An armchair has a funny way of becoming everyone’s favorite seat — or the one that looks lovely in the corner but somehow never gets sat in. That’s why I wanted to try a selection of John Lewis armchairs⁠ in person, from playful bouclé shapes to more classic, sink-in styles. A photo can tell you whether a chair will work with your scheme — it can’t tell you if the seat is firm, the back supportive, or the arms comfortable enough to rest on.

I spent time sitting in chairs, paying attention to those small but very real differences — seat height and depth, how much support the back gives you, whether you can curl up with a book, and if the cushions need constant plumping. As an interior stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, I’m always looking at the details as well as the overall shape — the texture of a fabric, the finish on a frame, or the bit of design that makes a chair feel special. If you’ve read our reviews of John Lewis' sofas, you’ll know I like to see how a piece looks and feels beyond the product photos.

I chose a handful of John Lewis armchairs I could find in store and imagine in a Livingetc reader’s home — pieces with a little personality, as well as practical appeal. These are my honest impressions from trying them myself, and there’s no commercial relationship to disclose beyond the fact that John Lewis may pay us a commission if you buy through a link in this article.

Of course, an accent chair⁠ has to earn its place visually, too. Some of the chairs I tried are made for long reading sessions — others feel more like conversation pieces, bringing a bit of personality to an empty corner. I’ve shared what stood out to me, what I found comfortable, and the little compromises worth knowing about before you choose one.

Pillow Lounge Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Pillow Lounge Armchair £349 at John Lewis

The shape was what caught my eye first. I like the contrast between the exposed metal frame and the generous cushions that wrap around it, especially the bulky arms — it feels more interesting than a standard occasional chair. The seat height felt familiar to me, and at 175cm I could sit back with my feet comfortably on the floor. John Lewis lists the seat height as 42cm.

The seat itself is firm, and you sit on it rather than sinking in. The back feels a little softer, but still supportive, so the overall impression is quite upright. The deep seat gives you room to curl up with a book, but I wouldn’t choose it as my go-to chair for properly lounging. The arm cushions are lovely and soft to squeeze, though they may need a little plumping after you’ve been leaning on them. The green fabric feels soft, and the chair feels stable. For me, it would make a stylish conversation chair in a living room — a distinctive shape that looks inviting, even if the seat is firmer than its name suggests.

John Lewis customers currently rate it 4.2 out of 5, based on five reviews. That’s only a handful of opinions, but it’s a positive first impression from the people who’ve bought it.

(Image credit: Future)

Elephant Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Elephant Armchair £249 at John Lewis

The name makes sense as soon as you see it — this chair has a rounded, almost elephant-like shape, with generous arms that seem to hug the seat. It’s playful and a little unexpected, which is what caught my eye. The Natural Bouclé has a pronounced looped texture, and the chair feels firm and steady without being difficult to move.

You sit more on top of the seat than sink into it. The seat feels low and firm, while the back is also quite firm; the arms, by contrast, are comfortable and sit at a natural height. At 175cm, I could sit back with my feet on the floor, but I wouldn’t choose this for curling up or stretching out with a book. It feels better suited to sitting upright and chatting. I’d add a small cushion for extra back support, but the seat itself feels stable and doesn’t need plumping. For me, this is an accent chair that brings a playful shape into a room — and one I’d use to create a conversation spot rather than a lounging corner.

John Lewis currently lists five customer reviews, with an average rating of five stars. It’s a lovely early endorsement, even if it’s still based on a small number of buyers' experiences.

(Image credit: Future)

Piro Swivel Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Piro Swivel Armchair £599 at John Lewis

The first thing I noticed was the swivel — and, once I sat down, I couldn’t stop turning. It’s a surprisingly fun detail, even if this chair doesn’t spin effortlessly; the base feels solid, and it takes a little push to get moving. The low, rounded shape has a contemporary, understated look, and the cream bouclé brings plenty of texture. In person, though, I could already see how easily marks show on the pale fabric, and how the loops could become disturbed with wear.

The seat felt medium to me, but the chair is low enough that I found myself sinking back rather than sitting upright. The extra cushion is comfortable, but I wanted more support behind me from this swivel accent chair. The arms are quite firm, too, so they’re not the softest place to rest your elbows. My only hesitation is that the chair looks more inviting to lounge in than it feels in practice. I’d choose it for its sculptural shape and tactile finish — and for the pleasure of swiveling — rather than for long, supported reading sessions.

John Lewis currently shows a five-star average from five customer reviews. That’s a small sample, so I’d treat it as a snapshot rather than a clear consensus.

(Image credit: Future)

Hoxton Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Hoxton Armchair £349 at John Lewis

The Hoxton was one of the first chairs I wanted to try. The tubular chrome frame gives it a little 1970s character, while the chocolate chenille softens the look and feels lovely to touch. It has the presence of an accent piece — the sort of chair that could start a conversation before anyone has even sat down.

I expected the rounded back cushion to be more of a design detail than a comfortable one, but it sits in just the right place to support my lower back. I’d describe the seat as medium to firm; John Lewis calls it firm, and I can see why, as you sit upright rather than sink in. You can stretch out a little, but the upper back isn’t supported, so I wouldn’t choose it for reading or a long lounge. The slim tubular arms look elegant, though they’re not the most comfortable for resting your arms. The chair feels light and easy to move, giving it a less grounded feel than a heavier design. Despite its delicate-looking frame, though, it felt reassuringly steady when I gave it a gentle wobble test.

So far, the Hoxton has earned five stars from 11 customer reviews, with shoppers describing it as "stylish and a beautiful statement armchair".

(Image credit: Future)

Falmouth Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Falmouth Loose Cover Armchair £699 at John Lewis

The Falmouth has a more traditional feel than the other chairs I tried, but the navy color gives it a little more presence. The moment I sat down, I noticed how different it felt — this was the softest chair I’d tried at John Lewis that day. You really sink into it, and the wide, deep seat makes it easy to settle back. The cushion behind you feels supportive, while the soft arms are comfortable to rest against. Its loose cover and oversized French seams add to that relaxed, slightly undone look.

My only thought is how much tidying it needs. The cushions are so soft that they don’t spring back into shape after you get up, so you’ll need to plump and straighten them regularly if you like your chair to look neat. If you’re happy with a more relaxed, lived-in feel, that softness is also the Falmouth’s great appeal.

(Image credit: Future)

Eva Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Eva Armchair £699 at John Lewis

The Eva was one of the chairs I was most curious to try. Its upholstery looked wonderfully soft, and the curved shape has that lovely mix of old-world character and something more contemporary. Sitting in it, I found the seat medium to firm — you stay supported rather than sinking in, and the low seat encourages a more upright perch. The back is fixed, which helps it keep its neat, finished look without needing much fuss.

The detail that makes the chair interesting is also where it gives up a little comfort. The oak capping along the arms frames the shape beautifully, but it’s hard under your elbows, so it isn’t somewhere I’d settle in for a long reading session. With its generous proportions and substantial feel, the Eva is better suited to conversation than curling up or lounging. It has enough presence to hold its own in a room, though; the velvet-like upholstery adds softness and polish, while the wood keeps the look from feeling too formal.

(Image credit: Future)

Plank Armchair

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis Outlet Plank Armchair £359.28 at John Lewis

The Plank was one of those chairs I wanted to try as soon as I saw it. Its shape feels distinctive, with the exposed oak frame bringing a strong, linear note to the design and the upholstered seat and arms softening it. The natural chenille is lovely to touch, and the padded arms are comfortable to rest on. I found the seat medium in firmness — supportive enough to feel settled, without feeling too rigid.

This is a low, deep chair, so it encourages you to curl up rather than sit bolt upright. There’s plenty of room to settle in with a book, and I can imagine it working beautifully in a reading corner. The back feels supportive, although I’d add a cushion if you prefer something softer behind you. John Lewis also gives the Plank a medium comfort rating, which felt in line with my experience — its structured cushions are designed to hold their shape and need less plumping. It currently has a five-star average from six customer reviews — a promising response, even if it’s still a small sample.

(Image credit: Future)

The right armchair can do more than fill an empty corner — it can become your favorite place to read, unwind, or take a little break from everyone else. If you’re still looking for the one that feels right for your space, Design Lab by Livingetc⁠ can help you find pieces that work with your room and your style.

And for more ideas to bring home, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter⁠ — your next favorite chair might be waiting in your inbox.