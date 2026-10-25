"Moving Back to the State Where I Grew Up Was a Big Deal for Us" — Scaling Down and Embracing Moodiness Was Key to This Philadelphia Home's Renovation
Bright, airy spaces are played off against dramatic moodiness to bring out the best of both in a design duo’s home
Step through the front door of this home in Philadelphia and the first thing that strikes you is the confident contrast between light shades and dark, pale oak and rich woods, dramatically veined stone and mellow clay walls.
Perhaps it’s little wonder, given that its owners, Brittany and Benjamin Hakimfar, made the move from the West Coast to the East Coast for this modern home, trading the sunny interiors of LA for the more grounded aesthetic of Brittany’s home turf. "Moving back to the state where I grew up, having worked both in New York and LA, was a big deal for us," says Brittany.
Brittany, who trained under designer Waldo Fernandez before she and Ben set up their own interior design practice, Far Studio, took some of LA’s understated glam — all white oak and plaster finishes — and mixed it with moodiness, conjured by materials such as black zellige tiles and plaid wallpaper. The result is an assured balance between refined design and practical living.
Though their home required little structural work, its expansive proportions needed scaling down. "It was about creating intimacy," says Brittany. "Rather than emphasizing size, we wanted the layout to encourage gathering, with spaces for entertaining, family time, reading, music and quiet retreat."
As a result, the schemes vary between embracing — such as the moodier gray-blues of the library-cum-music room or the cocooning charcoal walls of the attic den — and amplifying, including the coffee-and-cream neutrals of the sitting room and the airiness of the entry. Anchoring the living spaces, the kitchen and family room serve as relaxed hubs for the family, including Liv, nine, Leo, seven, and Lex, three.
Brittany describes the original interiors as "being so dark, they felt medieval. I thought, 'Perfect, I’m going to change everything'. I wanted to make sure that no surface went untouched." Out went the heavy window treatments and monotone interiors and in came a dynamic blend of materials and finishes. "Of course, there are still dramatically dark moments," she says, "but texture makes all the difference, whether that’s a chocolate velvet sofa, a papered ceiling, fluted cabinetry or hand-finished plasterwork."
These are the kinds of striking design motifs that Brittany says are easier to flirt with when you are your own client. "For example, it was great not to have to convince anyone to have an all-black zellige-tiled bathroom or moss-green plastered walls," she says. "The downside, of course, is that it took years longer to finish, because I kept sending the carpenters off-site to finish more important jobs."
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Those delays were worth the wait, however, and now life revolves around nurturing a family while taking care of projects. "The changing seasons are a dream," says Brittany. "In winter, the neighborhood looks like a snow globe, which is magical. Home feels like a place of welcome and also a refuge."
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Specializing in interiors, travel, food, lifestyle and thought pieces, Emma J Page is a UK journalist, editor and commissioning editor. She has a prolific freelance career, writing for publications including Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, The Times Magazine, House & Garden, The World of Interiors, Stella, Architectural Digest, The Telegraph Magazine, Food & Travel and Evening Standard among many others. An influential voice among a number of genres, she regularly writes trends pieces, in-depth profiles, homes stories and interiors news. Her first book, London Shopfronts, in collaboration with photographer Rachael Smith, was published in autumn 2021 by Hoxton Mini Press.