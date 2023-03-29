Welcome to Shoppingetc, where the best products for your home are hand-picked by our editors
The Livingetc editors have sifted through the best of what to buy now to bring you the pieces that will instantly elevate your home
As the Livingetc team spend our lives talking to designers about where they source the best products, and then scouring the stores to find pieces that fit with current interior design trends, I wanted to create a home for all our knowledge. So welcome to Shoppingetc, a sourcebook of all the most stylish pieces that will immediately elevate your space.
We will be updating this page weekly, so check back for fresh inspiration - we're sifting through the best home decor stores so you don't have to.
And if you have a specific product you'd like us to search for, then join us every Thursday on our instagram stories via @livingetcofficial (opens in new tab) where we put your queries direct to our editors.
Deputy editor Ellen Finch's 6 pieces to shop right now
$49
Boucle furniture may be an interior design trend but it's a pipe dream for anyone with mucky pets or kids. Perhaps this is a way to sneak it in, adding a quick dose of tactile softness and elegance.
$34
If one-off pieces are a little out-of-budget then I really recommend H&M's Love of Art collection of hand painted stoneware that has an artisan feel.
$258
Anthropologie does very well with mirrors. This is a good example - sculptural enough that it makes a statement but also made from the very on-trend rattan, which adds homespun charm to even the grandest of schemes.
$399
I wanted to give a shout out to this sleek, polished piece by design studio Novogratz. The linen look of the drawers is unexpected and very smart.
$439
Lights&Lamps has a very varied collection but all of its pieces have a sense of refinement. This contrast of the curved brown marble base with the pointed rattan shade helps to add subtle detail to even the most minimalist scheme.
I'm a big fan of upholstered dining chairs as they invite you and your guests to linger for longer - that extra padding seeming quite cushioning. The shape of this chair is so enveloping that people will merrily stay cocooned for hours.
Content editor Oonagh Turner 6 buys that add instant joy
$499
I love this elegant frame in vibrant red. It's also available in cream if the red's little too bold for you, though. Mix-and-match chairs are a surefire route to a playful dining area.
$108
As far as faux foliage goes, this olive tree is pretty convincing! Olive trees are pretty low maintenance as far as tree in pots go, but I do like that you know what you're getting with this one, and it comes with the metal pot. You'll just have to remember to dust it!
$190
I've been after a pair of bedside lamps and this by Tala has been on my radar. You can mount them on the wall or pop them on your bedside table - either way, they cast a really warm glow.
$75
I think I probably have a bit of an obsession with decorative ceramic bowls, but I can certainly make room for this in my collection. The scalloped edge is so pretty - imagine how elevated a heaped salad or pile of fruit would look in it.
$168 for two
Admittedly, these aren't particularly cheap but the way these wood bookends are petrified gives them so much character. They almost look like marble. Use them to add structure to that pile of books on your coffee table
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
