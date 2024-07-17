This Genius $8 Amazon Buy is the Best Hack for Bed Sheets That Keep Slipping Off

It is safe to say that everyone is aware of the pain of putting on the dreaded fitted sheet. No matter how tightly you tuck each corner and ensure its place, as if to taunt you, a quadrant always seems to come undone in the middle of the night. And though I have always considered myself a pretty still and peaceful sleeper, still the plague of the untucked bed sheet haunts me — is there any escape?

It seems that there is more to the issue than just being a fussy sleeper. The cause could stem from a multitude of different reasons — your sheets may be too small, too big, the elastic around the edge might be worn out...the list goes on. Maybe you have a mix of a few these problems, but the good news is, that we have found one perfect solution to tame the unruly fitted sheet. And they're less than $8 right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Having the best bedding is a non-negotiable part of a restful night sleep, we get it, so there is no need to get rid of the sheets you have and love. These sheet suspenders we found on Amazon are a game-changer for everyone looking to have a more organized bed, and keep that pesky fitted sheet in place.

What are "sheet suspenders"?

(Image credit: Kristy Noble)

Bed sheet suspenders (sounds a bit naughty, we know!) are small elasticated straps with clips that attach to the corners of a fitted sheet to stop it from slipping off during the night. Professional organizer and owner of Di is Organized Di Ter Avest agrees that these viral straps are for organized sheets are so useful. 'Despite their playful name, bed suspenders are a versatile solution, especially beneficial for restless sleepers or anyone using a mattress topper,' she says.

Mattress toppers and types of material can often add a layer of friction that causes sheets to slide around during sleep — with certain materials like satin and linen being a couple of the most notorious. Even the best bedding sets don't last forever, and sometimes you'll find a fitted sheet is the thing to give out first. Once they 'have lost their elastic stretch, the bed sheet straps can attach to the corners of your fitted sheet and secure them firmly to the mattress,' Di explains, 'allowing you to control your sleeping environment.'

All you have to do is simply clip the Gorilla Straps to each of the corners of the sheet and adjust the elastic fasteners so it fits perfectly to your bed. The extra strong design is made so that the metal clips keep a firm grip on your bedding, and pull the sheet taut. So you need not worry about any sneaky sheet corners making a break for it.

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

Making your bed at the beginning of the day, is commonly said to promote a calm and focused start to the day. Yet, I must confess, there have been many times when I have wrestled with the fitted sheet until I have worked myself into a stress-frenzy.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best part of this little hack, is that you no longer have to face a messy bed. 'Ensuring that the sheets stay smooth and snug can make bed-making quicker and easier. Which contributes to a more organized and healthy lifestyle,' says Di. She adds that 'by promoting a neat and orderly sleeping environment, bed suspenders support better rest and a stress-free start to your day.'

Sometimes even sheets from the best bedding brands need a little help staying put, especially if you toss and turn when asleep. After finding this genius and inexpensive solution to holding bed sheets in place, we are left wondering what we ever did before.