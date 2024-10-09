6 Sculptural Side Tables I Can’t Believe Are Less Than $50 — Happy Amazon Prime Day, Everyone

It's that finishing touch that shouldn’t have to cost a fortune — but it needs to look like it. From triangular tabletops and bold reds to breezy rattan, Prime Day has delivered on style and savings

side tables on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day
(Image credit: Amazon)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Rule number one of Prime Day: never overlook an Amazon side table deal. It’s easy to get swept up in the bigger ticket buys — tech, TVs, and the like, but the humble side table, often an afterthought, is an indispensable design detail that can do wonders to elevate a space.

If the combination of “Amazon” and “side tables” raised an eyebrow, trust me — I know my stuff. There are fabulously sculptural side tables on Amazon that look like they’re straight out of a high-end design store, offering that je ne sais quoi for a room that’s almost there, but needs just a little something extra.

You’ll need to act fast to snag the best side tables though — the top-rated, design-forward pieces are likely to go quickly, as well as the best Amazon Home Decor to go with them. Unless, of course, you're pedantically patrolling these sales today (ahem, like me). I’m making it my mission to ensure you don’t miss out.

We all deserve the perfect spot for our mug, book, or favorite adult beverage this season. And who doesn’t love a little frosting? 48 hours. Six tables. $50. One amazing Amazon Prime Day sale — let's shop!

Saygoer Black Side Table Small Triangle End Table Modern Narrow Bedside Table for Living Room Bedroom Small Space Unique Sofa Table With Metal Frame Easy Assembly, Classic Black
Saygoer Black Triangle End Table

This petite triangular side table is perfect for tucking into a corner (great for small spaces) or introducing some novel geometry into a room. You don’t see a table this shape every day, so it ends up looking much more expensive than its $30 price tag (no one needs to know!) And don’t let its clean, barely-there frame fool you — it can support up to 100 pounds! Happy reviewers (4.4/5 stars from 745 ratings) rave that it’s the perfect piece to fit between furniture.

Acme Acton End Table in Black
Acme Acton End Table in Black

I know, I know — I’m 32 cents over budget! But I thought I’d make an exception. Just look at it! If I saw this pedestal side table in someone’s home, I’d have guessed it cost around $150 — maybe even more. It’s a huge win in my book, especially considering it has a 4.5/5 average rating. Reviewers say it's far sturdier than expected (which is rare at this price point!).

Round End Table, Nightstand Modern End Table for Living Room Bedroom Office Small Spaces, Easy Assembly Bedside Table (brown)
Round End Table

This modern living room side table is so simple, yet so unique! The tabletop is made from pure natural wood, while the stable tripod base in shiny gold adds just the right touch of sparkle to jazz up a tired living room or sitting area. Some assembly is required, but no tools are needed, and you can have it put together in five to ten minutes — well worth it for just $39.99! It’s also available in a white tabletop version and a monochromatic option.

Smitten.life Acrylic Round Side Table for Small Spaces, 15.7
Smitten.life Acrylic Round Side Table

This table might just be my favorite on the list. It's got two acrylic, colored tiers, with clear posts that give it a light, airy feel. The photos don’t do it justice — it looks so chic when styled within a room, especially atop dark wood or checkerboard floors for a modern, sultry vibe. Use the lower shelf for your favorite coffee table books and place a small lamp or candle on top. With a near-perfect 4.9/5 star rating from 34 reviews, this one’s a no-brainer.

Allstand Side Table, Modern Living Room End Table, Small Narrow End Side Table for Small Spaces, Robust and Stable, Accent Coffee Table Unique Contrasting Color for Bedroom and Living Room
Allstand Side Table

Red and black are a match made in heaven in this side table! It would pair beautifully with slate gray or emerald green — and lots of chrome metallic accents. Its sleek, asymmetrical design is something I haven’t really seen before, which says a lot coming from a style editor who looks at these things every day. Now, I’ll be the first to admit this listing has no reviews yet, but most of the brand’s offerings are well-reviewed, typically in the 4 to 5-star range, so if you’re into this style, I’d say it’s a solid bet!

Lita Rattan Side Table, Mid Century End Table Modern Bamboo Accent Bedside Nightstand Tables With Magazine Rack Glass-Top Boho Wooden Table for Bedroom Living Room, Wood, Small
Lita Rattan Side Table

What a clever little design! This breezy rattan side table — perfect for sun-drenched rooms with lots of greenery — comes with a handy magazine or book stand built right in. Not only does it offer extra storage, but it also creates a unique display. This versatile piece works just as well in a living room as it does as a nightstand in a bedroom. After reading through the reviews, it seems many people are using it to display their record players on top and vinyls on the bottom. So many possibilities!

Topics
Amazon Amazon Prime Day
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸