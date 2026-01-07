7 of the Best Things Our Editors Reviewed Last Year That We're Still Recommending in 2026

We try to get as hands-on as we can with as many products as possible before we recommend them to our readers — yes, part of what we do is help you cut through the noise and find the most stylish products for your home, but that only goes so far. If they're not practical, comfortable, or deliver the goods (whether that be a coZY sit, a brilliant coffee, or a good night's sleep), our word on what's in style can only go so far.

The most glowing review of any product that comes through the Livingetc office? That our editors still use them after the testing period is done. So, I asked the team, which products you put to review have passed the biggest test of all — time?

From espresso makers and pizza ovens to bedding and home fragrance, these were 10 of our favorite things in 2025, that we're still recommending to all our friends now that we're in 2026.

Breville Barista Sense Espresso Machine

A new release for 2025 that was our espresso machine tester's favorite of the year. (Image credit: Breville)

Reviewed by Reviewed by Olivia Wolfe Coffee Expert and Design Writer

"It's no secret that I've tested a lot of espresso machines this year — all with their own fabulous high-tech features. However, the Breville Barista Sense machine is one I keep going back to. There is a lot of customization opportunity when it comes to grind size and perfecting the art of brewing that ideal espresso shot.

And, since it's semi-automatic, you can steam your own milk and hone all your milk frothing techniques. It's similar in function to other machines on the market (like the KitchenAid Semi Automatic machine), but it has a slightly slimmer size if counter space is an issue (and it is in my small apartment kitchen).

ripple+ Essential Oil Burner

This chrome oil burner delivers on good looks and making your home smell amazing. (Image credit: ripple+)

Reviewed by Reviewed by Amiya Baratan Home Wellness Writer

"As someone who spends most of her time writing about the best in home fragrance, ripple+ Essential Oil Burner is one of my favorite things to enter my scenting rotation this year. It gets major points for design, and while it might not be everyone's cup of tea, I love the idea of a diffuser-style format making a statement in form.

More importantly, the essential oils sold alongside the burner are tailored to match your mood, so you can switch based on how you're feeling. My current favorite is the fig-led Dream Essential Oil. And if you prefer something more natural, you can use other natural essential oils with the burner, too. It's sleek, makes your home smell great, and is a conversation starter, too. Win-win-win."

Gozney Arc XL

Deputy editor Debbie compared this new, large Gozney oven to her own Ooni pizza oven. (Image credit: Gozney)

Debbie Black Deputy Editor

"The Gozney Arc XL pizza oven was definitely my product highlight of 2025. A major step up from my Ooni Koda 12, both in terms of style and cooking capabilities, its massive cooking area and in-built digital thermometer have meant my husband and I have now perfected our restaurant-quality homemade pizzas down to a fine art (if I may say so myself).

Gozney heralds the model as “the world’s most advanced compact oven” and while the technical specifics might not be my forte (though I can confirm the model has two-layer heat retention) making and eating pizzas at home is, and I can confirm it’s the best I’ve ever had.”

Cozy Earth Silk Pillowcase

Our readers have loved US brand Cozy Earth for bedding this year. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

Emma Breislin Interiors Editor

"I knew I liked Cozy Earth's silk pillowcase when I first tried it, but do you know when I really realized how good it was? Over this Christmas break, while staying with family and friends, and didn't have it with me. I woke up every morning with my hair all over the place, it got oily really quickly, and it definitely lost a lot of its luster.

'What's going on?' I thought to myself. I guess it's true that sometimes you don't know what you've got until it's gone..."

Rise & Fall Deep Fitted Sheet

This best-selling fitted sheet has been a sleep game-changer for editor Hugh. (Image credit: Rise & Fall)

Hugh Metcalf Editor

"Until testing a whole raft of bedding brands this year, I'd been struggling with my fitted sheets. My mattress is particularly deep, and the sheet would slip off in the middle of the night, disturbing my sleep. My discovery of extra-deep fitted sheets has been a game-changer, but one in particular stands out above the rest.

Rise & Fall's bedding is great in general, but its fitted sheet is particularly impressive. It's super deep, yes, but its elastic is incredibly strong, and it also has rubber grips on the inside of the sheet. This fitted sheet isn't moving an inch, I promise."

Rise & Fall Soft & Smooth Premium Cotton Fitted Sheet £54.50 at Rise&Fall

Rok Manual Espresso Maker

Olivia didn't expect to fall for this manual espresso maker as much as she did. (Image credit: ROK)

“The perfect machine for true coffee lovers who want to go analogue this year without sacrificing coffee quality, I love this manual espresso maker from ROK. The hands-on experience makes a ritual out of your morning routine, and though there is no easy, one-and-done automatic button to press, there is little room for error and a great shot of espresso every time.

Plus, I've taken this espresso maker to a friend's house for espresso martinis as it's so lightweight and slim."

King Living 1977 Sofa

After sitting on so many sofas in 2025, this design from Australian brand King Living stood out. (Image credit: King Living)

Hugh Metcalf Editor

"I sat on a lot of sofas last year, all in aid of creating our guide to where to buy a sofa. I found a lot of favorites from a lot of brands, but as I was also shopping for a new sofa for myself, only one could win out.

I'm currently sat on King Living's 1977 sofa in my living room, which won out for a few reasons. It has the look of a designer sofa, but it's price tag is much lower than I first expected. It's brilliantly comfortable, as everyone who came round over Christmas can attest to, and the covers are even removeable and machine-washable, which is pretty genius."

If you're looking for some other editor recommendations, why not check out our Collections section? It's filled with shopping edits from interior stylists that you can use to dress your home, no matter what design style you're interested in.