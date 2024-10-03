"Quiet Luxury" Isn't Going Anywhere — My Favorite Elevated Wall Lights From Amazon are 45% Off, And They're So Easy to Install

Living in NYC, I’m willing to try just about any renter-friendly hack to make my space feel a little more like mine. Sconces? They’re a sore subject. To me, sconces — above chandeliers, flush mounts, or table lamps — are the ultimate sign of intentional design (dare I say, quiet luxury), instantly elevating any room. But they usually require drilling and rewiring — two major renter cardinal sins. So when I spotted this stick-on wall light duo for 45% off on Amazon, looking like they were plucked from a luxury hotel, I nearly fell out of my chair.

This Amazon lighting deal reminds me a lot of the stick-on motion sensor sconces that went viral last year. Both are renter-friendly, meaning no need for an electrician — thank goodness! And while I’ll always have a soft spot for that Scandi-style minimalism, this gilded, shaded sconce duo feels more grown-up. Best of all, unlike last year’s lights, these sconces don’t appear at all like an afterthought — they look like they’ve always belonged.

Originally priced at $115.36, these elegant sconces are now on sale for just $63.99 — and you get two! Perfect for flanking either side of a bookshelf, bed, or even a piece of art, these dimmable beauties come with remote control functionality. But perhaps the most surprising bit is that Amazon Prime Big Deal Day isn’t even here yet! What kind of sorcery is this?

Battery Operated Wall Sconces, Set of 2 Now $63.99, Was $115.36 on Amazon The light — or should I say lights — in question? A perfect pair to elevate any room. Some of my favorite placements include flanking a fireplace mantle, framing a favorite piece of art, or highlighting a window. They seamlessly blend in, looking like they’ve always been part of the room’s design — and that’s exactly the point. Gold is a timeless choice, but if that’s not your style, they also come in silver or black for a more pared-down, edgy vibe.

I’ll tell you: while the fixture sticks to the wall, the light itself is rechargeable — just plug it in like you would your phone. But unlike your phone, the charge lasts for months. Plus, there's a fun twist: you can change the color of the lights! The default is a soft, warm ambient glow (perfect for fall), but you can switch it up with vibrant reds, blues, or greens for a more eccentric vibe — ideal for evening entertaining. Or, for a clean, crisp look, simply set it to white.

If all of this sounds too good to be true, rest assured — 1,199 customers have collectively rated this lighting duo 4.3 out of 5 stars. At this price point, there’s really not much more you could ask for. My advice? Add to cart — asap.

More Stick-On Sconces from Amazon

Lightbiz LED Wall Sconces, Set of 2 Was $25.49, Now $29.99 on Amazon These wireless Amazon wall sconces use magnetic ball technology to allow for a full 360-degree rotation — genius! Whether you’re working, reading, or highlighting a new vase, you can easily adjust the angle to suit the moment. And let’s not forget, they’re rated #1 in Amazon’s wall sconces section — impressive! Fulen Picture Lights, Set of 2 Now $26.99 on Amazon I’m a huge advocate for illuminating art. The right lighting can elevate a $15 print to gallery status. These sleek, horizontal gallery lights make it effortless — just stick them above your favorite pieces. Just don’t be surprised when guests start offering to buy your "art collection" off you. Battery Operated Wall Sconces, Set of 2 Now $32.99, Was $38.99 on Amazon Linen + metal = a match made in heaven. Like the lamp sconces I raved about earlier, I’m equally shocked that these are stick-ons! With three temperature options and 12 light colors to choose from, they’re perfect for setting any mood. Add in a 2-year warranty and a perfect 5/5 star rating, and this minimalist pair is a no-brainer for anyone after that warm and breezy look.