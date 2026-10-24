How to 'Task Light' Your Home Properly — Advice for Nailing This Functional Lighting, Without Spoiling Your Home's Good Looks

Lighting is the foundation of any beautiful home. It's what sets the mood and makes your space feel inviting. But your lighting isn't just there to serve an aesthetic purpose; it's also fundamental to the functionality of your space.

When we talk about function-led lighting, what we're really referring to is task lighting. It's a crucial aspect in planning your home's lighting scheme. It's what allows you to cook, to clean, to read. It is, ultimately, the thing that makes your home liveable, supporting you through your daily routine. And yet, despite its importance, so few of us seem to really understand what it really is, or how to use it correctly. Often, it's disregarded in favor of the instant gratification of a pretty but superfluous light fitting, paying little attention to how it will actually impact the space.

When done well, your task lighting can be just as beautiful as it is functional. Sure, it's there to make your life easier, but that doesn't mean it can't look good while doing it. For far too long, task lighting has been reduced to the ugly but necessary part of the design process. Something simply there to tick a box rather than to delight or excite. But this is not the case. Here, lighting designers explain the importance and reward of task lighting for a scheme that's both aesthetic and practical.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

What Is Task Lighting?

Low-hanging pendant lights can provide very effective task lighting for your kitchen island. (Image credit: Leandro Bulzzano. Design: A-G Estudio)

Task lighting is a term that gets thrown around an awful lot, but what exactly does it mean? "Task lighting is lighting designed to support a specific activity, providing focused illumination exactly where it is needed," explains Vanessa Macedo, associate lighting designer at luxury architectural lighting design company John Cullen Lighting. "Whether you are reading, cooking, working at a desk, or applying make-up, the aim is to make the task comfortable and practical without straining the eyes."

Unlike decorative accent lighting, the main priority of task lighting lies in its functionality. It's there to make your space work better in a practical sense, supporting you through the necessary steps of your daily routine, rather than having a specific style or look.

"I think of task lighting as a functional requirement of a fixture rather than a particular style," agrees Kiersten Hoiland, founder of bespoke lighting design firm Hoiland Studios.

More often than not, we think of task lighting as being limited to LED strip lights or bright overhead lighting, but, according to Kiersten, this doesn't have to be the case: "A beautiful pendant can provide task lighting if it directs sufficient light onto the surface below, just as a discreet linear LED lighting fixture can."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So long as the light is focused on a specific function, any type of light can technically be classed as task lighting.

Where to Use Task Lighting in Your Home

The height of this floor lamp makes it perfectly suited to illuminating this small table. (Image credit: Château Royal. Architecture: David Chipperfield Architects. Design: Irina Kromayer, Etienne Descloux, and Katariina Minits)

Task lighting is most commonly referenced in kitchens and bathrooms, where the room has an obvious function, but in reality, this style of lighting can benefit practically any room in your home, within reason.

Just because other rooms may be less actively 'functional' doesn't mean task lighting would be entirely redundant — it's all about identifying your habits and routines, and building your lighting scheme around that.

"Do you read in bed? Work at the dining table? Apply makeup at your sink or a separate vanity? Those conversations reveal specific lighting needs that a furniture plan alone won’t tell you," explains Kiersten. A home's lighting scheme shouldn't be one-size-fits-all; it should support your specific needs and routines. So if you wind down with a book before bed, a small reading light by your bedside table may be a good idea, or, if you tend to work at your dining table, you may benefit from a good light fitting over the table.

Having said this, there are some applications that will be relevant for the majority of homes. For example, "A hallway primarily needs comfortable illumination for moving through the space, while a kitchen needs more deliberate lighting at its work surfaces," Kiersten explains.

You don't need to overcomplicate your task lighting, as Vanessa says, "In a living room, task lighting could be as simple as a floor lamp beside an armchair." It's all about identifying the tasks that require focused illumination and adjusting your design accordingly.

How to Plan Your Task Lighting

Set the mood for an evening wind-down with a bedside reading light. (Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin. Design: Tabitha Isobel)

"The most successful lighting schemes combine several layers, each serving a different purpose," says Vanessa. Task lighting and accent lighting should be considered as two halves of a whole, each needing the other to fully realize their maximum potential.

A layered lighting scheme is the backbone of a beautiful home, and both your task lighting and your accent lighting are integral to the overall effect of your design. As Vanessa explains it, "Task lighting provides the functionality, ambient lighting establishes the overall mood, and accent lighting adds depth by highlighting architectural details, artwork, or materials."

However, just because task lighting serves a functional purpose doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with the fitting you go for. The main consideration should be how the fitting responds to the activity it's there to support. For example, Kiersten says, "I often consider concealed linear lighting beneath kitchen cabinets, adjustable lamps beside reading chairs, directional bedside lights, and well-shielded recessed fixtures above work surfaces." These fittings are chosen with a specific purpose in mind, ensuring a more reliable, successful effect.

But Kiersten notes, "Placement and glare control matter as much as the fixture itself." Think about exactly what purpose you want it to serve, and design it to support that one task. So, for example, "A reading light should illuminate the page without exposing your eyes to a bright source. Kitchen lighting should reach the worktop without your body blocking it."

Task lighting is there to make your life easier, reducing any friction or difficulty. However, the risk with bright, focused illumination is the possibility of glare or unflattering shadows, so you'll need to work to counterbalance this as much as possible in your design. "The important thing is to choose fittings that direct light onto the working area without creating glare or unwanted shadows," agrees Vanessa.

Not only will the positioning of the light impact this, but so too will the bulbs you choose. In fact, understanding light bulbs is one of the most crucial steps in planning a flattering, effective lighting scheme. Go too bright, and your space will feel like a doctor's office — sterile and unflattering. However, go too dark, and the task lighting will become redundant, unable to fulfil its duty.

"Rather than focusing solely on the lamp (bulb), consider the quality of light produced by the complete fitting, including its output, beam angle, color temperature and color rendering," suggests Vanessa.

Generally speaking, the experts tend to opt for a warm color temperature, sitting somewhere around 2700K, for a glow that feels functional without being sterile. "Task lighting doesn’t need to be cool white to be effective," explains Kiersten. "We recommend 2700K when the other light sources in the same space are 2700K and 3000K in closets, mechanical rooms, and garages."

You'll also want to adjust your requirements depending on the setting. So, for example, "In areas where accurate color perception is important, such as dressing areas or kitchens, a high color rendering index (CRI 90 or above) is particularly beneficial," says Vanessa. However, for lights that are there to support tasks such as reading, where the color accuracy is less relevant, this isn't something you'll have to be as concerned with.

For a more adaptable design, it's worth considering dimmable lighting. This will help you adjust the mood and atmosphere of your space with ease, while still providing the necessary function-led illumination. For this, Kiersten says, "Look at the lumen output rather than wattage, and confirm compatibility with the dimmer. Many architectural fixtures have integrated LEDs, so the same considerations apply even when there isn’t a replaceable bulb."

The Task Lighting Rules All the Experts Follow

The best task lighting offers an even, warm glow, without glare. (Image credit: Studio Bosko/Giulia Maretti Studio)

As simple as task lighting may be, there are some definitive rules experts swear by to get it right every time.

First of all, to know what to do, it's often best to start by understanding what not to do. And, according to Kiersten, "One of the biggest misunderstandings is that making the entire room brighter will solve a task-lighting problem." As she explains, the issue often lies with where the light is coming from rather than how much of it there is. So even if you have a super bright overhead light or ceiling fixture, you may still find that your countertops are still in shadow. Instead, you need to plan your lighting to fix the exact issue at hand.

Similarly, Vanessa shares that one of the most common problems she runs into is a 'brighter is better' mindset. "Excessive brightness, poor positioning, or exposed light sources can create glare and make a space uncomfortable," she explains. You're always better off working with a warmer, pared-back base, and adding brighter task lighting as needed.

The right lighting should make your space feel more welcoming and inviting; however, when you don't take enough time to consider the potential for unflattering shadows and glare, you can end up with the opposite result. This is why so many designers rely so heavily on overhead lighting alternatives when designing a space.

For the best results, experts recommend starting with a thorough consideration of how you'll actually use your space, accounting for the intricacies of your lifestyle and routine, and finding ways to reflect them in your design. "Identify the activities, where they happen, and whether you’ll be sitting or standing. Then consider how light will reach the task without being blocked or reflected into your eyes," suggests Kiersten.

The earlier you do this step, the better. For a guideline, Vanessa says, "Plan the lighting alongside the furniture and interior layout, rather than adding fittings once everything else is decided." This approach helps to ensure a more cohesive finish and a sense of harmony across your space.

Whenever possible, the experts recommend incorporating a dimming setting, as well as having separate controls for each fixture. It may make the process more complicated, but the level of control it offers you over the atmosphere of your space makes it worth it.

It's important to take a holistic approach to your home's lighting, seeing the decorative fittings and functional ones as part of one cohesive whole, rather than two distinct things. For Kiersten, this is a fundamental step in her design process. "We establish the decorative fixture locations and then assess where architectural lighting is needed to support the room’s function, aesthetic, and the client’s preferences," she says. "Each additional layer should have a purpose."

Now that you've got to grips with exactly what task lighting is, it's probably a good time to get shopping. We've compiled all of our favorite places to shop for lighting, so all you have to do is add to cart.

For more design ideas and advice, subscribe to our newsletter.