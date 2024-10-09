6 Sculptural Side Tables I Can’t Believe Are Less Than $50 — Happy Amazon Prime Day, Everyone

Rule number one of Prime Day: never overlook an Amazon side table deal. It’s easy to get swept up in the bigger ticket buys — tech, TVs, and the like, but the humble side table, often an afterthought, is an indispensable design detail that can do wonders to elevate a space.

If the combination of “Amazon” and “side tables” raised an eyebrow, trust me — I know my stuff. There are fabulously sculptural side tables on Amazon that look like they’re straight out of a high-end design store, offering that je ne sais quoi for a room that’s almost there, but needs just a little something extra.

You’ll need to act fast to snag the best side tables though — the top-rated, design-forward pieces are likely to go quickly, as well as the best Amazon Home Decor to go with them. Unless, of course, you're pedantically patrolling these sales today (ahem, like me). I’m making it my mission to ensure you don’t miss out.

We all deserve the perfect spot for our mug, book, or favorite adult beverage this season. And who doesn’t love a little frosting? 48 hours. Six tables. $50. One amazing Amazon Prime Day sale — let's shop!