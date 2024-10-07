I Thought Eco Rugs Were Beyond My Budget, But I’ve Just Found 6 Affordable Designs (Don't Tell Anyone They’re From Amazon...)

In my effort to be a bit more eco-conscious, I’ve developed a love for eco rugs. Made from renewable materials like organic cotton, wool, jute, sisal, bamboo, and other recycled fibers, they’re good for the planet — but not always so kind to my wallet. You might not think to shop for a rug on Amazon, but after doing a little digging, I’m thrilled to report that I found some of the best rugs with stellar deals.

I can’t say I was shocked, given Amazon’s reputation for low prices, but with Amazon Prime Big Deal Day still on the horizon (mark your calendars for October 8th and 9th!), I wasn’t expecting markdowns this good so soon! It feels like Christmas came early, with this selection of Amazon rugs with huge deals on jute, wool, and more — styles that look like they could easily cost several times as much elsewhere.

And no, these aren’t throwaway pieces — they’re some of the best rugs from some of most top-rated and recognizable brands. Below, I’ve married my three favorite S’s: style, savings, and sustainability. It seems dreams really do come true. Prepare to be amazed by some of the very best rug deals...

Nuloom Louisa Jute Bordered Area Rug - 5x8 Jute Area Rug Farmhouse Natural/ivory Rugs for Dining Room Rug Neutral Rug Living Room Rug
Nuloom Louisa Jute Bordered Area Rug

Size: 5' x 8'

Jute rugs often get a reputation for being… well, boring. But this one, with its elegant white border, is anything but! As one of Amazon's most stylish jute rugs, it exudes laid-back elegance, making it the perfect breezy addition to living rooms, dining rooms, or even kitchens and bathrooms, thanks to jute's natural water resistance. Versatile, affordable, and boasting an impressive 4.7/5 stars from 28 reviews, what’s not to love?

Rugs Usa X Arvin Olano Louie Diamond Checkerboard Jute Area Rug, 8' X 10', Charcoal
Rugs Usa X Arvin Olano Louie Diamond Checkerboard Jute Area Rug

Size: 8' x 10'

I’m partial to diamond checkerboard rugs — they just look expensive, like high-end tile work. While these styles are usually made from heavier materials, you might be surprised to learn that this one is actually crafted from jute! It’s the epitome of California cool. Pair it with warm woods and shaggy textures for extra coziness, or layer in linen accents to keep things light and airy.

Nuloom Rugs Usa X Prabal Gurung Greenwich Abstract Wool Area Rug, Shaped 5x8, Grey
Nuloom Rugs Usa X Prabal Gurung Greenwich Abstract Wool Area Rug

Size: 5' x 8'

We must address this abstract rug. Designed by Prabal Gurung himself, it's truly a work of art with its delightfully irregular shape — rugs like this don’t come around every day. With a bold contrast of blues and oranges, it’s guaranteed to be the hero piece in any room. When styling, you’ve got two options: keep furniture simple with muted tones, or go all-out maximalist for a daring, vibrant look.

Asraie Eco Friendly Hand Woven & Reversible Cotton Chindi Rag Rug 100% Recycled Cotton Area Rug for Living Room Kitchen Entryway 2x3' (black Multi)
Asraie Reversible Cotton Chindi Rag Rug

Size: 2' x 3'

$12.99 for a rug? Could this be true? Admittedly, it’s small — just 2' x 3' — but still, a fantastic deal for a 100% recycled cotton rug. It’s the perfect size for a spot by the kitchen sink or in a bathroom. I love its laid-back fringe border, which feels organic and charming, effortlessly fitting into any space. Plus, it’s available in a range of colorways.

Revival Rugs Shell 6'7
Revival Rugs Shell Washable Area Rug

Size: 6'7"x 9'

You’d never guess this intricately decorated rug was made from reworked polyester! Its relief-technique geometric line drawings look artistic and expensive — honestly, I would’ve assumed it cost several times more. This muted green rug feels understated and grounded, a great match with earthy tones like brown or terracotta. And with a medium pile height, it’s super soft underfoot.

Momeni Simba Wool Hand Tufted Contemporary Indoor Area Rug, Ivory, 3'6
Momeni Simba Wool Hand Tufted Area Rug

Size: 3'6" x 5'6"

This contemporary rug is already a staggering 74% off. While this particular listing doesn’t have reviews, it’s from an Amazon-trusted brand with thousands of five-star ratings, so it’s a safe bet for quality. Less than $150 for a sizeable, 100% wool rug — especially one that looks this good — simply can’t be beat. Place it in your high-traffic areas — it’s built to handle it!

