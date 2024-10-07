I Thought Eco Rugs Were Beyond My Budget, But I’ve Just Found 6 Affordable Designs (Don't Tell Anyone They’re From Amazon...)

In my effort to be a bit more eco-conscious, I’ve developed a love for eco rugs. Made from renewable materials like organic cotton, wool, jute, sisal, bamboo, and other recycled fibers, they’re good for the planet — but not always so kind to my wallet. You might not think to shop for a rug on Amazon, but after doing a little digging, I’m thrilled to report that I found some of the best rugs with stellar deals.

I can’t say I was shocked, given Amazon’s reputation for low prices, but with Amazon Prime Big Deal Day still on the horizon (mark your calendars for October 8th and 9th!), I wasn’t expecting markdowns this good so soon! It feels like Christmas came early, with this selection of Amazon rugs with huge deals on jute, wool, and more — styles that look like they could easily cost several times as much elsewhere.

And no, these aren’t throwaway pieces — they’re some of the best rugs from some of most top-rated and recognizable brands. Below, I’ve married my three favorite S’s: style, savings, and sustainability. It seems dreams really do come true. Prepare to be amazed by some of the very best rug deals...