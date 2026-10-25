Lighting is having a more expressive moment this year. The latest trends make room for sculptural shapes, fluid forms, and softer, more atmospheric light, so a lamp can bring personality to a room even when it’s switched off. I think of them as an evening character of a living room — one might draw you toward a book, while another gives a dark corner a little warmth.

When it comes to a living room lighting scheme, you might ask yourself, 'How many lamps does a living room actually need?' It's a question I get asked all the time as a stylist. And while there’s no magic number, I’d start with two lamps in most living rooms, then add another if the space is large, open-plan, or divided into different zones.

That’s alongside a ceiling light, if you have one. The point isn’t to go out and buy lighting to fill a room with lamps unnecessarily — it’s to create enough separate pools of light that you can turn off the big light and still feel comfortable, whether you’re reading, watching a movie, or having people over. Here's what I tell my clients.

This fringed lampshade — Soho Home's Derwent Table Lamp — adds a soft, layered glow to the space, bringing texture and an elevated feel even when switched off. (Image credit: Soho Home)

How Many Lamps Does a Living Room Need?

Two is my comfortable starting point for most living rooms. In a smaller space with a good ceiling light, one table lamp and one floor lamp may be plenty — a larger room, or one that includes a reading corner or separate TV area, could use three or more. I’d rather have a few lights doing different jobs than a collection of lamps all switched on at once with nowhere in particular to take the eye.

This is where I’d think about the room’s layout as much as its square footage. If your sofa and armchair sit in separate corners, for example, a lamp near each can make the seating feel connected without making the room look too symmetrical.

And if you already have a favorite table lamp, you don’t have to buy its twin — a floor lamp with a different silhouette can make the arrangement feel more relaxed and personal.

Where Should I Put Them, and What Should Each Lamp Do?

I’d start with where you spend time. A table lamp near the sofa can make evenings feel softer than relying on an overhead fitting, while a floor lamp beside an armchair gives you useful light for reading. A lamp on a console or sideboard can brighten a dim stretch of wall and make a display of books, art, or objects feel elevated. The best placement is usually the one that answers a small, everyday question — where do I need light, and what do I want this corner to feel like?

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It also helps to spread light around the room and vary its height, rather than concentrating everything in the center. Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs and KDLoves, advises planning lighting around how people will use the space, including whether it needs to work for reading or a desk area. "When it comes to the living room, your lighting is a crucial part of the overall design scheme and should be planned at the beginning of the design process," she advises.

That’s a useful reminder to think about outlets and switches early, too, especially if you’re planning a renovation. If you’re working with what’s already there, plug-in table and floor lamps can still give you that layered lighting effect.

What Should I Look for When Shopping for Lamps?

I’d look for a mix of practical and decorative pieces, and check that each one adds something the others don’t. A simple lamp with a fabric shade might give you a lovely soft glow; a sculptural base on a sideboard can act more like an object; and an adjustable floor lamp can put focused light right where you need it. Suzanne Duin, founder of lighting brand Maison Maison⁠, makes the case for combining ambient, task, and accent lighting — a helpful way to choose lamps by the job they’ll do, rather than by how many you think you should own.

"Whether you are designing a warm and relaxing space for the evenings, carving out a nook bright enough for reading, or working from home, the key is to balance these layers of lighting to help bring a room to life and emphasize different aspects of a scheme for different purposes," says Suzanne.

Scale matters, but I wouldn’t let measurements take all the fun out of it. A larger lamp can bring welcome presence to a generous side table, while a petite one might feel just right on a narrow console. Before you buy, check the lamp’s height, the light's reach, and whether its bulb and dimmer are compatible — then think about its color, material, and shape alongside the pieces you already own.

If you're looking for ways to tweak your living room lighting to make it feel warmer, these designer-approved tips will help you create a space that feels snug while looking elevated, too.

And if you'd like some help selecting pieces that work specifically for your space, explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc⁠.

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