If you design it well, your daily shower will become one of life's little luxuries. A moment of calm, quiet, and solitude — to prepare for the day or wash it away. Whether it's a walk-in shower, an enclosure, a shower over a bath, sunken, curved, or fitted with a luxurious seat, the latest shower trends prove that this space doesn't have to be purely functional; it can be pretty, too.

And while, yes, it's important to consider surfaces that will be easy to clean, that doesn't have to mean one-note. Mixing materials, from marble to timber, tiles, cement, and even textured glass, adds interest and will make the space feel more spa-like.

Below are 40 design-forward shower ideas to get you started.

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1. Open and Shut

Shower enclosures are cocooning, but this design still feels open. (Image credit: Pablo Enriquez. Design: Night Palm)

"Rather than enclosing the shower completely, I opted for a half-glazed screen to maintain a feeling of openness," explains designer Tiffany Howell of Los Angeles studio Night Palm. "It allows the room to read as one cohesive, light-filled space, more akin to a chic hotel suite than a traditional bathroom."

2. Curve Appeal

Why stick to straight lines when you could opt for something softer? (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Anna Carin Design. Styling: Claire Delmar)

The satisfying curve of the wall separating the shower from the bathroom in this project by New South Wales-based Anna Carin Design wasn't just for surface-level good looks.

"The house had two baths, but one was sufficient, so this room gave up its bath and became a better shower room," says principal designer Anna-Carin McNamara. "The curved tiled wall wasn't for decoration; it answered the existing door position and did away with the glass screen, which no one ever wants to clean. Practicality, done properly, reads as beauty."

3. Screen Queen

A door is functional, sure, but it can still be design-forward. (Image credit: Jen Huang. Design: House of Honey)

Beautiful, shapely brass double doors leading into the shower give this scheme by Pasadena-based House of Honey elegance — as does the rest of the material palette.

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"Our goal was to elevate the everyday," says founder Tamara Kaye-Honey. "Richly veined stone, warm brass, and reeded glass turn a daily routine into something more sculptural, sensual, and glamorous."

4. Glow Getter

Colorful glass bricks make such a beautiful statement. (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: Simon Astridge)

Glass bricks are going nowhere, and work well as a way to screen off a shower without losing light in the space. Created by London architect Simon Astridge, this amber-colored screen — made of Venetian glass bricks — stands out against the cream microcement walls and casts a warm glow over the scheme.

5. Check Mate

Tiles don't have to be expensive to be beautiful. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Studio Duggan)

A striped curtain and zellige tiles give this niche a theatrical edge. "We wanted something enveloping and bold, enclosing the shower in a jewel-like chequered box," says Tiffany Duggan of Studio Duggan. "The space lacks natural light, so we embraced the subterranean feel. It's good to have fun with smaller spaces, as it adds personality and a little playful jolt to the house."

6. Marble Might

If you can't drench a space in marble, frame the space instead. (Image credit: Design: Ca Pietra, De Rosee Sa)

De Rosee Sa design studio and Ca' Pietra stone and tile artisans collaborated on this beautifully veined shower niche. "There is something very unapologetic about giving a shower its own front door," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra. "Taking the marble around the opening, rather than keeping it behind the glass, changes the whole feel of the space. The shower becomes somewhere you step into, not an enclosure pushed into the corner."

7. Grid Lock

Grid patterns add structure and formality to a space. (Image credit: Michael P H Clifford. Design: A1000XBetter)

A heritage-style shower door extended over the vanity unit is a feature in its own right. "The materiality and design of a shower enclosure should be as intentional as every other selection in a bathroom," says Kirsten Blazek of LA studio A1000XBetter. "In this relatively small bathroom, we designed a custom brass shower enclosure that maximized the space and elevated the room's aesthetic, transforming a functional element into a defining feature."

8. Color Pop

Sometimes, pulling back on color makes it stand out even more. (Image credit: Michael P H Clifford. Design: Shane & Pierce)

"I wanted the shower to be its own special moment, slightly hidden around a corner to allow a layered su24 Walk-In Shower Ideasrprise as you enter the room," says Pierce Jordan of California/Texas design studio Shane & Pierce. "The Calacatta Rosa marble was found in Italy before the home construction began. I wanted to portray this space — with its typically feminine colorways — in a gender-neutral way, with hints of masculinity."

9. Curtain Call

Yes, shower curtains can be chic. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Urbanology)

Who said shower curtain ideas can't be stylish? Interior designer Ginger Curtis created a sensory, tucked-away retreat nestled behind some simple drapery.

"The key is thoughtful design — using luxe finishes, smart layout, and features like this stunning shower curtain instead of glass to soften the space and add style without shrinking it," she explains.

Ginger Curtis Social Links Navigation Interior Designer, Founder Ginger Curtis is the founder and CEO of Urbanology Designs. She's an award-winning designer known for her signature relaxed yet refined approach to design, creating modern interiors — and bathrooms — that a beautiful and also deeply human, layered with warmth, soul, and intention.

10. Double Trouble

A walk-in shower with dual heads is the epitome of bathroom luxury. (Image credit: Nick Sorensen. Design: Collective Design Build)

Designer Kami Schaffner says her clients wanted a shower idea that felt cohesively planned, "but the long, narrow footprint of the room — combined with awkwardly placed doors and windows — posed a design challenge."

"To make the most of it, we reimagined the layout and created a doorless walk-in shower, placing the tub inside the shower zone to form a modern wet room," she explains. "The open layout allowed us to go big — with dual showerheads, ample space, and designated zones for each person to store their self-care essentials."

11. Stone-Drenched

Enshroud your shower with stone for truly a immersive self-care moment. (Image credit: Manolo Yllera. Design: Julie Hillman)

In the space above, designer Julie Hillman wanted the shower to feel like part of the room. "I hid the faucets and everything in a niche so you can’t see anything but a glass box," she says. "It was important to me to use a powerful stone, and for the floor to continue from outside of the shower, so it's all cohesive. Then I used a leftover block of stone to create a stool with an organic shape."

Slab showers actually tend to make the space look more expansive. "I often specify large format tiles set horizontally, making the space appear larger," shares interior designer Julia Mack. "The result is virtually seamless and contemporary without all of the grout joints of a smaller, more standard tile."

12. Embrace Curves

A curvaceous shape makes for a cozy, cocooning shower. (Image credit: Three Birds Renovations)

Walk-in shower ideas are a great way to embrace unusual architectural details like nooks or curves. "We made a bold statement in this kids’ ensuite with a floor-to-ceiling tiled arch framing the shower like a work of art," the team at Three Birds Renovations says of the shower above. "It's fun, functional, and a little bit fabulous, showing how even the smallest spaces can pack a serious style punch."

The curved shower wall, clad in blue zellige Kit Kat tiles, gives the shower the same coziness and privacy of a traditional enclosure, but with the ease of a walk-in shower.

13. Seeing Stripes

A striped shower and a checkered floor can work together in perfect harmony. (Image credit: Alexandria Hall Photography. Design: Sarah Simmonds)

Striped tile configurations have been a big shower trend in recent years, especially when laid vertically. This simple layout has the illusory effect of heightening a room.

"We played on the low ceiling by using vertical striped tiles to visually stretch the height," explains designer Sarah Simmonds. "We also incorporated a flush ceiling-mounted shower head, shower niche, and concealed vanity mirror cabinet to help make the space work as efficiently as possible, allowing the colors, patterns, and textures to take center stage."

14. Framed Well

Framing an entrance makes your walk-in shower visually pop. (Image credit: De Rosee Sa)

In this bathroom, the same high-contrast stone seen in the tub, vanity, and shower spills over onto the door frame, inviting you in. This beautiful outline not only makes the space look more cohesive, but it also allows the small, tucked-away walk-in shower to really stand out.

"We framed the shower in the same warm-toned Viola marble as the bath, echoing its sculptural presence and drawing a subtle visual thread between each element," explains Eliza Davey of architecture and interiors practice, De Rosee Sa.

15. Integrate a Tub

Including a tub elevates you walk-in shower ideas to a whole new level. (Image credit: Dustin Halleck. Design: Sarah Montgomery)

If space allows, turn your walk-in shower into a fully immersive wet room idea by including a bathtub in the same area. This layout can transform the experience (try a cold rinse after a warm soak) and allow for a more cohesive visual design.

Sarah Montgomery says a shower-bathtub setup is sometimes necessary with an awkward blueprint. Faced with an awkwardly angled wall in the bathroom above, "We reimagined the space by designing a combined shower room," she says. "At the far end of this room — where the angled wall narrowed the footprint — we positioned a compact soaking tub that fit perfectly into the niche. Nestled beneath a window, the tub feels naturally integrated, as if it were always meant to be there."

16. Or a Shower Bench...

Combine clever storage and space to rest with a wrap-around bench that runs along the perimeter of your walk-in shower. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Urbanology)

For a true spa bathroom feel, add a shower bench. Inspired by European spas, Ginger Curtis at Urbanology Designs wanted to create a truly serene shower in the design above. "Stepping inside feels cozy, enveloping, and even triggers a dopamine release — it’s a space that nurtures both body and mind through Neuroaesthetics," she says.

17. Step It Up

Raising your walk-in shower is a functional design idea, but it also helps to visually zone your shower (Image credit: Walk in shower ideas-Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop. Photo credit Chad Mellon)

By raising the floor, you not only bring the shower area into focus, but you also section it off from the rest of the room so it remains dry and usable at all times. (It's a practical choice for plumbing, too.)

Lindye Galloway, founder and chief creative officer of Lindye Galloway Studio, was tasked with creating a serene shower retreat for her clients. "I've always wanted to incorporate a platform like this, and it was the perfect addition to divide the large bathroom with dimension," she says. "It created an elevated moment that highlighted this statement spa-like space."

18. Under the Stars

Showering under the stars? Yes please. (Image credit: Ariadna Puigdomenech. Design: Studio Go Ibiza)

Designing a shower under a skylight makes for a truly immersive experience. In the morning, natural light will help regulate your circadian rhythm; in the evening, you can moonbathe under the stars.

For the project above, designers at Studio Go Ibiza were designing a shower with accessibility in mind, but didn't want it to feel "adapted." "This en-suite bathroom, complete with a walk-in, captures that intent," says founder Sam De Ridder. "The existing skylight became the central anchor, around which we organized the layout, resulting in a space where daylight, access, and clarity come together seamlessly."

Skylights can also help prevent mold growth, reduce electricity bills, and sometimes even negate the need for a bathroom fan (if ventilation is built-in), not to mention being a great option for windowless loft bathrooms.

19. Book-Matched Marble

Nothing says luxury quite like book-matched marble. (Image credit: Future / Anna Stathaki)

"To achieve a luxurious look, it's important to choose materials that have real design integrity and solidity," says James at Drummonds. "Large statement pieces such as a walk-in shower are part of a trend for ever more luxury in the bathroom; we see this too in the increasing popularity of elements such as freestanding baths, too."

For beautiful symmetry that adds visual harmony to your shower setting, consider book-matched marble, as pictured above.

20. Double Doors

(Image credit: Sam Frost. Design: DISC Interiors Built by Plus Development)

As if the Arabescato marble wasn’t loud enough for this bathroom trend, this spacious shower speaks volumes with double doors, an extra dose of drama for a space that usually gets a simple curtain. "Perhaps it is the color of the door — in this case, it was powder-coated a soft white — or perhaps it is the shower door handle," says David John Dick, a cofounder of LA’s DISC Interiors. "Both are opportunities to bring a subtle moment of visual surprise to one’s space, and to break the mold."

21. Screen Queen

(Image credit: Edmund Dabney. Project by Holloway Li)

A custom shower screen injects visual interest, even in small bathrooms. Here, an amber resin panel inspired by Victorian architecture drenches the bathroom in a tangerine glow. "I would always make it go full-height of the room so you don't have to have any additional horizontal supports or armatures that can ruin the look," says Alex Holloway, creative director at London’s Holloway Li, when choosing a custom screen.

Even if bespoke resin panels like these aren’t exactly within reach, you can still make a statement with traditional materials that draw the eye. "Frosted, clear, or textured transparent materials are great because they are more forgiving than plain glass from a maintenance point of view," adds Alex.

22. A Twist on Minimalist

(Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Build: Evergreen Construction)

While standard showers are often rectangular or stuck in a cubicle, it pays to think outside the box, like this sculptural stall with curved walls. Who said minimalist has to mean boring?

For this cream-colored minimalist bathroom, Susannah Holmberg leaned into the natural shape of the circular shower. "We chose a small format tile that intentionally lays out with some variation, so it has the most lovely, matte, artisanal finish," she adds. "It reminds me of a seashell after being smoothed and rounded by the waves.”

23. A Shed?

(Image credit: Alicia Waite. Design: Buchanan Studio)

"Often showers are simply glass cubicles, but we felt that, for the design of this bathroom, it would be interesting to use the shower's 'walls' as a very decorative feature on the outside," says Angus Buchanan, creative director and co-founder of London’s Buchanan Studio. "We were able to create the symmetry with the WC shed and bring some color and pattern into the bathroom."

As a result, the opportunity for visual interest is flipped inside out; while shower wall ideas are often reserved for inside the cubicle, giving the shower its own structure creates a new way to incorporate shapes, textures, and materials — here, beauty is on the outside.

24. Center Stage

(Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Sara Story Design)

Create a new focal point by pulling your shower out of the corner or away from the wall. "This shower is in the middle of the room, which makes it unique — it’s a glass form with a metal structure, and the marble surround gives it height and an artistic, almost sculptural frame," says NYC-based interior designer Sara Story, who embraced the central placement with a showstopping base. "I used a very lively pattern of stone in the design — given the size of the space, it could handle it."

25. Color-Blocked

You don't need expensive tiles to create a bold look — use color instead. (Image credit: Michelle Boudreau Design)

The easiest way to give a small bathroom shower personality is by tiling it in unique colors. In this project, the multicolored space with unique patterns gives the shower area a big boost of personality and allows the shower head to really stand out. It also distracts from the shower's small square footage.

"To maintain cohesion with the property's color palette, I brought the same color scheme into the bathroom," says Michelle Boudreau, founder of Michelle Boudreau Design. "To add visual interest, I used standard-sized tiles and incorporated a captivating bold graphic pattern with a juxtaposition on the floor and the wall."

26. A Standalone Shower

The minimalist hardware and the glass partitions add to the unit's smart appeal. (Image credit: Paradowski Studio)

If you're lucky enough to have a large modern bathroom and want a stand-alone wet room, this one by Paradowski Studio is one to take note of. The design maximizes the beauty and versatility of marble, and the high-concept structure looks elevated, giving a hotel style bathroom vibe. "The minimalist clean lines stand in opposition to the maximalist scale of the free-standing shower block made of large-format marble slabs," say Zuza and Piotr Paradowski, founders of Paradowski Studio.

27. Stone Cold

With the magic of marble, the bigger the better. (Image credit: The Ingalls. Design: Kelly Wearstler)

Usually, spa and steam shower rooms are designed in a continuous stone that makes the room not only feel bigger but also calmer and more relaxing. A marble bathroom in a heavily veined design will add layering and depth to the room, as sometimes a single material can make a space feel too one-dimensional.

"We designed this shower area in Ceppo stone for a spa-like feel," says celebrity interior designer Kelly Wearstler. "The tribute stool in this space is custom-designed by us."

28. Hide Lighting

Especially in windowless bathrooms, lighting is key. (Image credit: Ryan McDonald. Design: Studio Gild)

Shower lighting ideas can be tricky, as you can't just install any fixture due to its high moisture environment. This is why recessed lights, or flush mounts, do well in such a space.

"Acrylic ceilings with diffused lights are perfect solutions to all your light troubles," says Nishita Kamdar, founder of Studio Nishita Kamdar. "And for those who like to bring in a mood — remember no bright, harsh lights — add in backlit wall fixtures and turn on the music to create a peaceful ambiance."

29. Storage Niches

They may seem like tiny details, but shower storage niches play a key role in how practical this space is. (Image credit: Kelly Marshall. Styling: Tessa Watson. Design: Mark Grattan)

Built-in niches look especially beautiful when carved in tiles. "The primary bathroom I designed for my clients immediately pulls from São Paulo," says interior designer Mark Grattan. "One of the very first moments I noticed on my first trip to Brazil a few years ago was the use of mosaic tile on many exteriors of buildings. However, the most unusual application was the living room and bathroom at Casa de Vidro. It felt refreshingly retro. I’ve never met a mosaic with abundance like this. It felt new, opinionated, and full of quiet noise. "

30. Timeless Terrazzo

Is there anything more timeless than terrazzo? (Image credit: Future)

This homeowner worked with the smaller dimensions of this spa and shower room by choosing terrazzo flooring and walls, which gave the space a sense of luxury. Integrated seating is raised above the floor, making these heavier details appear lighter.

The tap and shower head are from the Davinci collection at AF New York. These ceiling lights are from Delta Light.

31. Shower-Tub

Who wouldn’t want to be a guest at this house when you have a shower room this gorgeous? (Image credit: Future)

The warm woods, graphic tiles, and sleek fittings are beautifully combined in this space. We love that this wet room has incorporated a plunge pool, too, and even better that it's a deep tub that will cocoon you up to the shoulders.

In such spaces, experts suggest using wall-mounted faucets. "Having a floor-mounted solution can create more issues where the water can cause leaks over time when breaking through the sealed caulk at the perimeter of the space," says Alex Epstein, lead interior designer at Annapolis-based Purple Cherry Architects.

32. Pony Walls

Pony walls provide segregation without being too overpowering. (Image credit: Future)

This brick, pony wall separates the master bedroom from the shower room, without breaking the floor plan. These walls are actually great architectural additions to a room that retain the charm of an open-concept space.

"Pony walls are nice as a soft architectural separation while keeping the visual feel open and airy," says interior designer Kristen Pena at K Interiors.

33. Squeeze Into an Alcove

Make a feature of an awkward space. (Image credit: Ben Gebo)

This stylish shower room boasts a porthole window that offers views of the outdoors. It creates a whimsical vibe and gives the room a special look. The white tiles ensure the space feels clean, breezy, and welcoming, while the views and architectural arch remain the focal points of the room.

The step-up shower with the door also ensures that the room feels secluded and a special unit within the bathroom.

34. Statement Stone

Stone comes in so many different colors, so make a moment of it. (Image credit: Jannat Vasi)

The green marble bathroom sink continues through the glass shower partition to become the seating in the shower. It looks particularly special when juxtaposed against the white tiles in the space.

The continuous stone also gives the room a design touch, while the brass/gold stool adds a pop of color to the otherwise muted space.

35. Alfresco Enclosure

Showering under the sun... or stars? (Image credit: Matthew Millman)

A great way to make a small bathroom feel brighter is by making it alfresco; or adding a skylight above. The natural light streaming from above will make this space feel airier, cheery and more welcoming.

Plus, the light well will double as a design feature in the room and make the square footage feel not so tight anymore.

36. Mixed Marble

A shower seat in a contrasting marble is so cool. (Image credit: Photography / Nicole Gerulat)

While it is common to see a white marble bathroom, it is truly a unique visual to see different colored marbles make home in a bathroom. Take this space, for example — the white walls, juxtaposed with the heavily veined marble seating give this bathroom a striking look.

If you want to pack your small shower with personality, this is a good design trick to follow. You could even add some marble bathroom accessories to add other colors to this space.

37. Lave Stone

Lava stone is popular in the kitchen, too. (Image credit: Future)

While it is usual to see stone, such as granite, marble, or travertine in bathrooms, as these offer a luxurious and spa-like ambiance, it is quite unique to see lava stone make an appearance. The strength and versatility of this material allows it to go through several types of treatments, which is impossible with ceramic or marble.

This is a great stone for tiles and wall claddings, counters, bathtubs and even sinks.

38. Natural Beauty

Faux marble has come a long way. (Image credit: Future)

Thanks to manufacturing technology developments, the marble look is available at a fraction of the cost of authentic marble. These realistic alternatives are also easier to care for than the real McCoy. When it comes to tiles, bigger is better. Fewer grout lines create a fuss-free, uninterrupted finish that’s hard to achieve with smaller tiles.

This shower makes a big impact, thanks to a simple mix of marble, chrome, wood, and very little else. The walk-in design creates a luxurious, open feel, especially when installed with a fixed shower panel and minimal framing.

39. Crittall-Cool

Steel-framed glass is a timeless look. (Image credit: PR)

Crittall-style windows are enjoying a moment. In fact, metal-framed windows — first invented in the 19th century — are so popular that their comeback includes doors and partitions, too. Elevate a monochrome scheme with a metal-framed shower panel.

Here, it pairs well with the vanity unit. What its basin lacks in depth, it makes up for in width, extending into the shower to create a handy shelf.

40. In the Frame

The industrial aesthetic of this shower enclosure speaks volumes about the 1892 Manhattan warehouse it calls home. (Image credit: TBC)

Crittall-style glass translates well in the bathroom, where creating a stylish space that feels both light and open but retains an element of separation is a key objective. Pair an industrial aesthetic with classic metro tiles or ramp up the luxe with marble.

If you have an unusually shaped bathroom like this one, go for a custom-made enclosure. If you’re worried about the bathroom looking too industrial, team a natural material like marble with the steel frames to give it a spa vibe.

FAQs

Can I Put a Walk-In Shower in a Small Bathroom?

We all know showers are a better solution than a bath in a small bathroom, but are walk-in showers still a good idea, or is a traditional enclosure best? While walk-in showers typically take up more square footage than a shower cubicle unit, there's no reason why you can't scale it down.

"A walk-in shower can actually make a small bathroom feel larger," says Ginger Curtis. "It opens up the space visually and eliminates the visual clutter of a bulky tub or framed shower door."

Even a small corner can be dedicated to a walk-in shower. Just remember to use a glass screen (if it's not a dedicated wet room) to prevent water spray.

Is a Walk-In Shower a Good Idea?

Walk-in showers are usually a sound choice for your bathroom, but as Emma Scott, director of client design at C.P. Hart, says, it depends on the unique layout of your bathroom and, of course, your personal preference.

"A walk-in shower offers a more seamless, simple look, is easy to maintain, and the layout can be created to suit the space," she says. "However, be mindful that since it's not enclosed, it can sometimes feel colder because it doesn't contain the steam. Walk-in showers also typically require more space than an enclosure to ensure the water from large shower heads is contained."

What are the Disadvantages of a Walk-In Shower?

While walk-in showers have many functional and aesthetic benefits, they're not without their drawbacks. As mentioned, walk-in showers may feel a little cooler without the enclosure to trap steam.

"That’s where materials and layout matter," says Ginger. "I often skip the glass door and use a luxe shower curtain instead — it adds texture, softness, and makes the space feel less rigid or cold. It’s also easy to switch out if your style evolves."

Rebecca Hughes, founder and creative director of Rebecca Hughes Interiors, says she actually prefers enclosed showers because they help contain the water, citing drainage and extraction as common problems of walk-ins. "For this reason, we would always recommend having a separate enclosed shower," she says.



Looking for small bathroom ideas, specifically? Just because the room may lack space doesn't mean it has to lack style. From bold colors to wallpaper, slabs of marble, and clever architectural features, small spaces are perfect for big ideas.

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