Before & After: This IKEA PAX is a stylish storage solution in a green entryway

The only thing more admirable than a fashionable IKEA hack is a stylish IKEA hack that celebrates practicality alongside its style. This is the case with this elevated PAX – the label’s most famous wardrobe system – and all for a good reason. But what happens when you take the PAX away from the bedroom and into the forefront of your entryway? Danish designer Line Dupont has the answer.

The Frederiksberg-based interiors enthusiast is responsible for the IKEA hack of the moment – and while her space looks right on trend now – the designer explains that the Scandi powerhouse is the key to its success.

IKEA PAX entryway hack – Before

(Image credit: Line Dupont)

‘I transformed our messy hallway with a mint green IKEA hack,’ Line ( @hus_frederiksberg ) shares with Livingetc. Before the renovation, the hallway was a darker space, paved with wood on the walls and the roof.

The entryway lacked an effective storage system – so Line sought help from IKEA’s PAX system. However, the transformation didn’t end after she assembled the flatpack.

Instead of leaving the PAX as a stand-alone unit, Line took her hallway idea a step further by building them into the walls. This gave them a more bespoke look that slots into the first room of her home effortlessly. It is important to make the right first impression, after all. Line then added IKEA’s FORSAND doors – described as a perfect match to the PAX frames.

IKEA PAX entryway hack – After

(Image credit: Line Dupont)

After building the PAX into the space, Line used Minty Breeze from Jotun Supreme Finish to further separate the unit from its flatpack roots. She then added brass handles that make the unit feel more exclusive, whilst creating a subtle contrast against the soft green unit.

(Image credit: Line Dupont)

'I am so happy with this closet solution, which stores outerwear, shoes, bicycle helmets for a family of five away,' Line says. 'I love do-it-yourself projects, including devising and planning smart cheap solutions that can otherwise be quite expensive.'

After reshaping her entryway's storage ideas, Line transformed the room further by swapping the wooden tones for a more on-trend gray-green wall color. She accessorized the hall with a pendant light – and artwork that accentuates the unit without rivaling its place as the room's focal point. We're taking style notes as we speak.