Sandwiched between the Fashion Week and Frieze frenzy and the comeback of everything festive, November in London can feel like a bit of a non-month. But if you think that is enough of a reason for the Big Smoke to go quiet on culture, design, and all things restaurants and bars, well, you will be surprised.

Including the hottest reservations at London's best restaurants to wine and dine side by side with the city's foremost cuisine connoisseurs; the most exciting art appointments deserving a mention on your agenda; and a colossal museum reopening in one of London's buzziest neighborhoods following an 11-year restoration, here are the top five things to do in London and look out for this November.

The Design Moment — The Nue Black Aesthetic

Multidisciplinary artist and designer Tejumola Butler Adenuga is one of the protagonist of The Nue Black Aesthetic, a forthcoming group show landing in London's Design Museum, featuring works by 16 names redefining the field. (Image credit: Tejumola Butler Adenuga)

The Design Museum. November 6-August 8, 2027

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Read editor Hugh Metcalf's latest zeigeist edit? Then you should know that Black homes, and design more widely, are enjoying a moment. The rise and rise of pan-African style is best embodied by the Design Museum's forthcoming group exhibition The Nue Black Aesthetic, a major new showcase masterminded by author and journalist Charlene Prempeh of A Vibe Called Tech and Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival fame (more on the latter in our October guide to things to do in London). Bringing together more than 100 objects curated into six sections, the display rejects the idea of a monolithic identity, instead proposing a 'Nue' era defined by nuance and the varied, diasporic traditions of contemporary Black designers: keep an eye out for a think piece exploring precisely that. Key design highlights include a stunningly tactile braided rocking chair by Taiba Akhuetie, Tejumola Butler Adenuga's sculptural Àgbalàgbà (Elderly) Chair, and an evocative, textured installation by Mac Collins, Open Code.

Book your ticket for The Nue Black Aesthetic.

The Art Pick — Hyundai Commission: Tarek Atoui: Hold at Tate Modern

Unveiled in time for Frieze Week, Tarek Atoui's 11th annual Hyundai Commission for Tate Modern, Hold, sees the artist and composer transform the industrial architecture by weaving organic elements, traditional materials, and modern technology into a living musical instrument where visitors can physically feel sound vibrations. (Image credit: © Tate Photography (Kathleen Arundell). Courtesy of the artist)

Tate Modern. Through April 11, 2027

One of my favorite appointments on the annual Frieze Week agenda, the unveiling of Tate Modern's Hyundai Commission captures the city's artistic scene at its best — immersive, collective, and totally free to experience. Now in its 11th edition, Hold, the 2026 edition, is the brainchild of Lebanese artist and composer Tarek Atoui, and was revealed during a special live performance hosted on the eve of the Frieze fairs' return, the inaugural instalment of a six-month improvisational programme where international musicians will take turns in activating the room's wind-driven and electronic frequencies. Functioning like a "living orchestra", Hold plays with the combined sensory effects of light, texture, and sound to absorb visitors in a pulsating cloud that can be felt with every inch of your body. Sculpted from Issey Miyake textiles coated in conductive, bass-generating paint, the piece gathers 3D-printed bamboo-dust horns, Uzbek trumpets, and Southeast Asian mouth organs into a vibrating system suspended in space and time.

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The Cultural Spot — London Museum Smithfield

Launching on 28 November, London Museum is set to become a new vital center for culture and community in Smithfield. (Image credit: © Secchi Smith)

London Museum Smithfield. From 28 November

Following an 11-year, £437-million transformation, London Museum is very nearly ready to welcome its first visitors on 28 November. While much of the upcoming launches and spectacular programming set to take place all around it remains under strict embargo for a handful more weeks, I got an exclusive preview of the site during a hard hat tour of the address earlier this month and can confirm: London Museum is the free-to-all hub for culture and community the city of London was desperately missing — a place to learn more about the Big Smoke, get inspired, and become one with its people and architecture. Reviving the beautifully restored, Grade II-listed Victorian General Market and the 1960s Poultry Market at Smithfield, the institution is a collaboration between studios Stanton Williams, Asif Khan, and Julian Harrap Architects.

Expect a sweeping journey through 450,000 years of regional history and an explosive exploration of London's vibrant food scene, unraveling across multiple galleries and lounge areas. Four tailored dining destinations are set to debut on site, powered by Green & Fortune, while writers and curators Ruby Tandoh and Jonathan Nunn (Vittles)'s London Tastes will get to the matter of food through a spotlight exhibition, public events, and day-to-night activities produced in partnerships with Morley's chicken shop, Punchdrunk Enrichment, and Hive Curates. Right alongside the complex on the museum's historic footprint will be The Poet, a highly anticipated multi-story pub launched by the acclaimed team behind Hackney's Sune, helmed by chef Charlie Tayler. There is so much more to look out for in the coming months as this masterclass in architectural conservation and civic storytelling unfolds. Stay tuned.

Learn more about the opening of London Museum Smithfield.

The Foodie Find — Lunette

"My food is not about being 'clean' or 'natural,'" explains Lunette's Florence Knight. "It is about being true to taste and form — creating dishes that excite me, and that I want to eat myself." (Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson)

Lunette at St. Clement

There are openings you only hear about once, and addresses that, once opened, you never stop hearing about. 180 Quarter, with its hotspot-packed premises reuniting Soho House former CEO Nick Jones's new hotel, St Clement, alongside in-house restaurant Café Clement and cocktail destination Bobbi's Bar, Toklas, and Corner Shop 180 under the same roof, is definitely one of the latter. Launching this month, Lunette, the highly anticipated debut solo venture from Sessions Arts Club alumna, chef Florence Knight, is the latest establishment to set up shop in what has become London's undiscussed 'It' development. Knight's deeply textured approach to cuisine lands in a brand new skyline sanctuary, teasing diners with an ever-changing single menu of four or six courses, each packed with bold flavor juxtapositions, color, and just a pinch of spice. The dining room inserts warmth into the brutalist context of 180 Strand while remaining largely neutral: audiophile Devon Turnbull has designed custom sound systems to transform the industrial architecture, Alexander Kirkeby provides tactile, light-bending glassware, and artisanal pottery from Tetsuya Otani and Michel Francois grounds the tables, while the utilitarian-elegant staff uniforms are by Alex Eagle Studio — the finishing touch by its namesake, who is 180 Quarter's mastermind.

Book your table at Lunette.

Where to Drink — alto 19

Warmth and good times are up for grabs at alto 19, a new rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant signed by studio Holloway Li. (Image credit: Milo Hutchings. Design: Holloway Li)

alto 19

It opened on October 15, and yet alto 19, a 100-cover rooftop bar by studio Holloway Li, has already made its way to the top of my hit reservation list. Created by the minds behind the hip Locke Canary Wharf and located nearby, this new, moody nightlife cove finds its strength in its passion-red palette and flair for tactile textures, channeling the lure and mystery of 1960s Hitchcockian film sets. Inside, the evening unfolds around a bright tomato marble bar, with plush velvets and high-gloss burgundy lacquered surfaces proving London's growing affair with red bars is far from over. As days continue to shorten, wrap-around windows draw the glowing skyline inside, making alto 19 the perfect autumn escape to soak in atmospheric warmth, panoramic views, and the unparalleled comfort of modern Mediterranean dining.

Book your table at alto 19.

Nearly seven years since relocating to the British capital, I still think one of the city's greatest perks is that, as long as you have energy left to search, you never run out of things to do in London. Revisit our earlier edition of October highlights for moments that matter beyond trends, or head to our lifestyle pages for a full immersion in the current zeitgeist.

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