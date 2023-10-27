This viral bookshelf is a creative way to display your favorite reads even in small spaces (and it's currently on sale!)

If, like me, you have an expansive collection of books but only a small space to store them, standard bookcases are probably no use to you. I've no doubt you've found inventive ways to stack piles of books on your floor or wedge them on your windowsill, but I'm pleased to say I've found a space-saving bookshelf that's stylish, practical, and currently on sale, and I'm convinced you'll want to introduce it to your home, too.

Bulky and boring to look at, large free-standing bookshelves won't do a small room any favors, so why not take advantage of vertical space instead? I can almost guarantee you've come across this creative bookshelf on Instagram. The viral piece of furniture has earned itself celebrity status in the world of design, and while the price tag may have been a barrier for many, you can currently save 30% off the grey colorway (a saving of over $148!). Not only will it help you save space, but the quirky design offers a host of ways to creatively display your favorite reads by adjusting the shelves. It's truly one of the best ways to decorate with books that we've ever seen.

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

Designed by Afteroom for Design Within Reach, the Story Bookcase is best described as a bookshelf tower rather than a standard bookcase. With its small footprint and discreet frame, it allows you to make the most of your space while showing off your books or other collectibles.

'We simply want to create things people won’t get rid of,' says Story designer Chen-Yen. When creating the Story Bookcase in 2017, she and her husband brought a new twist to vertical book storage by making this sculptural structure customizable. The modular shelves allow you to shift and rotate them to suit your space's needs. For a standard configuration, style them facing outwards so all your books' spines can be seen from the same angle, or, for something a bit different, alternate the shelves so they face left then right, or spiral them around the stem to make a serious design statement.

Measuring 75⅜" in height, 15¾" in width, and 15¾ deep, and with a generous 7lb weight limit per shelf, this genius shelving idea will suit almost any space. You don't need to reserve it for book organization, either - it works just as well for holding towels or displaying collectibles. There's also wall anchoring hardware and a safety strap included so you don't have to worry about it toppling over.

A post shared by andrew maddock (@drewfromladue) A photo posted by on

While books are a great way to add a splash of color to your space, fans of decorating with color will be pleased to hear that the Story bookshelf is also available in six different shades. Besides white, grey, and coal, you can opt for a steely sky blue for a pastel theme, tomato red to inject some warmth, or bright pineapple yellow for a burst of brightness. It's worth noting, however, that grey is currently the only colorway available at the discounted price, but I personally love how its simplicity allows your books to shine (you can get a further 20% reduction with the code EXTRA20 at checkout, too!)

If you're looking for a genius way to give your book collection pride of place without taking up valuable real estate in your home, this shelf is definitely it. Safe to say, it's going straight on my wishlist!