Step through the front door of this home in Philadelphia and the first thing that strikes you is the confident contrast between light shades and dark, pale oak and rich woods, dramatically veined stone and mellow clay walls.

Perhaps it’s little wonder, given that its owners, Brittany and Benjamin Hakimfar, made the move from the West Coast to the East Coast for this modern home, trading the sunny interiors of LA for the more grounded aesthetic of Brittany’s home turf. "Moving back to the state where I grew up, having worked both in New York and LA, was a big deal for us," says Brittany.

"We added a custom steel and glass front door to maximize the light in the space," says owner and designer Brittany Hakimfar. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

Brittany, who trained under designer Waldo Fernandez before she and Ben set up their own interior design practice, Far Studio, took some of LA’s understated glam — all white oak and plaster finishes — and mixed it with moodiness, conjured by materials such as black zellige tiles and plaid wallpaper. The result is an assured balance between refined design and practical living.

"We love to entertain here," says Brittany, who designed a bar with blackened steel and glass shelving, hand-painted brass cabinet fronts and a tap from Brizo. Walls are finished in a paper designed to look like hand-painted plaster. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

La Redoute ÉDITÉ Chico Round Acacia Coffee Table With Rattan Shelf £479.99 at La Redoute UK A coffee table that combines wood and rattan is an ingenious way to sneak in extra texture — try this one from La Redoute for size.

"I designed this space, right off the dining room, to introduce a bit of 'wow'," says Brittany. "But at the same time, it’s also functional, and it makes entertaining easy." (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

Though their home required little structural work, its expansive proportions needed scaling down. "It was about creating intimacy," says Brittany. "Rather than emphasizing size, we wanted the layout to encourage gathering, with spaces for entertaining, family time, reading, music and quiet retreat."

"This space is moody, but if you look closely, you can see the texture and beauty of the tonal toile wallpaper," says Brittany. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

Zara Home Round Decorative Ceramic Vase £39.99 at zarahome.com An earthy ceramic vase grounds Brittany's scheme — and for a similar look, you'll find plenty like this at Zara Home.

"We love it when guests come in and get a pop of unexpected pattern from this compact space," says Brittany, who contrasted a classic bucolic wallpaper with a dramatic marble basin. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

As a result, the schemes vary between embracing — such as the moodier gray-blues of the library-cum-music room or the cocooning charcoal walls of the attic den — and amplifying, including the coffee-and-cream neutrals of the sitting room and the airiness of the entry. Anchoring the living spaces, the kitchen and family room serve as relaxed hubs for the family, including Liv, nine, Leo, seven, and Lex, three.

"I enjoy how this space mixes finishes, from the bluestone Belgian flooring to the lighter white oak cabinetry with dark metal accents," says Brittany. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

Soho Home Cooper Wall Mirror, Antique Brass £595 at Soho Home Ltd Soho Home's Cooper wall mirror is a near-perfect match for the vintage version Brittany sourced.

"We took what was an unfinished attic and created a space that feels like an escape, with a moody vibe. Ben and I love to hang out here and watch a show once the kids are in bed," says Brittany. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

Brittany describes the original interiors as "being so dark, they felt medieval. I thought, 'Perfect, I’m going to change everything'. I wanted to make sure that no surface went untouched." Out went the heavy window treatments and monotone interiors and in came a dynamic blend of materials and finishes. "Of course, there are still dramatically dark moments," she says, "but texture makes all the difference, whether that’s a chocolate velvet sofa, a papered ceiling, fluted cabinetry or hand-finished plasterwork."

"This is truly a sanctuary and an oasis that we love," says Brittany, who chose a clay wall finish and chocolate browns to echo the expansive views from the window. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

These are the kinds of striking design motifs that Brittany says are easier to flirt with when you are your own client. "For example, it was great not to have to convince anyone to have an all-black zellige-tiled bathroom or moss-green plastered walls," she says. "The downside, of course, is that it took years longer to finish, because I kept sending the carpenters off-site to finish more important jobs."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an unusual move, the couple added an all-black bathroom to their eaves sitting room. "We wanted the feel of a spa, with a steam shower," says Brittany. (Image credit: Brian Wetzel and Anna Spaller)

Those delays were worth the wait, however, and now life revolves around nurturing a family while taking care of projects. "The changing seasons are a dream," says Brittany. "In winter, the neighborhood looks like a snow globe, which is magical. Home feels like a place of welcome and also a refuge."

For more inspiring home tours and design ideas, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.