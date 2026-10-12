Before, This Dated Earl's Court Apartment Had Been Totally Gutted — Now, It's an Elegant Monochromatic Home That Feels Timeless
"Timeless and elegant, with a soft boldness running throughout," this renovated apartment proves that neutrals don't need to be boring
A refurbishment doesn't always need to mean modernizing. There's a common misconception that the 'complete transformation' of a period home means it will inevitably lose its sense of character and history. As this Earls Court apartment has so artfully proven, that doesn't have to be the case.
When Marina Abesadze first viewed the home, it was a far cry from the open-plan, bright, and airy modern home it is today. Abandoned for several years, this Georgian apartment had fallen into complete disarray. Although the home's potential was still clear — with all the beautiful original architectural features you can expect from Georgian properties — a cloak of dust and stains overshadowed any signs of the apartment's former glory. But Marina knew that beneath the peeling walls and worn carpets was an elegant family home begging to be brought back to life.
With help from Delve Architects and Styling Neutrals' Katarina Laurent, she did exactly that. With a brief for something "timeless and elegant, with a soft boldness running throughout," the apartment has been thoroughly transformed. A neutral color scheme forms the backdrop for Marina's rich collection of art and antiques. The updates were chosen with the home's history in mind, and thoughtful material choices and luxurious finishes honor its Georgian roots, all while bringing it into the modern day.
The Brief
After years without upkeep, this grand Georgian home was found in complete disarray when Marina first viewed it. Not only were the finishes outdated and the carpets stained, but there were also major functional issues that needed addressing — the heating and insulation were in as sorry a state as the chartreuse-colored walls.
But even with all this working against it, Marina still saw potential for it to be something truly special. "The space was definitely extremely run-down and in need of lots of love and patience, but it had spectacular potential, and I was filled with ideas on how to reimagine it," she explains.
Immediately upon viewing the property, Marina could envision this space as her new family home. A true testament to the prevailing beauty of Georgian architecture, no matter how outdated, there's just no beating the grand sash windows and high ceilings in homes from this period.
It was these unique architectural features that made the home stand out to Marina. It had character, of course, but there was also a sense of fluidity in the layout that felt like a good fit for her family home. "We fell in love with the expansive, lateral space offered by the apartment and prioritized creating a home with flow and a sense of purpose, from the bedroom wings to the entertaining spaces," she says.
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Enhancing and building upon this sense of flow was one of the leading goals in the renovation. Finding a way to build cohesion across the apartment, while also creating clearly defined areas to fulfil the various needs of the family, was, in many ways, the primary goal. So much of this was inspired by what the home already offered, and the natural expansiveness found in the original property. Similarly, from an aesthetic standpoint, Marina again sought to amplify and enhance the natural beauty of this period property, restoring it to its former glory rather than transforming it into something different entirely.
Marina says her goal was "to lean into the grandeur and period features of the apartment, whilst turning it into a perfect family home suitable for modern living."
The Process
But as much potential as the apartment held in its original form, Marina knew bringing this space into the modern day was not going to be an easy task. This was not simply a case of a lick of fresh paint and a new light fitting; this flat required a complete internal refurbishment.
But as anyone who has attempted to modernize a period property knows, the path to renovation is never a simple one. It was a lengthy process to even secure a licence to alter it, delaying the project right from the jump. And, as luck would have it, the challenges didn't end there.
"We ran into plenty of challenges throughout the process right from the beginning when we were initially prevented from putting up scaffolding to reach the fourth-floor apartment," shares Marina. And as the Delve team began stripping the apartment back to its structural shell, there were plenty more unexpected surprises for them to find. But none they couldn't handle. Marina says, "The Delve team, StylingNeutrals, and Sobart were all integral throughout the process of dealing with and overcoming anything that came our way."
Marina was able to mold this space into a layout designed to support her family. Finding a balance between fluidity and separation was key, and was achieved by constructing a separate bedroom wing, removed from the living and entertaining spaces, allowing for a higher degree of privacy for the family members.
The modern kitchen was also moved from the back of the property to the front, creating a further distinction between the privacy of the bedrooms and the social nature of the entertaining spaces.
The Design
While the team at Delve Architects and Katarina Laurent from Styling Neutrals both played significant roles in bringing this space to life, it was Marina's own personal style that really informed the design of this home. Her love of art and antiques is clear throughout, with vintage finds and new designs living side by side for a true transitional design style.
There's a clear stylistic language that remains consistent, with a soft, neutral color palette applied to each room, making the apartment feel like one cohesive space. While this is certainly a popular finish right now, with many modern design projects displaying the same pared-back approach to color, for Marina, this was not a question of following a trend, but rather a core facet of her design preferences.
"I have always gravitated towards neutrals for a backdrop to a space, as I think this creates the best connectivity between rooms," she explains.
In opting for a gentle, neutral foundation, Marina was able to leave space for further experimentation in her decor, without risking overwhelming the space. The neutral tones also serve to accentuate the natural beauty in the home. "In this apartment specifically, the various neutral shades I chose accentuate the spectacular light which flows throughout, whilst allowing me to experiment with accent pieces that add interest," says Marina.
Thanks to the simplicity of the base, Marina was able to build up depth and character through materials, architectural details, and textured finishes. Panelled walls and checkerboard floors bring a sense of drama to the living room, while marble-clad walls create a true spa bathroom experience. Wooden parquet flooring brings warmth and an added vintage appeal to the living areas of the home, while up above, elegant crown molding accentuates the Georgian origins.
If there's one thing this home has perfected, it's the art of decorating with neutrals. Proving there's nothing boring about this color scheme, this design still manages to make an impact without having to rely on bold colors and statement-making prints.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.