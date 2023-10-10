I'm an interiors editor and get all my planters from Amazon - the sale right now is amazing! So luxe, so affordable
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and these planters are a perfect example of how you can make your home look more luxe in an affordable way
I'm a huge fan of houseplants. They bring a home to life, they give you a hobby, and you don't have to be too green thumbed to look after (most of) them. And Amazon is my secret source for elevated planters.
In fact, it's a brilliant resource. I like its pared back, white ceramics, ideal for a minimaluxe indoor garden. And with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, these are the ones I think are worth adding to your cart - there has never been a more affordable time to green up your decor.
The best minimaluxe planters in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $11.99
Was: $14.99
An instant minimaluxe classic, this pared back planter has texture, form, structure...and an understated beauty. Pair with a spiky foliage like a snake plant.
Price: $29.69 for three
Was: $40.73
Every stylist knows that the best group of objets comes in odd numbers, and non-matching heights. This set does the hard work of shelf styling for you, a perfect triptych of style.
Price: $12.86
Was: $20.99
The essence of the minimaluxe look is to add subtle detail that lifts a space but doesn't overpower it. The gentle ridges and distressed paintwork help to create a really tactile quality.
The best colorful planters in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Price: $22.39
Was: $29.99
The ridges give this ceramic planter a pleasingly retro, 1970s vibe, while the teal feels like a color trend for 2024 waiting to happen. The perfect blend of restful green and optimistic blue.
Price: $12.73
Was: $14.99
More retro vibes in the glaze of this succulent holder, its ombre effect softening the sunny yellow. This still feels like a burst of cheerful decor you'll love to tend to.
Price: $19.19
Was: $23.99
This planter is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use - I like the fact it comes with a matching tray which can stop the surface its on from getting dirty.
Price: $28.99 for two
Was: $37.99
While frantically scrolling through the Amazon Prime Day sales I almost dismissed these as not interesting enough. But on closer inspection their slightly chubby form looks handmade, even artisanal. Very smart.
Price: $23.99
Was: $29.99
An entire set of haninging planters, this makes it easy to create an instant art installation. Hang high, with the planters at differing heights.
Price: $31.19 for two
Was: $38.99
It's no secret I love gold accents - they give a room luster and feel a touch warmer than chrome. These planters do just that - fill with trailing philodrendrons.
