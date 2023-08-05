Expensive-looking (but affordable) bathroom accessories that nail the minimaluxe aesthetic
From sleek stoneware accessories to linen accents, make your bathroom look more expensive-yet-minimalist with these elegant touches
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We’re obsessed with the minimaluxe aesthetic right now at Livingetc. It’s where minimalist style meets luxury accents, and is the homeware equivalent of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend that has monopolized fashion and beauty spheres of late. If you’re a fan of carefully balanced decor pieces that make your home feel more elevated without taking away from its minimalist vibe, then this is the home trend for you.
The team has gone through the basics for you and found the best minimaluxe kitchen, living room, and tabletop pieces, and now I’ve scoured the best home decor stores to find the bathroom accessories that best emulate the homeware trend of the moment.
OUR TOP 12 MINIMALUXE BATHROOM ACCESSORIES
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST COUNTERTOP ACCESSORIES
This tissue box is made out of Italian marble for an undeniably luxe look and feel. Buy the matching pieces (including a cotton jar, waste basket, and soap dish) to complete the elegant set.
Effortlessly elegant
This teak wood soap dish will add an effortlessly elegant touch to your bathroom sink. It even has handy holes to drain any excess water.
BEST STORAGE ACCESSORIES
The charcoal tone of this slate bath caddy offers a beautiful contrast to a white tub. Use it to prop up a book and hold your scented candle whenever you take a moment to yourself.
I love the simple-yet-elegant silhouette of this towel rack ladder. The wood and gold-tone finish make it feel very minimaluxe.
BEST TOWELS
Spa-like feel
Incorporating some texture is an easy way to make a minimalist space feel more luxurious, and this waffle weave bath towel is no exception. It comes in a few earthy shades which you can layer up for a beautiful effect.
And if this pure linen washcloth doesn't make you feel like you're in a spa, I don't know what will! I adore the olive green color (and we know that green accessories are the most elegant summer shade).
Scalloped edge decor is the homeware trend of the moment, and it perfectly encapsulates the minimaluxe aesthetic. I'm obsessed with the elegant trim on this hand towel.
BEST LINENS AND FABRICS
Trend alert
Speaking of scalloped decor, this tufted bath mat has an elegant edge detail that will make any minimalist space feel more luxurious.
If you prefer monochrome to neutral shades, this machine-washable mat is made up of black and grey hues for an elegant-yet-cozy touch.
WHICH COLORS FEEL THE MOST MINIMALUXE?
A key element of the minimaluxe aesthetic is creating balance, so contrasting colors like black and white work well – especially when combined with a matte or textured finish. If you prefer a neutral look then beiges, creams, and earthy browns work equally well.
Mindful touches of color can add a bit of interest to a minimalist aesthetic, but it’s a good idea to stick to shades with a luxurious feel – think gold accents and elegant green hues.
When in doubt, stick to layering neutral shades, then adding one or two pieces in a contrasting color to attract the eye. This will make your space feel carefully curated and expensive without distracting from the overall minimalist feel.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
How to design the perfect kids' homework area - 6 steps to creating space that's cool for school(work)
Experts reveal the art of blending style and substance for a stylish and inviting homework station
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
Once considered a design crime, this styling trick is now the best thing to do for a "less-pretentious" kitchen, say designers
Designers are getting creative by mixing different metal finishes together and it’s so refreshing to see. Here are the simple rules to follow to make sure you get a great result
By Raluca Racasan Published