Expensive-looking (but affordable) bathroom accessories that nail the minimaluxe aesthetic

We’re obsessed with the minimaluxe aesthetic right now at Livingetc. It’s where minimalist style meets luxury accents, and is the homeware equivalent of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend that has monopolized fashion and beauty spheres of late. If you’re a fan of carefully balanced decor pieces that make your home feel more elevated without taking away from its minimalist vibe, then this is the home trend for you.

The team has gone through the basics for you and found the best minimaluxe kitchen, living room, and tabletop pieces, and now I’ve scoured the best home decor stores to find the bathroom accessories that best emulate the homeware trend of the moment.

OUR TOP 12 MINIMALUXE BATHROOM ACCESSORIES

BEST COUNTERTOP ACCESSORIES

Marble tissue holder $62 at Lulu and Georgia This tissue box is made out of Italian marble for an undeniably luxe look and feel. Buy the matching pieces (including a cotton jar, waste basket, and soap dish) to complete the elegant set. Effortlessly elegant Teak wood soap dish $26 at Terrain This teak wood soap dish will add an effortlessly elegant touch to your bathroom sink. It even has handy holes to drain any excess water. Stoneware toothbrush mug $12.99 at H&M This stoneware toothbrush holder would look beautiful against a neutral-toned limewash wall. The asymmetry of the natural-form stone gives it a rustic-yet-luxe feel.

BEST STORAGE ACCESSORIES

Slate bath caddy $108 at Anthropologie The charcoal tone of this slate bath caddy offers a beautiful contrast to a white tub. Use it to prop up a book and hold your scented candle whenever you take a moment to yourself. Townhouse towel ladder $128 at Anthropologie I love the simple-yet-elegant silhouette of this towel rack ladder. The wood and gold-tone finish make it feel very minimaluxe. Two-tier hand towel holder $25.99 at Amazon Elevate your hand towels (quite literally) with this two-tiered towel stand. I adore the minimalist style – its matte black design would make a striking contrast against white marble walls or countertops.

BEST TOWELS

Spa-like feel Waffle weave bath towel $68 at Terrain Incorporating some texture is an easy way to make a minimalist space feel more luxurious, and this waffle weave bath towel is no exception. It comes in a few earthy shades which you can layer up for a beautiful effect. Pure linen washcloth $20 at Lulu and Georgia And if this pure linen washcloth doesn't make you feel like you're in a spa, I don't know what will! I adore the olive green color (and we know that green accessories are the most elegant summer shade). Scallop trim cotton hand towel $59 at Nordstrom Scalloped edge decor is the homeware trend of the moment, and it perfectly encapsulates the minimaluxe aesthetic. I'm obsessed with the elegant trim on this hand towel.

BEST LINENS AND FABRICS

Trend alert Maeve scalloped bath mat $48 at Anthropologie Speaking of scalloped decor, this tufted bath mat has an elegant edge detail that will make any minimalist space feel more luxurious. Masha mat $38 at Lulu and Georgia If you prefer monochrome to neutral shades, this machine-washable mat is made up of black and grey hues for an elegant-yet-cozy touch. Linen shower curtain $129 at Schoolhouse This linen shower curtain feels both effortless and classic. Hang it high up to make a luxe-looking statement.