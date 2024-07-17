Where Can I Find the Best Samsung Frame Sale? We've Found the Biggest Discount on This Design TV

Design lovers, who said technology needs to be boring? Samsung’s latest innovation of The Frame combines aesthetic, style and entertainment into one. Who doesn’t want a TV that is more than just a TV. And guess what, this masterpiece of technology is now on sale across different retailers.

The Frame hit the market in 2017 and quickly became known as one of the best Samsung TV 's. A truly transformative experience for people who love to style-up their space with the latest tech. The 2024 edition comes with many exciting features including a matte finish display, a wide variety of artwork and a Pantone stamp of approval for color accuracy.

The Frame Smart TV is available in seven sizes: the 32 inch, 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 75 inch and 85 inch. It can also be purchased with interchangeable bezels, that finely blend with its surroundings.

So, If you're keen to get your hands on The Frame TV, I compared deals from Amazon and Samsung to find the best one — a bit of healthy competition won't hurt anybody, after all.

The Best Frame TV Deals on Samsung

$50 off 32" Class The Frame QLED HDR LS03C View at Samsung.com Price: $549.99

Was: $599.99

Size: 32" The Frame QLED HDR LS03C has been priced at $549.99 — $50 less than what it was before. A small discount for the smallest size but still great value for money. You can also opt for paying monthly for up to 24 months at just $22.90. The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount as well as a customizable bezel and modern frame design. $500 off 55" Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03B View at Samsung.com Price: $999.99

Was: $1499.99

Size: 55" Enjoy hanging your art on this 55 inch Frame TV priced at $999.99 — giving you a saving of $500. A pretty great saving if you ask me! This Frame also comes with a customizable bezel, the the color choices of modern brown, white, teak and sand gold metal. The TV Frame features the infamous art mode and bets of all, anti-reflection, so you can watch your shows glare-free! $1,700 off 85" Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03B View at Samsung.com Price: $2,599.99

Was: $4,299.99

Size: 85" Now, let's zoom into the biggest size. The 85 inch, now priced at $2,599.99 has had a whopping $1,700 knocked off of its price. You can also opt for a monthly payment of $108.34 over the course of 24 months. Like all the Frame TV's, the largest ones also comes with a customizable bezel and comes with all the much loved features such as art mode, anti-reflection and a matte display.

The Best Samsung The Frame Deal on Amazon

It's time to move onto Amazon and see what they've got in store for us on Prime Day.

$50 off 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame LS03C View at Amazon Price: $547.99

Was: $597.99

Size: 32 inch On Amazon, the 32" Class QLED The Frame LS03C is priced at $547.99 — giving you a total of $50 off. The bezel is not available to add on directly with the product but it can be purchased or added into your basket separately. $500 off 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B View at Amazon Price: $997.99

Was: $1497.99

Size: 55" The 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B on Amazon is currently priced at $997.99 — giving you savings of $500. It is currently listed at Amazon's number 1 best seller and is on a limited time deal. $1,700 off 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B View at Amazon Price: $2,597.99

Was: $4,297.99

Size: 85" The 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B has been priced at $2,597.99 — giving you $1,700 off of its original price tag. For this purchase yo get the One connect box and slim fit wall mount. Just as the other Frame TV's do, it also has art mode, QLED 4K, a customizable bezel and more.

Which retailer has the best deal?

(Image credit: Amazon & Samsung)

As you can see above, both Samsung and Amazon were neck on neck for the TV prices as a standalone, but when I tested out the products by adding the bezel into my basket— Samsung had the cheapest deal with around $57.96 less for the 32" Class The Frame QLED HDR LS03C than the bundle on Amazon. In my basket directly from Samsung site, the bezel and Frame came up to $649.98.

Amazon's bundle seemed to be at a higher price point at $707.94. Giving Samsung the crown for the best deal overall for the 32" and bezel.

FAQS

What Features Make The Frame TV worth it?

Before you dive into purchasing this masterpiece, it's important to note what the product has to offer. Here's a brief breakdown of its top 4 features:

Art mode - The Frame can change into an art gallery when it is not in use. It exhibits a curated collection of free artworks that updates every month. You can access different artworks via the Art Store too and also upload your own photos through the SmartThings Application.

QLED powered by Quantum Dot - Samsung's Quantum Dot technology can take in light and turn it onto colors which stay true to every level of brightness.

Anti-Glare Matte display - The Anti-Glare Matte Display essentially does what it says in its name. It reduced reflections and creates a premium matte finish.

True Dolby Atmos - For the best audio experience, The Frame TV features built in speakers with true Dolby Atmos support.

Is The Frame TV stylish?

It seems The Frame also has the stamp of approval from design lovers.

Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri, who has The Frame in her home tells me: 'I love design, and I don't love televisions. I have never been and never will be a television person, but when we built our latest home we reluctantly decided we wanted one in our incredibly hard-working open-plan lower ground floor space'.

She continues: 'It had to serve as our grown up entertaining space, our kids’ playroom and our laid-back living room for movie nights. The Frame is our compromise. The ‘art mode’ prevents the room from ever being dominated by a large black box and it also mounts totally flat to the wall. To be clear, it doesn’t look like real art, it looks like digital art, but it’s so much better than any alternative. I guess it's the television for people who don't really want a television.'

If you're sold on it (like i am), you can find deals and offers currently on for The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV — on Amazon and Samsung.