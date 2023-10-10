I'm an interiors editor and get all my planters from Amazon - the sale right now is amazing! So luxe, so affordable

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and these planters are a perfect example of how you can make your home look more luxe in an affordable way

indoor planters
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

I'm a huge fan of houseplants. They bring a home to life, they give you a hobby, and you don't have to be too green thumbed to look after (most of) them. And Amazon is my secret source for elevated planters.

In fact, it's a brilliant resource. I like its pared back, white ceramics, ideal for a minimaluxe indoor garden. And with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, these are the ones I think are worth adding to your cart - there has never been a more affordable time to green up your decor.

See the whole of the Amazon Prime Day home sale here.

The best minimaluxe planters in the Amazon Prime Day sale

ceramic planter
Ceramic plant pot

Price: $11.99
Was: $14.99

An instant minimaluxe classic, this pared back planter has texture, form, structure...and an understated beauty. Pair with a spiky foliage like a snake plant.

three grey plant pots
Le Tauci plant plots

Price: $29.69 for three
Was: $40.73

Every stylist knows that the best group of objets comes in odd numbers, and non-matching heights. This set does the hard work of shelf styling for you, a perfect triptych of style.

ridged round plant pot
Distressed planter

Price: $12.86
Was: $20.99

The essence of the minimaluxe look is to add subtle detail that lifts a space but doesn't overpower it. The gentle ridges and distressed paintwork help to create a really tactile quality.

The best colorful planters in the Amazon Prime Day sale

blue ridged planter
Aisburgur plant pot

Price: $22.39
Was: $29.99

The ridges give this ceramic planter a pleasingly retro, 1970s vibe, while the teal feels like a color trend for 2024 waiting to happen. The perfect blend of restful green and optimistic blue.

yellow succulent holder
Succulent planter

Price: $12.73
Was: $14.99

More retro vibes in the glaze of this succulent holder, its ombre effect softening the sunny yellow. This still feels like a burst of cheerful decor you'll love to tend to.

blue glazed planter
Chubacoo planter

Price: $19.19
Was: $23.99

This planter is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use - I like the fact it comes with a matching tray which can stop the surface its on from getting dirty.


hanging planters
Mkono planters

Price: $28.99 for two
Was: $37.99

While frantically scrolling through the Amazon Prime Day sales I almost dismissed these as not interesting enough. But on closer inspection their slightly chubby form looks handmade, even artisanal. Very smart.

hanging planters
Kcysta hanging plant set

Price: $23.99
Was: $29.99

An entire set of haninging planters, this makes it easy to create an instant art installation. Hang high, with the planters at differing heights.

gold planters
Hanging planter set

Price: $31.19 for two
Was: $38.99

It's no secret I love gold accents - they give a room luster and feel a touch warmer than chrome. These planters do just that - fill with trailing philodrendrons.

See all of Amazon's planters here.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸