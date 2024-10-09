I’m in My Tidy Girl Era — These Are the Items in My Cart This Amazon Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, I can't help but browse the endless stream of organization tools that have been hovering in and out of my checkout cart. Living in a small, yet cozy apartment can lead to clutter and often a disorganized space, which is why I need handy organization tools from Amazon to bring the tidy back into my home. After all, I am in my tidy girl era.

There are certain pieces that make for easy home organization ideas, and I am all about that. Amazon has an array of items that make keeping a home neat and tidy much easier. I know the stream of items can be overwhelming when you need something, which is why I've gone and done the hard work for you.

It's time to dive into all things neat and tidy with these smart, chic, and nifty Amazon Prime Day deals that you'll want to snap up and place in your home.

Editor's Pick

I love a good hidden storage idea and given that I live in a small apartment, I do what I can to hide things away — and, of course, store them away correctly.

Bamboo Under Bed Storage Containers View at Amazon Price: $44.99

Was: $54.99 Under-bed storage is key to keeping my space neat and tidy. These bamboo storage containers are stylish and functional. They come in a pack of two and are sturdy as well as durable. Made out of high-quality bamboo, these units are set to withstand the test of time and carry large items when you need them to. It comes with dustproof cover bags, too. So, if you're wondering how to store clothes that may be out of season, this may just be your best bet. Vintage Multipurpose Hyacinth Storage Basket View at Amazon Price: $55.98

Was: $99.99 As well as being a chic, boho-style piece of decor, this vintage basket is a great little storage solution. Oh and not to mention, the perfect alternative to plastic storage bins. Made from hyacinth and sturdy metal wireframes underneath, this basket can carry and hold whatever you need, when you need it to. Ideal for throws, blankets and clothes, too — this basket will look great wherever you decide to place it. GILLAS 2 Tier Countertop Fruit Basket View at Amazon Price: $19.19

Was: $23.99 I, for one, absolutely love to keep my kitchen space as clean as possible — so much so, that I even did a round-up of the 21 Amazon must-haves to organize your kitchen. I do have a small kitchen, so this is a nifty little storage solution that certainly would make a difference. This two-tier organizer with hangers can hold food items at the top and bottom. Best of all, it's made out of iron, making it sturdy and durable. It also has a smooth surface treatment, helping avoid rusting, meaning it will also last longer.

My Top Cleaning Finds

MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth $17.98 at Amazon Price: $9.09

Was: $15.99 I love me some microfiber clothes and, truthfully, I own quite a few from Amazon, but nothing beats Mr Siga's Microfiber cleaning clothes. This product is available to purchase in a pack of 12 and comes in an array of colors. While using my own Mr. Siga microfiber cloth, I found that it was highly absorbent and perfect for cleaning different surfaces. I often use it to clean my kitchen worktops or even the dining table, and it really does a great job getting to the bottom of grime and dirt. Konex Nylon Fiber Economy Utility Cleaning Hand Brush View at Amazon Price: $7.16

Was: $8.95 Want to know how to clean a rug? Well, it's time to grab your brush and get to scrubbing. This Konex Nylon Hand Brush from Amazon is the perfect little tool to remove any stains or dirt from your beloved furniture. This brush can also be used in the bathroom to help get things squeaky clean (warning: do not use the same brush to clean your bathroom). This piece has a light wood design and has been made from nylon fibers. Biodegradable Natural Kitchen Sponge View at Amazon Price: $7.19

Was: $8.99 I'm all about natural and eco-friendly finds, and when I came across this biodegradable natural kitchen sponge from Amazon, I knew I just had to add it to my cart. These all-natural sponges (available in a pack of 9) have been made from white cellulose and coconut fiber. It is 100% plant-based, and best of all, it's a healthier way of cleaning. This sponge can last long without picking up foul odors, and its porous structure allows it to dry up much quicker. I mean, what more could you want? This kitchen sink addition is practical and stylish.

Smart Closet Finds

Amazon Basics Slim Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers, View at Amazon Price: $18.99

Was: $22.79 The perfect helper for those closet organization ideas; I am obsessed with velvet hangers. Especially these stylish, non-slip clothing hangers from Amazon. These gorgeous blush pink and rose hangers are ideal for keeping clothes secure and in check. Its sturdy metal core can hold up to 10 pounds in weight, and best of all, it'll stop your items from shifting and slipping away. I have a few handy velvet hangers in my closet, and I'll be so honest: they are game-changers. MORALVE Pants Hangers Space Saving View at Amazon Price: $24.99

Was: $44.99 If you're looking for closet organizers for jeans, or even pants, then this Moralve organizer is your saving grace. Created from premium beech wood it's durable and sturdy. Whether you're using it to hang scarves (like I do) or heavy pants, this multifunctional tool will not bend or break from the weight. It also has a 360-degree swivel hook, giving you easy access to your clothing if you're in a rush. ARCORA Towel Hooks Black and Gold View at Amazon Price: $12.79

Was: $15.99 Now, I like to make the most out of my small closet, so I've decided to add hooks to my closet doors to add extra items in there. It really does make a difference, especially if you're trying to save space. These ARCORA hooks in black and gold from Amazon are chic, stylish, and an absolute must-have. Available in 5 different colors, this piece creates a mid-century feel in the home. Made from premium stainless steel, these hooks are rust and corrosion-resistant.

My Top 3 'Add to Cart Items'

I love a good Amazon Prime Day sale, and given that 2024 has been my tidy girl era, here are 3 items I'll be adding to my cart and bringing into my home.

Kate Spade New York Grace Avenue Ring Holder View at Amazon Price: $32.67

Was: $40 I'm a little ring obsessed, and I often find that with jewelry organizers or boxes, rings can get lost in the clutter of all things beautiful. I'm currently eyeing up this Kate Spade New York Grace Avenue Ring Holder from Amazon. Its elegant design with a ribbon and bow, has a touch of playfulism to it. It's also been crafted from durable silver-plated metal and will certainly stand the test of time. Glass Food Storage Jars View at Amazon Price: $21.59

Was: $26.99 It's time to make your pantry more functional and add in some food storage jars. I'm the type of person who likes to see what is available and grab what I need, when I need it. Glass jars are a game-changer. These jars come with an airtight seal and keep your food fresher for longer. Crafted from high-quality, thick glass, these jars are built to withstand everyday use. It's elegant and practical, and you can also stick a label onto these jars to make things more accessible (you can purchase a label maker separately, like this NIIMBOT label maker on Amazon — which is also on sale). Spice Rack Kitchen Cabinet Organizer- 3 Tier Bamboo Expandable View at Amazon Price: $17.59

Was: $21.99 If you know me well, you'll know that I love my spices. It's the Afghan in me, I can't help it. But if there's one thing in my kitchen that's missing, it would be a spice rack. I'm all about keeping my space tidy, so this Spice Rack Kitchen Cabinet Organizer from Amazon is one that I'll be adding to my cart. Made from 100% bamboo, this rack is easily adjustable, durable, and easy to use. It's also easy to care for, so if it encounters a spill or two, wipe it down with a damp cloth and let it air dry thoroughly before using it again.

FAQs

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day kicked off on Tuesday, October 8th, and will end on Wednesday, October 9th. That's why you need to make the most of these deals while you have the chance!

You will need a Prime membership to get Prime Day deals, but a 30-day free trial is available if you wish to test things out before you commit — after that, membership costs $14.99 a month. The membership will grant you access to prime gaming, exclusive deals, Rx savings, Prime Reading, Amazon photos, and more.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To find out more on what deals Amazon has going on today, head over to Amazon.