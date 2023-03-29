Welcome to Shoppingetc, where the best products for your home are hand-picked by our editors

As the Livingetc team spend our lives talking to designers about where they source the best products, and then scouring the stores to find pieces that fit with current interior design trends, I wanted to create a home for all our knowledge. So welcome to Shoppingetc, a sourcebook of all the most stylish pieces that will immediately elevate your space.

Deputy editor Ellen Finch's 6 pieces to shop right now

$49 (opens in new tab) Boucle throw pillow View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Boucle furniture may be an interior design trend but it's a pipe dream for anyone with mucky pets or kids. Perhaps this is a way to sneak it in, adding a quick dose of tactile softness and elegance. $34 (opens in new tab) Stoneware serving dish View at H&M (opens in new tab) If one-off pieces are a little out-of-budget then I really recommend H&M's Love of Art collection of hand painted stoneware that has an artisan feel. $258 (opens in new tab) Rattan mirror View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) Anthropologie does very well with mirrors. This is a good example - sculptural enough that it makes a statement but also made from the very on-trend rattan, which adds homespun charm to even the grandest of schemes. $399 (opens in new tab) Kelly dresser View at Novogratz (opens in new tab) I wanted to give a shout out to this sleek, polished piece by design studio Novogratz. The linen look of the drawers is unexpected and very smart. $439 Ardini floor lamp View at Lights&Lamps (opens in new tab) Lights&Lamps has a very varied collection but all of its pieces have a sense of refinement. This contrast of the curved brown marble base with the pointed rattan shade helps to add subtle detail to even the most minimalist scheme. (opens in new tab) Paloma chair View at Castlery (opens in new tab) I'm a big fan of upholstered dining chairs as they invite you and your guests to linger for longer - that extra padding seeming quite cushioning. The shape of this chair is so enveloping that people will merrily stay cocooned for hours.

Content editor Oonagh Turner 6 buys that add instant joy

$499 (opens in new tab) TON 18 bentwood chair View at Schoolhouse (opens in new tab) I love this elegant frame in vibrant red. It's also available in cream if the red's little too bold for you, though. Mix-and-match chairs are a surefire route to a playful dining area. $108 (opens in new tab) Faux Arbequina olive tree View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) As far as faux foliage goes, this olive tree is pretty convincing! Olive trees are pretty low maintenance as far as tree in pots go, but I do like that you know what you're getting with this one, and it comes with the metal pot. You'll just have to remember to dust it! $190 (opens in new tab) Alumina table lamp View at Lumens (opens in new tab) I've been after a pair of bedside lamps and this by Tala has been on my radar. You can mount them on the wall or pop them on your bedside table - either way, they cast a really warm glow. $75 (opens in new tab) Cabana bowl View at Net-A-Porter (opens in new tab) I think I probably have a bit of an obsession with decorative ceramic bowls, but I can certainly make room for this in my collection. The scalloped edge is so pretty - imagine how elevated a heaped salad or pile of fruit would look in it. $168 for two (opens in new tab) Wood bookends View at McGee and Co (opens in new tab) Admittedly, these aren't particularly cheap but the way these wood bookends are petrified gives them so much character. They almost look like marble. Use them to add structure to that pile of books on your coffee table $839.99 (opens in new tab) Juliette bar cabinet Visit Site (opens in new tab) There's a reason wet bars are a rising trend - we all want to be able to entertain in a fun way that feels like an event. Instead of building one in, this cabinet does the trick perfectly, with a jewellery box mirrored interior, too.

(Image credit: Chad Mellon. Design: Lindye Galloway)

Round rugs are a designer's trick to add shapely interest to your room, coziness underfoot, and a bit of wow factor to a scheme. You've got to love a round rug's ability to slot into any corner while softening the harsh edges, or the way a curved rug can really anchor a seating area.

