I'll always declare my love for October loudly and proudly. Something about the crisp air creeping in, the orange and red leaves covering the sidewalk, and the excuse to start binge-making soups and baked goods really feeds my spirit. However, this year, I also noticed that October is a busy month for the design world. The excitement around the holiday season is kicking into full gear, and creativity on the back of a new season is at its peak.

So while I can't believe it's already time to put on our Halloween costumes and subsequently say our goodbyes to this spooky, leafy month, the end doesn't come without several things to celebrate: 10 things, to be exact. From our favorite homeware brands celebrating brand new ventures into homeware to collaborations and launches that feel genuinely exciting, each release captures the collective desire for cozier homes that keep style at the forefront.

Of course, I have already made clear my October-loving bias, and perhaps I say this every month, but could this be the best ICYMI round-up yet? I guess that's left for you to scroll and decide. Goodbye, October, thank you for bringing so many creative collections to inspire our interiors.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Hommey's Debut Tableware Collection

Every piece feels contemporary, colorful, and easy to style. Image credit: Hommey Colorful cutlery? Yes, please! Image credit: Hommey

Sorry, fellow UK dwellers, but first on the list is a launch more for our friends in the United States to celebrate. My jealousy is at an all-time high, because homeware brand Hommey, known for its cozy bedding, bath towels, and bedtime apparel, is moving into tableware for the first time.

Hommey dinnerware is the brand's first-ever collection for the table, spanning cutlery, ceramics, and napery. And all of Hommey's signature colors and laid-back style are included. The collection is simple but fun, putting Hommey in the running for a new best place to buy table decor ahead of the holiday hosting season.

And the best part? The collection is designed to be mixed, matched, and enjoyed together, each piece bringing a little more color and character to the everyday. Because, as Hommey says, "Why save the good stuff for only special occasions?"

2. CLOTH by Tom Morris for LAYERED

This yellow and brown colorway is the perfect subtle splash of color. Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson. Styling: Olly Mason. Design: Tom Morris x LAYERED Brown and blue are really having a moment, but this striped design makes it feel so timeless. Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson. Styling: Olly Mason. Design: Tom Morris x LAYERED I will always be an advocate for green underfoot — so stylish, so grounding. Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson. Styling: Olly Mason. Design: Tom Morris x LAYERED

Okay, this collaboration is a personal favorite of mine. Earlier this month, I had the privilege of attending the launch event for the LAYERED x Tom Morris rug collection, CLOTH, and I've been thinking about it ever since.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LAYERED has become one of my favorite places to buy rugs, as every piece embraces a contemporary colorway and pattern, but with a sense of timelessness. So it makes total sense for the brand to partner with London-based interior designer Tom Morris, who embraces a similar sense of craft and elevated, contemporary style.

Marking Morris's first venture into product design, CLOTH draws on Britain's rich textile traditions, bringing together his narrative-led approach to interiors with LAYERED's expertise in contemporary textile craftsmanship. It's perhaps the perfect underfoot layer for your home this season.

3. New Sofas from Schplendid

The ruffle trim and bolster pillows feel so romantic. Image credit: Schplendid A linen sofa adds a bit of soft texture to a living room. Image credit: Schplendid For something more dramatic, this deep teal velvet makes a statement. Image credit: Schplendid

Lucky for anyone currently trying to furnish an apartment or flat, Schplendid is celebrating the beauty of small-space living this month with three new sofas. Each piece is deliberately designed to deliver comfort and plenty of personality, but with a smaller footprint.

This collection is made for homes with narrow hallways, tight staircases, and multifunctional rooms. So no, you don't have to sacrifice style just because you can't fit a large sofa. Between the three designs, there is a range of sofa trends, colors, and materials to choose from. The Edie and Mini Margot are available now on the Schplendid site, with the Humphry available from mid-January. If you want to know a little more about the Schplendid sofa brand, we just did a comprehensive review of our favorite sofas from them, too.

4. ORIGINAL BTC Launches the Blossom Linear Portable At Decorex

This might be the perfect portable lamp for an elevated cocktail hour. Image credit: Original BTC The cordless design means you can stye it anywhere. Image credit: Original BTC

I've said it once; I'll say it a million times again: every home needs a varied mix of good lighting. This means a truly layered lighting scheme complete with table lamps, sconces, task lighting, and possibly even a few portable lamps for a bit of ambiance. Especially when it's a portable lamp as stylish as the Original BTC’s new Blossom Linear lamp, which officially launched at Decorex.

The Blossom Linear Portable Light combines a sculptural bone china shade with the flexibility of a rechargeable design. It has an almost Art Deco look with its elongated shade, gentle curves, and fine linear detailing, and was inspired by the delicate form of plum blossom. It's definitely not a piece you'd immediately guess was a portable lamp.

I'm imagining this warm, inviting glow across dining tables, bedside corners, and reading nooks. Where would you style it?

ORIGINAL BTC Blossom Linear Portable Light £299 at originalbtc.com

5. Ruggable Easy Care Wool Collection

The new natural materials add so much texture. Image credit: Ruggable There are a few different colors and patterns so you can choose a rug that's right for your space. Image credit: Ruggable The risen texture on this rug makes the room more visually appealing. Image credit: Ruggable

Honestly, Ruggable is always dropping a new and noteworthy launch or designer rug collaboration, but this month, the brand really caught my attention. Since releasing its all-in-one washable design, Ruggable has slowly been improving and reinventing that design. First it was the performance weave Jute rug, and now, well, the brand is introducing the Easy Care Wool rug — its first collection crafted from natural fibers.

As natural materials and tactile textures continue to shape interior design trends, Easy Care Wool embraces a nature-inspired palette of warm taupe, deep teal, earthy rust, soft oyster, creamy ecru and organic olive, alongside rich textures and considered detailing. Lauren Sherman, chief marketing officer at Ruggable, says, "We spend a lot of time listening to our consumers and understanding what they want from their homes, and natural materials were an important opportunity for us."

6. MG&Co. Introduces Its New Lighting Collection

A subtle touch of lacquer makes such a difference in a space. Image credit: MG&Co. How good does this light blue look styled with this colorway? Image credit: MG&Co.

If you love a thoughtful detail in your interior, then it's worth keeping one eye on what MG&Co. is up to. From whimsical cabinet pulls to very cool matchbox holders, the brand has mastered how to make the mundane more fun. And this October, the London-based homewares brand introduces a new lighting collection, bringing its playful approach to color, material and everyday design to a series of porcelain and lacquered metal lights.

At the heart of the collection is a study in contrast: the soft, warm glow of light through raw, textured porcelain, set against glossy lacquered metal. The collection spans pendants, spotlights, flush lights, and table lamps with both calm, understated and bold, expressive colors to choose from — think sky blue, olive, and cherry, alongside cream and pistachio tones.

7. Brewsters Paint

(Image credit: Brewers)

Planning a full renovation or refresh? Looking to get a new color on the walls this season? We all have our paint brands we know and love, but in the way of exciting newness, Brewers has announced the launch of its new and improved professional paint range, Albany.

Basically, it's the same trusted brand you know but with a new look and improved performance, and the range has been reformulated to deliver even greater quality, improved opacity, enhanced color accuracy and increased coverage. Sounds like all the things you need to avoid any painting mistakes, no?

The most interesting part to me, however, was that 64 decorators from across the UK tested the products in real-world decorating environments, scoring them against performance criteria like application, coverage, and finish. Feedback like 'Easily the best I've tried', 'Went on as expected. Second coat not needed. Covers well', etc., helped identify the products in the new Albany range.

Alongside the reformulated paint range, Albany has also refreshed its color card with the Albany Design Collection — a carefully selected palette of 128 shades. So, it's safe to say your next paint job is covered.

8. Christy's Autumn/Winter Bedding Collection

Sometimes the best refresh is a bedding refresh. (Image credit: Christy)

If you are looking to swap your bed linens for something that feels a little bit more autumnal (but still just as serene as you'd want your bed space), then meet Fig, the rich new shade of Christy's Autumn/Winter 2026 bedding collection.

This shade is available in soft sateen, quilted coverlets, rich velvet cushions, and coordinating throws. So no matter what your bed is missing, you can create a layered, sophisticated bedroom for the new season.

9. Studio Hagen Hall Launches Furniture

Delivered in three parts, two stained cherry veneer cylindrical legs and a smoked brown glass tabletop, the table has no mechanical fixings, with the weight of the glass locking the legs into place. (Image credit: Studio Hagen Hall)

I recently discovered the architecture and interior design practice, Studio Hagen Hall, just in time to catch that they will be launching their debut furniture release at the end of October — lucky us!

As of now, the launch is a singular (but incredible) coffee table. However, don't worry, this will be the first release in an ongoing series of pieces born from their bespoke approach to interiors projects.

Titled SHH-001, the sculptural coffee table captures the studio's design philosophy in a standalone piece — the ethos that furniture design should be approached with the same care as architecture and interiors. The table originated as a one-off coffee table for a modernist house refurbishment in Hampstead, designed as a solution to sit alongside an in-built corner sofa.

Now it's a piece you can bring into your own space.

10. Victoria Beckham x Westwing Tableware Collection

Every good host has the details locked down. Image credit: Westwing Butter dishes show you care about the tablescape. Image credit: Westwing

If you've been keeping up with designer launches and homeware releases at all, then you have probably caught wind of the Westwing x Victoria Beckham collaboration. There isn't much the former Spice Girl can do without gaining global attention. And, I must admit, the collection is very elegant.

Inspired by the 19th-century Arts and Crafts design movement (as well as her fashion brand's ready-to-wear collection), you can expect hammered metal finishes, rippled glass, and white embroidered linens. Frankly, it's mostly neutral pieces, but they are the kind of pieces that will remain timeless and that you can still pair with a range of schemes throughout the years.

Plus, it's time to get those holiday table setting plans in order!

Well, I simply can't believe that October has come and gone. I guess that means it's officially time to start decking the halls with all the best holiday and Christmas decorating ideas. And, of course, we are here to help.

Until next month, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to stay up on the latest and greatest in design.