"I Took Kelly Wearstler’s Masterclass and Realized It Was Time to Follow My Dream" — This Interior Designer's Bold Home Set the Tone for Her Creative Portfolio
Set in the lush hills of Australia’s Yarra Ranges, this spectacular home is also a laboratory of ideas for the owners’ design studio
For seven long years, Ruby and Patrick Shields have spent their evenings and weekends building their dream house. They bought the property during their early twenties, when Ruby was working as an art director in advertising and Patrick was a second-year carpentry apprentice.
In search of a place of their own and somewhere to experiment, they found it in the hills of Australia’s Yarra Ranges, an hour’s drive from Melbourne. From the moment they stepped inside this modern home, they knew it was the one. "It felt like a treehouse, sitting above a canopy of gum trees," says Ruby. "It was so stunning we named it The View."
The early-1980s structure was far from finished. The lower level had no connecting staircase and consisted mostly of an exposed frame carved into the hillside — a deal-breaker for many buyers, but the Shields saw it as the perfect project for Ruby to express her interior design instinct and for Patrick to gain hands-on experience.
The project reached a turning point during Covid. "I took Kelly Wearstler’s masterclass and realized it was time to follow my dream," says Ruby. "I loved interior design and wanted to do it all the time." By the end of the renovation, she had launched her design practice, Studio Shields, with their own home as its strongest manifesto.
Living in the house meant tackling one room at a time. Together, Ruby and Patrick designed and made everything, from the smallest details such as the brass twisty handles to the sculptural joinery. "We had to think hard about how to make things interesting, how to elevate our budget," explains Ruby.
The challenge of making the most of limited funds was probably a blessing in disguise, as the results speak for themselves — not least in the precision of Patrick’s craftsmanship. "I call him 'Perfectionist Pat'," says Ruby. "He’s a stickler for all those fine details. I give direction, and he just makes it so much more perfect. It’s what makes us the best team."
In the main bedroom, one of Patrick’s bespoke pieces stands out: a carved headboard made from reclaimed wharf timbers. "We called it 'Where Dreams Subside,' because it’s such a beautiful backdrop to fall asleep to each night, with its little redwood flowers notched into the timber, like a meadow," says Ruby.
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"I consider myself a bit of a bowerbird with objects," she adds, referencing the native Australian bird known for collecting vivid, colored items to build its courtship structure. "It’s about finding those unique, weird pieces to combine into a narrative."
Perhaps the home’s most defining element is its bold color palette, drawn from the landscape on a sunny autumn day: muddy browns, tinges of rust, shades of green and a splash of electric baby blue on the ceiling — something cool to energize the saturated tones.
Odditi's printed Avant Garden bedding looks like a textured bedspread — so go a step further with a quilted design that's thick enough to cozy under through winter.
Looking at the Shields in their home, there’s no doubt it’s where they belong. The warmth, the eclecticism, the layered textures all mirror their personalities. "That’s one of our key drivers," says Ruby. "A home should feel completely, unabashedly like its inhabitants."
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Anna Bisazza is an Eurasian freelance journalist whose mixed Italian and Chinese heritage means she can’t quite decide if spaghetti or noodles came first. Guided by restless curiosity and a belief that creativity is the one language that transcends borders, she writes about art in its many guises. Over the past handful of years, she has focused on interior design and architecture, conversing with the homeowners and visionaries behind some of the world’s most intriguing homes. Her stories bring these spaces to life in international newspapers and magazines. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from New York University and a Master’s in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong.