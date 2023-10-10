I'm an interiors editor and get all my planters from Amazon - the sale right now is amazing! So luxe, so affordable

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'm a huge fan of houseplants. They bring a home to life, they give you a hobby, and you don't have to be too green thumbed to look after (most of) them. And Amazon is my secret source for elevated planters.

In fact, it's a brilliant resource. I like its pared back, white ceramics, ideal for a minimaluxe indoor garden. And with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, these are the ones I think are worth adding to your cart - there has never been a more affordable time to green up your decor.

See the whole of the Amazon Prime Day home sale here.

The best minimaluxe planters in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Ceramic plant pot View at Amazon Price: $11.99

Was: $14.99 An instant minimaluxe classic, this pared back planter has texture, form, structure...and an understated beauty. Pair with a spiky foliage like a snake plant. Le Tauci plant plots View at Amazon Price: $29.69 for three

Was: $40.73 Every stylist knows that the best group of objets comes in odd numbers, and non-matching heights. This set does the hard work of shelf styling for you, a perfect triptych of style. Distressed planter View at Amazon Price: $12.86

Was: $20.99 The essence of the minimaluxe look is to add subtle detail that lifts a space but doesn't overpower it. The gentle ridges and distressed paintwork help to create a really tactile quality.

The best colorful planters in the Amazon Prime Day sale

See all of Amazon's planters here.