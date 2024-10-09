7 Amazon Coffee Table Books Our Editors Love — And They're All Up to 50% Off For Prime Day

If you gave me a million dollars, there’s a good chance I’d blow about 40% of it on coffee table books from Amazon. Yes, I love them that much. But considering how expensive they can be, it's often a hard purchase to justify. Fortunately, Prime Day is here — for a good time, not a long time (we only have one day left to shop!) — so you best believe I’m getting my hands on as many of these essential Amazon coffee table buys as possible.

But where to begin? Fashion? Design? Cars? Cooking? Coffee table books say a lot about a person (or at least a well-curated, well-traveled version of them), so it pays to be discerning. I’m hunting for cool, captivating titles that interesting people love to flip through. So, I asked my team of editors here at Livingetc: 'what’s on your wishlist?'

While, admittedly, stylish coffee table books are seldom opened and even more rarely read, I promise all these editor-approved, on-sale selections are actually worth a flip through. And naturally, each one is guaranteed to look great in a bookscape — we are Livingetc, after all.

1. Gilda Bruno — Lifestyle Editor

Menu Design in Europe: a Visual and Culinary History of Graphic Styles and Design 1800-2000 Now $45.49, Was $70 at Amazon “Much of my work at Livingetc revolves around spotting the best restaurants across the world — whether they have been opened for ages or have just had their breakthrough — and bringing them to our readers through a design-driven, amusingly entertaining lens. Considering food is one of my greatest passions, the hours spent researching these culinary hotspots doesn't feel like a burden, but rather a great opportunity to savor everything that the gastronomy scene has to offer: be that out-of-this-world, lavish interiors or truly unexpected flavor combinations. Steven Heller's Menu Design in Europe, a deep dive into Europe's most fanciful restaurant menus between the early 19th century and the dawn of the 2000s, brings a slice of that mouthwatering universe into your home. Published by TASCHEN, its retro-inspired, colorful cover is a joy to look at, as are the one-of-a-kind menus collected within it, ranging from Art Nouveau and Art Deco illustrations to absorbing vignettes inspired by mid-century Italian Futurism.”

2. Bea Havers — Social Editor

Alexander Mcqueen: Unseen Now $39.98, Was $49.95 at Amazon "I can’t get enough of this Alexander McQueen: Unseen coffee table book. It’s a constant source of creative inspiration for me — even a quick flick through its stunning pages sparks new ideas for my sewing projects. Plus, the colorful cover makes it a perfect piece to work with any interior scheme, whether stacked with other books, decor items or on its own. A true must-have for both fashion lovers and design enthusiasts!"

3. Brigid Kennedy — Style Editor

The Creative Act: a Way of Being Now $15.45, Was $32 at Amazon "I've been meaning to buy (and read) music producer Rick Rubin's The Creative Act for years now. Most writers I admire have mentioned it at some point or another, evangelizing its advice and takes on creativity, so I think it's time I finally take the plunge (besides, what kind of journalist would I be if I weren't obsessed with the capital-p Process?). I do plan on reading it front to back, but if you're going just for coffee table aesthetics (hey, no shame in the styling game), the minimalist cover should match with anything you already have."

4. Faiza Saqib — Advice & Gardens Editor

Made for Living: Collected Interiors for All Sorts of Styles Now $21.82, Was $40 at Amazon "My current favorite coffee table design book has to be Made for Living by Amber Lewis, an Interior Designer based in Los Angeles, California. This book has inspired me to bring character and color into my home. There's a chapter where Amber touches on 'Space and Flow', zooming into what brings a room together beautifully. She looks at shapes, the size of the room, as well as what sits in it. In one segment of the book, Amber writes, 'Mixing different shapes creates interest and I dig that philosophy. Different shapes help break up a room, so it doesn't feel cookie cutter or geometric. If the process of picking wildly different pieces sounds overwhelming, the good news is that the mix doesn't have to be dramatic. It can easily be just as effective in small doses, especially if you have a more confined space'. Amber's book inspired me to mix and match colors in my own home, as well as introducing shapes to bring some depth into my space, even if it may be small. So I'd definitely recommend this coffee table design book as it changed my perspective on a lot of things, including styling my little apartment!"

5. Hugh Metcalf — Livingetc.com Editor

Stillness: an Exploration of Japanese Aesthetics in Architecture and Design Now $55.97, Was $90 at Amazon "I'm a sucker for a neutral-colored coffee table book (I've got over 40 at last count!), and this new release is top of my Amazon wishlist at the moment. It's from Norm Architects, a Copenhagen-based studio known for its warm, minimalist interiors. The studio also operates creatively in Japan, and this book is a testament to the lessons learned from the country, and its linked to classic Scandinavian design. Filled with uber-minimalist, Japanese interiors, it's part design inspiration, part calming eye candy, and its beautiful cover makes it a prime candidate for the center of the coffee table."

6. Aditi Sharma Maheshwari — Design Editor

Banksy: Building Castles in the Sky Now $22.93, Was $29.95 at Amazon "Everything about Banksy makes a statement — even a coffee table book! This paperback features his iconic works from private collections, including Girl with Balloon, Gangsta Rat, Monkey Queen, along with lesser-known examples like 'Banksy of England' banknotes, satiric CD covers, posters, and rare T-shirt designs. It's a great value addition to any art lover's home (who likes and appreciates street art, like me!). Place this front and center on your coffee table, and let it be the perfect ice-breaker when you're hosting."

7. Debbie Black — Managing Editor

The Travel Book: a Journey Through Every Country in the World (lonely Planet) Now $32.95, Was $50 at Amazon "There's just something about the cover of this book that immediately caught my eye — I love the design and colors! It's a book I'd imagine anyone would be curious to pick up and flick through. This fourth edition tells you everything you need to know about every country in the world — from what to see and do, to when is best to visit and, the best part, all about the country's culture from its film, music, food and drink! To top it all off, it's 34% off in the sale right now!"