zyler Coffee Table View at Amazon Price: $326 Marble + black = the most luxury combo of all time. You just cannot go wrong with that pairing, as evident by this elegant conical coffee table. Tiita Cane Coffee Table View at Amazon Price: $189.99 Travel back to 50s and 60s California with this cane-covered coffee table, complete with a place to proudly display your personal treasures. kevinplus White Round Nesting Coffee Table View at Amazon Price: $399.99 It's a BOGO (sort of) with these whimsical nesting coffee tables, perfect for to display as a set or even individually. The texture around the side adds a funky touch.

Best Amazon rugs