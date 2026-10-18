Heard of Schplendid Sofas? I Visited This Still-Quite-New Brand's Showroom and Put Their Couches Through Their Paces

If you're looking to invest in a sofa right now, Schplendid is a British brand worth knowing. Heard of them already? Great, but if not, it might be because this sofa brand is, at the time of writing, only a year old. However, its founder, Rohan Blacker, is also the brain behind brands including Pooky and sofa.com, so I might suggest you're in good hands on that front.

Schplendid's major selling points? We're talking all-natural fabrics and fillings, eight-way hand-tied springs (a traditional craft I have a real soft spot for), and thoughtful construction. But, when all is said and done, you want to be satisfied with the 'sit' of a sofa when it arrives at your house, and without making an appointment at Schplendid's London office to test them for yourself, you might be nervous to invest.

That's where I come in. I headed across London to the brand's riverside showroom, where I met with managing director and co-founder George Williams to get into its sofa ‘ingredients’, but also sat on, and edited down to my favorites, the brand's already quite extensive seating offering. From frame construction to natural upholstery, George walked me through the details most people wouldn't think to ask about. Having spent over years working with furniture myself, I know how much these seemingly invisible elements matter when choosing a sofa.

But, really, I'm here to offer my guidance on which of these sofas might work best for you. This article, and this testing process, has no commercial relation to the brand, other than that if you happen to buy a sofa from one of our links, we'll receive a small cut. These sofas are all quality, but when it comes to buying one, you need to find the one that suits your own preferences. So, here's I rated them.

What's Underneath a Schplendid Sofa?

Image 1 of 2 A closer look at what goes into a Schplendid sofa, from the eight-way hand-tied springs and beech frame to the natural coconut fibre padding. It's the craftsmanship you don't usually get to see. (Image credit: Future) George walked me through Schplendid's upholstery collection, comparing the softness of cotton velvet with the heavier (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Schplendid uses eight-way hand-tied coil springs, a suspension method that, instead of relying on the simpler zig-zag spring systems (very often) found in contemporary sofas, ties each coil in eight directions to form an interconnected foundation. Of course, the proof is in the sit, and what interested me most was how differently the sofas responded, depending on cushioning and proportions.

Schplendid offers a 50-day return period, which George explained also applies to made-to-order sofas. A sofa is a really personal purchase, especially when you're customizing it, so that's a pretty reassuring offer.

Albion

Image 1 of 4 I love how the single bench cushion gives the Albion such a clean silhouette. And that Marmalade Mohair! (Image credit: Future) Its seat cushion lifted to reveal the internal support structure beneath the seat bench. (Image credit: Future) A discreet button fastening secures the bench cushion to the sofa frame, keeping it from shifting every time you sit down. A small but clever consideration. (Image credit: Future) The Albion has a firmer back than you might expect, and being on the shorter side, I'd add a lumbar cushion when sitting upright. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Schplendid's Albion is the kind of sofa that draws you to sit. This silhouette is soft without looking sloppy or somewhat casual. In the showroom, it was upholstered in Schplendid's new Marmalade Mohair — a bold choice that I really responded to in person.

The mohair, sourced from South Africa and woven in Belgium with a cotton backing, comes in 6mm pile and is wonderfully tactile. The depth gives the upholstery a richness that shifts as the light catches it. For me, this is when a piece starts to speak my language. Fabric isn't just a finishing touch. It can completely transform a sofa's character, and it's one of the details that make a sofa look more expensive, from how the piping reads to how sculptural or relaxed the silhouette looks.



I appreciate that the upholstery wraps around the sofa, including the backs of the cushions and on the internal support structure beneath the seat bench. That kind of detail makes a piece feel properly finished from every angle, especially if you want to float it in the middle of a room. The single bench cushion creates that clean, continuous seat, without the uncomfortable gap between two cushions. It's also reversible, which is always a practical advantage. Turning a cushion helps distribute everyday wear, so one side isn't doing all the work. As a stylist who is an expert in fluffing sofas, less maintenance is always favorable.

On top of that, the Albion’s firm, angled back lets you relax without fussing with loose cushions. Almost all their sofas' back seats are 80% goose and 20% feather. As someone on the shorter side, I needed an extra cushion behind me to sit upright comfortably — something to keep in mind if you like your feet on the floor and don't want to perch on the edge. While this makes the Albion great for lounging and for those on the taller end of the spectrum than me, it does mean the sofa is a bit deeper than it first appears. In a smaller living room, especially if you want to push it up against a wall, pay close attention to the measurements.

Personally, I think this sofa deserves some breathing room. If you have the space, try floating it away from the wall. Its shape is too lovely to tuck into a corner simply.

Lenny

Image 1 of 5 For reference, I'm on the shorter side, and I found the seat generous without feeling swallowed by it. Also, how lovely does that Pinot Velvet cushion look against the Heather Mohair? A color combination I'd happily steal for a living room. (Image credit: Future) A little detail I always appreciate. The beautifully finished folding along the cushion edges. (Image credit: Future) I love how the Heather mohair sits alongside the Pinot and Tawny velvet cushions. The contrast gives the softer pink a little more depth and sophistication, without losing its romantic charm. (Image credit: Future) From this angle, you can really appreciate the Lenny's proportions and silhouette. I always look at the relationship between the arm, seat and back when testing a sofa. (Image credit: Future) This is where mohair really earns its reputation. Run your hand across the pile and you'll see the color shift almost instantly. Personally, I love that little bit of movement in an otherwise beautifully tailored sofa. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Continuing with Schplendid's fabulous new mohair velvet collection, the Lenny was upholstered in the color Heather, and I honestly couldn't get enough of how sweet it looked. I immediately imagined it in an elegant interior, surrounded by burgundies, powder blues, and perhaps a few antique pieces. The mohair has such beautiful richness, and I especially love how the piping traces the sofa's silhouette. Even the skirt feels beautifully tailored, with the velvet falling into soft, deliberate folds around the base. It's exactly the kind of decorative detail we're seeing more of in this year's sofa trends, and the Lenny wears it beautifully.



I deliberately sat down for a photograph because I wanted you to see how the feather-filled cushions actually behave when someone's sitting on them. And there's a definite ooh moment when you settle in. The filling is generously packed, so the cushions hold their shape and provide plenty of support, but they still feel soft as they give beneath you. I felt particularly well supported through my back. The seating has a slight angle, which gives it a relaxed feel, although compared with the Albion, the Lenny has a slightly shorter back and a more cushioned, tailored appearance.



Schplendid upholsters both sides of every cushion seat — even the ones you’re not supposed to see. I love this. It means you can flip them whenever you want, so you don’t end up with one side faded and tired while the other stays pristine. If you spill something (and let’s be honest, it happens), you have options. Just always check the care label before you go wild with the cleaning products.

As much as I adored the Heather mohair, I could also picture the Lenny in a heavier linen. The skirt would take on a more relaxed, a little rumpled character, whereas the velvet gives every fold and seam a more deliberate, dressed-up finish. It's a lovely example of how the same sofa can have two completely different personalities depending on what you choose to wrap it in.

Edie

Image 1 of 3 I have a soft spot for sofas that look like they've been passed down rather than delivered yesterday. And that skirt! It gives the Edie so much personality. (Image credit: Future) The sprung seat keeps its shape, and those two bolsters are there when you want a little extra support. (Image credit: Future) Now, this is the angle I'd want you to see. Those box pleats are beautifully tailored, and I particularly like how the skirt falls neatly around the base. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Schplendid clearly listens to feedback, and its newly designed Edie stole the show for me. Designed for small-space living, it delivers comfort and plenty of character without taking up too much space. They've even considered narrow hallways (a very real London delivery issue, and one that doesn't get nearly enough attention when we're shopping for compact sofas).

The skirted sofa isn't new, but I love what Schplendid has done with the Edie. The classic dressmaker detailing, tailored box pleats, and curved camelback give it the character of a piece collected over time. I'd happily style this alongside contemporary furniture and vintage finds, perhaps a sculptural coffee table or an antique side table. I think that contrast is what would make the Edie particularly interesting in a modern living room.

Despite its tailored look, Edie isn’t stiff or formal. The integrated sprung seat has bounce and plenty of support, and the two bolster cushions are a thoughtful touch. Both George and I (very different heights) found it comfortable. No loose seat cushions means no endless plumping — just sit, get up, and it still looks fabulous. George also explained that feedback on Schplendid's earlier sofas highlighted how angled backs could leave awkward gaps between the sofa and the wall. With the Edie, they've addressed that by introducing a straighter, wall-hugging back. It's a practical improvement, especially for smaller living rooms where every centimetre matters.

The Edie is now available, with prices starting at £2,300. It's worth noting that it’s not currently available in the new mohair velvet, but having seen it in linen, I wouldn't necessarily want to change that. The fabric works with the tailoring and gives those box pleats the definition they deserve. For me, this design is serious proof that a smaller sofa doesn't have to look or feel like a compromise.

Wee Bonnie

Image 1 of 3 Wee Bonnie 3 seater in Off Off White Linen (Image credit: Future) This is the Big Bonnie modular sofa in Flax heavy linen, featuring a 115cm depth and an ottoman configuration in the showroom. (Image credit: Future) A closer look at the Wee Bonnie's construction, showing the thickness of the feather-filled seat cushions and the upholstered, padded frame beneath. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The Wee Bonnie is a classic, lounge-worthy sofa that could fit into almost any home. Its relaxed appeal invites you to stay a little longer and makes your sitting area an even warmer, more welcoming retreat. Inspired by the cloud sofa (think slouchy, ultra-plush modular design), the Wee Bonnie has a distinct personality. Having both sat on and sold the cloud, I can say the Wee Bonnie’s feather-filled cushions are noticeably denser. They’re soft but not floppy, with a nice weight. While there's plenty of softness to sink into, Schplendid's traditional construction, including its coconut fibre padding, adds a more substantial, grounded feel.

At 100cm deep, this is definitely a sofa you sink into, and I certainly did. Being on the shorter side, I appreciated that despite the generous depth, my feet could still comfortably reach the floor. That said, I'd personally add a couple of cushions behind my back when sitting upright. For curling up with your feet on the sofa, however, the depth is ideal. If 100cm isn't quite deep enough for you, Schplendid has also designed the Big Bonnie, with a deeper seat at 115cm and 6cm-wide square arms. Personally, I'd reserve this one for a larger living room, where you can really make the most of those proportions without overwhelming the space.

All that softness comes with the need for regular plumping. Feather-filled cushions naturally compress and shift with use, so you won't get that perfectly structured sit every time. I personally don't see that as a flaw — it's part of the appeal. But if constant cushion plumping isn't for you, it's worth exploring more structured alternatives before committing.

Vesper

Image 1 of 4 The Vesper in Pinot Cotton Velvet, showing both versions of its arm design. The original higher arm sits on one end, while the refined, lower arm is visible on the other. (Image credit: Future) The original Vesper design features a tall, angled arm and generously filled cushion, creating a more enclosed seating experience. (Image credit: Future) Following customer feedback, Schplendid lowered the arm and reduced the cushion size, allowing for a more open sightline while retaining the Vesper's distinctive silhouette. (Image credit: Future) The Vesper armchair takes on a softer, more romantic character in Rhubarb & Rose, part of Schplendid's collaboration with Piglet in Bed. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

How gorgeous is the Vesper in Pinot cotton velvet? Honestly, this sofa is pure temptation. Maybe it’s the rich, winey color, or the way those high sides make you feel a little glamorous just looking at it. And that beautifully tailored skirt? Chef’s kiss. It’s a modern twist on a classic, but with a real sense of attitude. Schplendid describes it as the sofa that would pour you a Negroni and dim the lights.

Originally, it featured tall, slender arms that enclosed the sitter, with a slightly angled back that gave it a wonderfully enclosed silhouette. But George explained that customer feedback revealed a practical drawback: those beautiful high arms could restrict your peripheral view when sitting back. So, Schplendid tweaked the design, lowering the arms into a gentler slope and reducing the arm cushion size. You can see the evolution in the third image. It's a thoughtful adjustment that makes the sofa more practical without losing its distinctive character.

Now, I’ve actually sat in this, and I can tell you, ‘cocooning’ doesn’t even start to cover it. If I almost disappeared into the Wee Bonnie, the Vesper armchair took cocooning to another level. The seat is deep and bouncy, and once you park yourself, you’re not getting up anytime soon. That’s due to the supportive sprung coil base and 80% goose down, 20% feather dense cushions. Ideal for a cinema room, or for those never-ending, but equally beautiful, living room days when you want the sofa to make a statement without losing comfort.

What’s really charming is the skirt. It takes what could be a statement piece and gives it a soft, almost romantic edge. There’s a hint of old-school charm, like it would look totally at ease next to a distressed leather armchair or an ornate antique. But in Pinot velvet? Somehow, it still fits right into a modern space. It's a bold sofa, yes, but one of those pieces you could design an entire room around.

Margot

The Margot is a quite similar sitting experience to the Vesper, but with a noticeably more compact frame, making it especially appealing for smaller living spaces. As George explained, “We recognise that people living in smaller spaces deserve the same comfort and beautiful design, and we wanted to accommodate that.” That's exactly what they've done with the Edie, too, which was designed with smaller city homes in mind.

The lower arms and back give the Margot a lighter silhouette, while the less angled back means you can nestle it right up against a wall without wasting valuable floor space. The tailored skirt remains, bringing that lovely softness and subtle traditional character to an otherwise streamlined design.

In the showroom, the Margot was upholstered in Dry Martini velvet, a shade that's difficult not to fall for. Understated, yes, but certainly not boring. I’m imagining it paired with blush pink, deep burgundy and rich, dark woods. Burled wood, perhaps?

Having tested the sofas, seen the construction up close and spoken with George, I came away impressed by Schplendid's approach. The sofas are comfortable, each offering a different sitting experience, but what stands out to me is the thought behind how they're made and how they'll hold up over time.

There are practical considerations, too. Schplendid's sofas can be made to come apart for delivery where narrow hallways or awkward access might otherwise be an issue. Add to that its 50-day free returns policy and warranty, and there's a reassuring level of consideration for what happens after you've placed your order. These aren't necessarily designs chasing the next trend. They're familiar silhouettes that have been refined through experience and customer feedback, with enough versatility to work in different homes as tastes evolve.

After eight years working with furniture, I know that comfort alone doesn't make a great sofa. Construction, longevity and how a piece adapts to your home matter just as much. Schplendid understands that, and it's why I'd happily put the brand on my shortlist.



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